Facts: With 361 runs, Finn Allen was the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2024.

With 36 wickets, Shaheen Afridi was the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in 2024.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

New Zealand were solid in the Champions Trophy but once again lost the finals in an ICC event. New Zealand would be hoping to bounce back in this series. In the last T20 series they went head to head against Sri Lanka and were dominant as they won three of the last four matches and won the series 3-2.

Pakistan head into this game after struggling in the Champions Trophy. They have struggled in the T20 format throughout 2024 as they have lost three games on the bounce. They have lost six of the last eight matches. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand ’ chances of winning - 60%

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 40%

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Daryl Mitchell was sensational in the finals against India as he scored a half century in the match. He has been one of the most consistent batters in T20 cricket for New Zealand which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Salman Agha has been brilliant in Tests for Pakistan but has struggled to make an impact in the T20 format. In 2024 Salman played five matches and scored 50 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Predicted Playing XI

Finn Allen Batter Mark Chapman Batter Tim Robinson Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Mitch Hay Wicket-keeper Tim Seifert Batter Michael Bracewell All-rounder Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Will O'Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand last played a T20 game on the back end of 2024 where they were dominant against Sri Lanka. New Zealand won the series 3-2.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris (Wk), Usman Khan (Wk), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Predicted Playing XI

Abdul Samad Batter Hasan Nawaz Batter Salman Agha Batter Irfan Khan All-rounder Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Usman Khan Batter Abbas Afridi All-rounder Shaheen Afridi All-rounder Mohammad Ali Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have struggled in T20 format as they have lost three games on the bounce. They have lost six of the last eight matches.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head to Head

Pakistan have an upper hand in this fixture against New Zealand in T20 format. Both sides went head to head in a five match series back in 2024 and both sides managed to share the spoils 2-2.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 19

Pakistan: 23

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

Pakistan and New Zealand head into the series after both sides had contrasting campaigns in the Champions Trophy prior to this game. Pakistan were the host nation and they failed to take advantage of home conditions as they were knocked out of the group stages. On the other hand, New Zealand who were in the same group were brilliant throughout the campaign as they made the finals. New Zealand once again faltered in the final game against India who were just a better team on the day. Looking at the two teams considering they have rested key players for this series, the inexperience in the Pakistan top order is pretty evident who might struggle to adapt against a very good New Zealand bowling attack. We believe New Zealand would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Batters

Finn Allen to be New Zealand’ top batter

Finn Allen has struggled for consistency in the domestic tournament prior to this fixture. In 2024 Allen scored 361 runs and was the leading run scorer for New Zealand which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Irfan Khan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Irfan Khan has been brilliant for Pakistan in the T20 format. Last year he played just eight matches in this format and scored 153 runs with an average of 38.25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Ben Sears to be New Zealand’ top bowler

Ben Sears heads into this series after an impressive display across all formats in the domestic season. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Shaheen Afridi has been the standout bowler for Pakistan in T20i in 2024. He has been consistent and with 36 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in 2024 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.