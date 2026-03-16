Facts: With 445 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this calendar year.

With 282 runs, Tim David is the leading run scorer for Australia in this calendar year.

New Zealand vs Australia Chance of Winning

New Zealand heads into this series as one of the best T20 sides in this calendar year. After a defeat against Sri Lanka earlier this season, New Zealand have gone on and won nine of the last ten matches. They had a perfect record in the tri series against South Africa and Zimbabwe and would be hoping to carry their form in this series.

Much like their opponents, Australia have looked great in the T20 format so far as they have won seven of the eight matches in this calendar year. In the last series they went head to head against South Africa and they won the series 2-1. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 32%

Australia’ chances of winning - 68%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Zealand vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rachin Ravindra has been class so far this season. He scored 47 runs against South Africa in the finals prior to this series and in five matches has scored 212 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim David has been sensational so far for Australia as he has scored two half centuries and a century in the last five matches and is the leading run scorer in 2025 for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Australia Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Australia 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Mount Maunganui during the game which might have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Bevon Jacobs, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Rachin Ravindra, Zakary Foulkes, Tim Seifert, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry

Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Mark Chapman Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell Batter Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Kyle Jamieson All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Matt Henry Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand head into this series in brilliant form as they have won nine of the last ten matches.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Batter Travis Head Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Sean Abbott All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have won seven of the eight T20 matches in 2025. In the last series they beat South Africa 2-1.

New Zealand vs Australia Head to Head

Australia have dominated this fixture against New Zealand 13-5. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and Australia won the series 3-0.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 05

Australia: 13

New Zealand vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

New Zealand and Australia head into this game in great form which makes this a great watch for the neutrals. New Zealand have been near perfect this season, they head into this series after back to back series wins against Pakistan and then the Tri-Series against South Africa and Zimbabwe. Historically they have struggled to compete against Australia as they lost the last series 3-0. Australia head into this series after a dominant performance against South Africa as they won the series 2-1. In two of the three matches, Australia managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Australia T20i Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, null New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.73 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.46 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.48 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Australia Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Seifert has been incredible in this calendar year for New Zealand. He has been in-form prior to this series and with 445 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter

Travis Head has struggled to make an impact this year but he has only played three matches. Head remains one of the key players in the lineup and we expect him to turn things around in this series.

New Zealand vs Australia Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy heads into this series as the standout bowler for New Zealand so far in this calendar year. With 20 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Australia’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis has had a phenomenal run in the last 12 months both in domestic and in international cricket. In 2025 he has bagged 13 wickets for Australia and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.