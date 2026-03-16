Facts: New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy is the leading bowler of the tour with seven wickets in three innings.

Pakistan’s Salman Agha is the top run scorer of the competition with 115 runs in three innings.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

New Zealand came into this series rather strong as the runners up of the Champions Trophy and with the advantage of playing on home turf. They absolutely decimated the visitors in the first two games, particularly in the first match where Pakistan were bundled out for 91 and New Zealand chased it down with nine wickets in hand. In the second match, Pakistan’s batting improved a tad as they piled on 135 runs in 15 overs, having been affected by the rain. However, the home favorites chased this down, too, with five wickets to spare.

The hosts were poised to take the series win in the third match but faced an unexpected upset at the hands of Pakistan. This time around, New Zealand batted first and posted a seemingly arduous target of 204. Even though most of the batters made scant contributions, Mark Chapman came in at one-down and single-handedly scored 94 runs. This put the home team in a great position but Pakistan’s batters were in a different league. Opener Hasan Nawaz was particularly impactful as he scored an unbeaten 105 while skipper Salman Agha was not out on 51. Wicket-keeper batter and opener Mohammad Haris also made a valuable contribution of 41 runs and Pakistan finally saw some respite as they achieved a nine-wicket triumph.

New Zealand chance of winning - 70%

Pakistan chance of winning - 30%

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips

New Zealand to score high before first dismissal

In the first two matches of the series, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen were absolutely taking Pakistan’s bowlers apart by scoring 53 and 66 runs before the fall of the first wicket. However, the newly-formed opening pair hit a snag in the previous outing where they added just three runs to the first wicket. Seifert and Allen are currently averaging at 36.00 and 33.50, respectively, and they have the firepower to bounce back and return to form in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The surface at Bay Oval is extremely favorable to the teams batting first, evidenced by the fact that they have 13 wins out of 19 fixtures. The teams fielding first have managed to take just three wins and even though the average first innings stand of 155 is quite low, the batters have an undisputed advantage at this venue which will make it the top strategy for the toss winner.

Weather Report

A minimal 5% chance of rain is not a threat at Mount Maunganui and partially cloudy conditions will prevail. The temperature is predicted to go up to 24 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Player List

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Tim Seifert, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke.

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Batter Finn Allen Batter Mark Chapman Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder James Neesham All-rounder Mitchell Hay Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell (C) All-rounder Zakary Foulkes Bowler Ben Sears Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s batting was slightly off the mark despite the incredible score in the previous game, especially since they relied heavily on Mark Chapman’s innings. However, they have the strength to come good in the next match.

Pakistan Player List

Salman Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Hasan Nawaz Batter Salman Agha (C) All-rounder Irfan Khan Batter Khushdil Shah All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Abdul Samad Batter Jahandad Khan All-rounder Shaheen Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Mohammad Ali Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s batters were at the peak of their performance in the last match but their ability to sustain it is still under question.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

Pakistan fended off New Zealand by adding one more win to their tally, making it 24 wins for the former in 47 matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 47

New Zealand - 21

Pakistan - 24

No Result - 2

New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds

New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz notched up a competitive stand for the first time in the present series where they scored 74 runs. In the two matches prior to that, though, they set up partnerships of 1 and 0. On the other hand, New Zealand’s openers had their first downtrend in performance in the last match where Tim Seifert and Finn Allen scored a mere three runs before the first dismissal while they secured totals of 66 and 53 in the previous two games. Despite the reversal in performance for both sides, New Zealand have the potential to get back on track and outdo Pakistan’s opening wicket again.

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New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’s Best Batter

Tim Seifert had a rather disappointing innings in the previous match where he was dismissed for 19 but still remains New Zealand’s top scorer with 108 runs in three innings. He was just short of half-centuries during the first two games and currently has an average of 36.00, making him the top pick for the upcoming game.

Salman Agha to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Salman Agha scored his first half-century of the tournament in the last encounter where he notched up an unbeaten 51. Even though he was not the top batter during the match, he is currently the leading run-getter for Pakistan with 115 runs in three innings. With an average of 57.50, he is the top choice for the next fixture.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler

Jacob Duffy emerged as New Zealand’s top wicket-taker in the last outing against Pakistan, as predicted. He was the only one from the team who managed to capture a wicket and his economy rate of 12.33 was quite high. He has claimed seven wickets in three innings so far. Averaging at 10.14, he is expected to come out on top.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Shaheen Shah Afridi was tied as the second leading wicket-taker in the previous outing where his four-over spell yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 9.00. He is yet to come into his own this series but will be anticipated to be their premier bowler in the fourth match.