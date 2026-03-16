Facts: With 536 runs, Tim Seifert is the leading run scorer for New Zealand in this calendar year.

With 478 runs, Jos Buttler is the leading wicket taker for England in this calendar year.

New Zealand vs England Chance of Winning

New Zealand's struggle continued in the last match as now they are winless in the last four matches at home. Expectations were high in the second game after New Zealand bowlers did well in the opening game even though the game was called off. New Zealand lost the second game by 65 runs.

England continued their domination in the last match as they were sensational in the batting department in the last game. England batted first and scored 236 runs, New Zealand were restricted to 171 runs and England led the series 1-0. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’ chances of winning - 39%

England’ chances of winning - 61%

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New Zealand vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rachin Ravindra struggled to make a mark in the last match as he scored eight runs. Regardless, even though he has only played six games, he has done well in this calendar year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Phil Salt struggled in the opening game but bounced back in the last match as he scored 85 off 56 balls and was the leading run scorer in the match which makes us believe he will do well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch England Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be England 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy conditions in Auckland during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert

Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway Batter Tim Robinson Batter Rachin Ravindra Batter Mark Chapman Batter Tim Seifert Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell Batter Zak Foulkes All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Mitchell Santner Bowler Matt Henry Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand struggled in the last match and trail the series 1-0. They are winless in the last four matches at home.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Phil Salt, Tom Banton, Zak Crawley, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Luke Wood, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Zak Crawley Batter Jacob Bethell All-rounder Harry Brook Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Brydon Carse Bowler Sonny Baker Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

England Team Form

England had been brilliant prior to this series and they were excellent in the last game and they lead the series 1-0.

New Zealand vs England Head to Head

England hold a slight edge in this fixture against New Zealand 16-10. Both sides went head to head in the last match and England won the game.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 10

England: 16

New Zealand vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand

New Zealand and England head into this game as the visitors dominated the last game. Even though New Zealand did well in the opening game, the game was called off due to rain. In the last match, England batters dominated the match from the start as they batted first and scored 236 runs. New Zealand struggled in the run chase as they eventually lost the match by 65 runs. Even though Jos Buttler did not have a great game, England still managed to have a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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New Zealand vs England Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’ top batter

Tim Seifert had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 39 runs and was the leading run scorer in the match. He is the leading run scorer in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler to be England’ top batter

Jos Buttler struggled in the last game but we expect him to bounce back as he has been sensational so far and remains the leading run scorer for England in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs England Top Bowlers

Jimmy Neesham to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Jimmy Neesham struggled in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact he has been outstanding in this calendar and has bagged 13 wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brydon Carse to be England’ top bowler

Brydon Carse was excellent in the last match as he bagged two wickets. So far in this calendar year, he has bagged 13 wickets and has been consistent so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.