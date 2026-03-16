New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - 1st T20 March 16
NEW
60%
Chance of Winning
PAK
40%
T20i
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Facts:
- With 361 runs, Finn Allen was the leading run scorer for New Zealand in 2024.
- With 36 wickets, Shaheen Afridi was the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in 2024.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
New Zealand were solid in the Champions Trophy but once again lost the finals in an ICC event. New Zealand would be hoping to bounce back in this series. In the last T20 series they went head to head against Sri Lanka and were dominant as they won three of the last four matches and won the series 3-2.
Pakistan head into this game after struggling in the Champions Trophy. They have struggled in the T20 format throughout 2024 as they have lost three games on the bounce. They have lost six of the last eight matches. As per our calculations, New Zealand are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New Zealand ’ chances of winning - 60%
- Pakistan’ chances of winning - 40%
New Zealand vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Daryl Mitchell was sensational in the finals against India as he scored a half century in the match. He has been one of the most consistent batters in T20 cricket for New Zealand which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Salman Agha has been brilliant in Tests for Pakistan but has struggled to make an impact in the T20 format. In 2024 Salman played five matches and scored 50 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
New Zealand News & Player List
New Zealand Player List
Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batter
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
Mitch Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tim Seifert
|
Batter
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Will O'Rourke
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand last played a T20 game on the back end of 2024 where they were dominant against Sri Lanka. New Zealand won the series 3-2.
Pakistan News & Player List
Pakistan Player List
Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris (Wk), Usman Khan (Wk), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abdul Samad
|
Batter
|
Hasan Nawaz
|
Batter
|
Salman Agha
|
Batter
|
Irfan Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Usman Khan
|
Batter
|
Abbas Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan have struggled in T20 format as they have lost three games on the bounce. They have lost six of the last eight matches.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Head to Head
Pakistan have an upper hand in this fixture against New Zealand in T20 format. Both sides went head to head in a five match series back in 2024 and both sides managed to share the spoils 2-2.
Head to Head
New Zealand: 19
Pakistan: 23
New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds
New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan
Pakistan and New Zealand head into the series after both sides had contrasting campaigns in the Champions Trophy prior to this game. Pakistan were the host nation and they failed to take advantage of home conditions as they were knocked out of the group stages. On the other hand, New Zealand who were in the same group were brilliant throughout the campaign as they made the finals. New Zealand once again faltered in the final game against India who were just a better team on the day. Looking at the two teams considering they have rested key players for this series, the inexperience in the Pakistan top order is pretty evident who might struggle to adapt against a very good New Zealand bowling attack. We believe New Zealand would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs Pakistan
T20i
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch
New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Batters
Finn Allen to be New Zealand’ top batter
Finn Allen has struggled for consistency in the domestic tournament prior to this fixture. In 2024 Allen scored 361 runs and was the leading run scorer for New Zealand which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Irfan Khan to be Pakistan’ top batter
Irfan Khan has been brilliant for Pakistan in the T20 format. Last year he played just eight matches in this format and scored 153 runs with an average of 38.25 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Top Bowlers
Ben Sears to be New Zealand’ top bowler
Ben Sears heads into this series after an impressive display across all formats in the domestic season. He has been one of the most consistent bowlers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’ top bowler
Shaheen Afridi has been the standout bowler for Pakistan in T20i in 2024. He has been consistent and with 36 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in 2024 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand vs Pakistan
- New Zealand to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
- Pakistan to win - 2.11 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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