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New Zealand vs England Match Prediction

NEW

37%

Chance of Winning

ENG

63%

Parimatch

1.57
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.59
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.60
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20i

Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand take on England in the first game of the three match bilateral series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 18 at 11:45 AM IST.
New Zealand vs England Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 497 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this calendar year.
  • With 445 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading wicket taker for England in this calendar year.

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New Zealand vs England Chance of Winning

New Zealand headed into this series after a struggle against Australia and would be hoping to turn things around in this series as they lost the series 2-0. Prior to the Australia series New Zealand did well in the T20 format as they won nine of the ten matches and would be hoping to replicate the form in this series.

England struggled early on in this calendar year as they lost the series against India 4-1 but since then they have managed to turn things around and have won six of the last seven matches. In the last series, they beat Ireland 2-0. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • New Zealand’ chances of winning - 37%
  • England’ chances of winning - 63%

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New Zealand vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rachin Ravindra returns into the squad after missing the entire Australia series and we expect him to make a mark in this game. He has scored 212 runs in five matches this year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Phil Salt has been in sensational form prior to this series. So far in 2025 Salt has scored 342 runs in nine matches with an average of 42.75 which is brilliant in T20 format. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5

1.87

England Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5

1.87

Best Opening Partnership to be England

1.74

New Zealand vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last four of the five matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Christchurch during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert

Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway

Batter

Tim Robinson

Batter

Rachin Ravindra

Batter

Mark Chapman

Batter

Tim Seifert

Wicket-keeper

Michael Bracewell

Batter

Zak Foulkes

All-rounder

Jimmy Neesham

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner

Bowler

Matt Henry

Bowler

Jacob Duffy

Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand head into this series after a disappointing performance against Australia as they lost the series 2-0.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Phil Salt, Tom Banton, Zak Crawley, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt

Batter

Zak Crawley

Batter

Jacob Bethell

All-rounder

Harry Brook

Batter

Jos Buttler

Wicket-keeper

Sam Curran

All-rounder

Rehan Ahmed

All-rounder

Jamie Overton

All-rounder

Brydon Carse

Bowler

Sonny Baker

Bowler

Luke Wood

Bowler

England Team Form

England have been brilliant prior to this series as they have won six of the last seven matches.

New Zealand vs England Head to Head

England hold a slight edge in this fixture against New Zealand 15-10. Both sides went head to head back in 2023 and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 10

England: 15

New Zealand vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

New Zealand and England headed into this series after both sides had contrasting results in the last outing. In the last series New Zealand went head to head against Australia after a brilliant run of games where they won nine of the last ten matches but they struggled to make an impact as they lost the series 2-0. On the other hand, England lost the series against India earlier this year but since then they have won six of the last seven matches and would be hoping to dominate this series. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact New Zealand conceded a bigger opening partnership in both games against Australia which makes us believe England will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs England

T20i

Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch

Icon

New Zealand

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.40
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England

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.59

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.60

New Zealand vs England Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Seifert has been sensational for New Zealand in this calendar year, even though he struggled against Australia, Seifert is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter

Jos Buttler has been the standout batter for England in the last 12 months and we expect him to do well once again. With 445 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs England Top Bowlers

Jimmy Neesham to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jimmy Neesham has been solid so far in this calendar year as he has bagged 12 wickets in six games. He was the leading wicket taker against Australia in the last series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brydon Carse to be England’ top bowler

Brydon Carse has been sensational so far in this calendar year as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for England. So far he has bagged 11 wickets in seven matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

England

England and New Zealand go head to head for the first time since 2023. England has dominated this fixture in the past and they head into this series in brilliant form which is why the bookmakers have sided with England and you should do the same as they will take a 1-0 lead in the upcoming game.
  • New Zealand to win - 2.40 (PariMatch)
  • England to win - 1.57 (PariMatch)
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