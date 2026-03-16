Facts: With 497 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this calendar year.

With 474 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading wicket taker for England in this calendar year.

New Zealand vs England Chance of Winning

New Zealand headed into this series after an underwhelming performance against Australia and even though the opening game was called off due to rain, New Zealand had a lot of positives in the bowling department in the match as they gave nothing away and restricted England to 153 runs before the game was called off.

England headed into this series after an impressive run of games as they won six of the seven matches and are favourites to win the series. Any optimism in the England dressing room was washed away after a poor batting display in the opening game. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 42%

England’ chances of winning - 58%

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New Zealand vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

New Zealand did not bat in the last game hence it doesn’t make sense to change our picks and we still expect Rachin Ravindra to make a mark in this series as he has done in this calendar year with 212 runs in just five matches.

Phil Salt struggled to make an impact in the last match as he scored three runs but we expect him to bounce back and do well as he has been one of the top T20 players for England in this calendar year.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last four of the five matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Christchurch during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 8C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert

Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway Batter Tim Robinson Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Mark Chapman Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell Batter Zak Foulkes All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Mitchell Santner Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand lost the last series against Australia but apart from that they have done well in the T20 format this year.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Phil Salt, Tom Banton, Zak Crawley, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Zak Crawley Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder Harry Brook Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Brydon Carse Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

England Team Form

England had been brilliant prior to this series but got a pass in the opening game even though they struggled in the batting department as the game was called off due to rain.

New Zealand vs England Head to Head

England hold a slight edge in this fixture against New Zealand 15-10. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 10

England: 15

New Zealand vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

New Zealand and England head into this game after the opening game was called off due to rain. Even though the game was called off, New Zealand would take a lot of confidence from the game as their bowlers were sensational in the match. New Zealand struggled in the last series against Australia but we expect them to bounce back in the remaining games and compete against an in-form England team who headed into this series after six wins in the last seven matches. In the last game England openers had no answers to the New Zealand bowlers as they managed an opening stand of 11 runs and since we did not see New Zealand bat in the last we are going to stick to our guns and back England to have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand vs England Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Seifert has been sensational for New Zealand in this calendar year, even though he struggled against Australia, Seifert is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter

Jos Buttler struggled in the last game, he was still the second highest run scorer in the match. With 474 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs England Top Bowlers

Jimmy Neesham to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jimmy Neesham has been solid so far in this calendar year as he has bagged 13 wickets in seven games. He was the leading wicket taker against Australia in the last series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brydon Carse to be England’ top bowler

Brydon Carse has been sensational so far in this calendar year as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for England. So far he has bagged 11 wickets in seven matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.