New Zealand vs England Match Prediction
NEW
39%
Chance of Winning
ENG
61%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20i
Eden Park, Auckland
Facts:
- With 536 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this calendar year.
- With 478 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading wicket taker for England in this calendar year.
New Zealand vs England Chance of Winning
New Zealand's struggle continued in the last match as now they are winless in the last four matches at home. Expectations were high in the second game after New Zealand bowlers did well in the opening game even though the game was called off. New Zealand lost the second game by 65 runs.
England continued their domination in the last match as they were sensational in the batting department in the last game. England batted first and scored 236 runs, New Zealand were restricted to 171 runs and England led the series 1-0. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand’ chances of winning - 39%
- England’ chances of winning - 61%
New Zealand vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Rachin Ravindra struggled to make a mark in the last match as he scored eight runs. Regardless, even though he has only played six games, he has done well in this calendar year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Phil Salt struggled in the opening game but bounced back in the last match as he scored 85 off 56 balls and was the leading run scorer in the match which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
England Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5
Best Opening Partnership to be England
New Zealand vs England Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions in Auckland during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
New Zealand News & Player List
New Zealand Player List
Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert
Predicted Playing XI
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Rachin Ravindra
|
Batter
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batter
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Zak Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Bowler
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand struggled in the last match and trail the series 1-0. They are winless in the last four matches at home.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Phil Salt, Tom Banton, Zak Crawley, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Batter
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Jacob Bethell
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Brydon Carse
|
Bowler
|
Sonny Baker
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England had been brilliant prior to this series and they were excellent in the last game and they lead the series 1-0.
New Zealand vs England Head to Head
England hold a slight edge in this fixture against New Zealand 16-10. Both sides went head to head in the last match and England won the game.
Head to Head
New Zealand: 10
England: 16
New Zealand vs England Betting Odds
England to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand
New Zealand and England head into this game as the visitors dominated the last game. Even though New Zealand did well in the opening game, the game was called off due to rain. In the last match, England batters dominated the match from the start as they batted first and scored 236 runs. New Zealand struggled in the run chase as they eventually lost the match by 65 runs. Even though Jos Buttler did not have a great game, England still managed to have a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
New Zealand vs England
T20i
Eden Park, Auckland, Auckland
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
New Zealand vs England Top Batters
Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter
Tim Seifert had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 39 runs and was the leading run scorer in the match. He is the leading run scorer in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter
Jos Buttler struggled in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as he has been sensational so far and remains the leading run scorer for England in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs England Top Bowlers
Jimmy Neesham to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Jimmy Neesham struggled in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact he has been outstanding in this calendar and has bagged 13 wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Brydon Carse to be England’ top bowler
Brydon Carse was excellent in the last match as he bagged two wickets. So far in this calendar year, he has bagged 13 wickets and has been consistent so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- New Zealand to win - 2.29 (PariMatch)
- England to win - 1.62 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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