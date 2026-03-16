445

New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction

NEW

30%

Chance of Winning

AUS

70%

Parimatch

1.42
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Melbet

1.41
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.45
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20i

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand take on Australia in the final game of the three match bilateral series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 04 at 11:45 AM IST.
New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 449 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this calendar year.
  • With 303 runs, Tim David is the leading run scorer for Australia in this calendar year.

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New Zealand vs Australia Chance of Winning

New Zealand head into the final game of the series needing a win to draw the series this term. The last game was called off due to rain. New Zealand have struggled against Australia in the past and they had no answer to Australia's batting attack in the opening game as they lost the game by six wickets.

Australia have done well in the T20 format and would be one of the favourites in the World Cup which would be played in Feb next year. Australia registered a comfortable win in the opening game and they lead the series 1-0. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • New Zealand’ chances of winning - 30%
  • Australia’ chances of winning - 70%

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New Zealand vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Devon Conway did not play well in the opening game but we expect him to bounce back as he has been one of the most consistent players for New Zealand. He has scored 134 runs in four matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim David has been sensational so far for Australia for the last 12 months. He was solid in the opening game as he scored 21* and took his team over the line which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5

1.87

Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be Australia

1.74

New Zealand vs Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Mount Maunganui during the game which might have some impact in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Tim Seifert (wk), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, James Neesham

Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway

Batter

Tim Robinson

Batter

Mark Chapman

Batter

Daryl Mitchell

All-rounder

Tim Seifert

Wicket-keeper

Michael Bracewell

Batter

Bevon Jacobs

All-rounder

Zakary Foulkes

All-rounder

Kyle Jamieson

Bowler

Jacob Duffy

Bowler

Matt Henry

Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand had a decent run of games prior to this series but they lost the opening game and now trail the series 1-0.

Australia News & Player List

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh

Batter

Travis Head

Batter

Marcus Stoinis

All-rounder

Matthew Short

All-rounder

Alex Carey

Wicket-keeper

Tim David

Batter

Mitchell Owen

All-rounder

Ben Dwarshuis

All-rounder

Adam Zampa

Bowler

Xavier Bartlett

Bowler

Josh Hazlewood

Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia have won eight of the ten T20 matches in 2025 which includes just one defeat. The last game was called off due to rain.

New Zealand vs Australia Head to Head

Australia have dominated this fixture against New Zealand 14-5. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Australia won the game, the second game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 05

Australia: 14

New Zealand vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

New Zealand and Australia headed into this series in brilliant form, the visitors dominated the opening game of the season and as the second game was called off due to rain, Australia lead the series 1-0. New Zealand batted first in the opening game and their top order failed to deliver as they lost three wickets in the first two overs. Tim Robinson rescued New Zealand as he scored a brilliant century as New Zealand posted a respectable score in the first innings. As we expected it was the Australian openers who stole the show as Mitchell Marsh scored a fifty and Australia had an opening stand of 67 runs. We expect Australia to once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Australia

T20i

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, null

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New Zealand

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.87
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Australia

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.41

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.45

New Zealand vs Australia Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Seifert struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has scored 449 runs and he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter

Travis Head has struggled to make an impact this year but he was solid in the opening game as he scored 31 off 18 balls. Head remains one of the key players in the lineup and we expect him to do well in this game.

New Zealand vs Australia Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jacob Duffy struggled to make an impact in the last game as he conceded 31 runs in three overs. With 20 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Dwarshuis to be Australia’ top bowler

Ben Dwarshuis was expensive in the last game, still he had the best bowling figures in the game. With 15 wickets this year, Dwarshuis is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Australia

Australia have had a better head to head record against New Zealand in the T20 format and they looked great in the opening game of the series. They would be hoping to close out the series in the final game. The bookmakers have sided with Australia and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • New Zealand to win - 2.87 (PariMatch)
  • Australia to win - 1.42 (PariMatch)
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