Facts: With 449 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this calendar year.

With 303 runs, Tim David is the leading run scorer for Australia in this calendar year.

New Zealand vs Australia Chance of Winning

New Zealand head into the final game of the series needing a win to draw the series this term. The last game was called off due to rain. New Zealand have struggled against Australia in the past and they had no answer to Australia's batting attack in the opening game as they lost the game by six wickets.

Australia have done well in the T20 format and would be one of the favourites in the World Cup which would be played in Feb next year. Australia registered a comfortable win in the opening game and they lead the series 1-0. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 30%

Australia’ chances of winning - 70%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Zealand vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Devon Conway did not play well in the opening game but we expect him to bounce back as he has been one of the most consistent players for New Zealand. He has scored 134 runs in four matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim David has been sensational so far for Australia for the last 12 months. He was solid in the opening game as he scored 21* and took his team over the line which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Australia 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Mount Maunganui during the game which might have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, James Neesham

Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway Batter Tim Robinson Batter Mark Chapman Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell Batter Bevon Jacobs All-rounder Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Matt Henry Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand had a decent run of games prior to this series but they lost the opening game and now trail the series 1-0.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh Batter Travis Head Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Matthew Short All-rounder Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Tim David Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis All-rounder Adam Zampa Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have won eight of the ten T20 matches in 2025 which includes just one defeat. The last game was called off due to rain.

New Zealand vs Australia Head to Head

Australia have dominated this fixture against New Zealand 14-5. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Australia won the game, the second game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 05

Australia: 14

New Zealand vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

New Zealand and Australia headed into this series in brilliant form, the visitors dominated the opening game of the season and as the second game was called off due to rain, Australia lead the series 1-0. New Zealand batted first in the opening game and their top order failed to deliver as they lost three wickets in the first two overs. Tim Robinson rescued New Zealand as he scored a brilliant century as New Zealand posted a respectable score in the first innings. As we expected it was the Australian openers who stole the show as Mitchell Marsh scored a fifty and Australia had an opening stand of 67 runs. We expect Australia to once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Australia T20i Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, null New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.87 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.45 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs Australia Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Seifert struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has scored 449 runs and he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter

Travis Head has struggled to make an impact this year but he was solid in the opening game as he scored 31 off 18 balls. Head remains one of the key players in the lineup and we expect him to do well in this game.

New Zealand vs Australia Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy struggled to make an impact in the last game as he conceded 31 runs in three overs. With 20 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Australia’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis was expensive in the last game, still he had the best bowling figures in the game. With 15 wickets this year, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.