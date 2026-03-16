New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2025, March 26
NEW
72%
Chance of Winning
PAK
28%
T20i
Sky Stadium
Facts:
- New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy is the top bowler of the tournament with 11 wickets in four innings.
- Pakistan’s Haris Rauf is the second leading wicket-taker with eight wickets in three innings.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Chances of Winning
The first two matches of the series were immensely disappointing for Pakistan who stood no chance against a vastly superior New Zealand. The latter achieved a statement win in the opening game with an outstanding bowling display, having kept Pakistan down to 91 and chasing it down with nine wickets to spare. The second match was quite similar, considering Pakistan scored 135 in a 15-over rain-affected game but New Zealand had no difficulty attaining the target with five wickets in hand.
Pakistan handed New Zealand a thrashing in the third outing which gave the visitors some respite. After the latter scored 204 runs, Pakistan displayed an outstanding batting performance as they completed the chase with a whopping nine wickets left. Their success was short lived, though, since New Zealand came in full swing during the previous match. This time, the hosts piled on 220 with Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell and Tim Seifert as the top contributors, having scored 50, 46* and 44, respectively. Pakistan’s batting was nowhere near as good as the prior match and ended up bundled out for 105, giving New Zealand a 115-run victory.
- New Zealand chance of winning - 72%
- Pakistan chance of winning - 28%
New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Tips
New Zealand to score high before first dismissal
Tim Seifert and Finn Allen are absolutely on a roll this series and they did not let one disappointing performance bring them down. In the four matches the teams have played thus far, the pair added 59, 3, 66 and 53 runs to the first wicket. Moreover, Seifert and Allen are averaging at 38.00 and 39.00, respectively, in the tournament which gives them a massive advantage going into the final.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Under 18.5
New Zealand vs Pakistan Toss Prediction
Sky Stadium has a primarily batting friendly pitch despite the fact that the chasing sides are up 12-10 in T20Is. The drop-in pitch at this venue favors the batters and the subpar average first innings total of 153 is not going to deter the toss winning side from wanting to bat first.
Weather Report
Wellington is set to experience sunny skies with a negligible 5% possibility of rain on match day. The temperature is expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius.
New Zealand Player List
Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay, Tim Seifert, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Seifert
|
Batter
|
Finn Allen
|
Batter
|
Mark Chapman
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Bracewell (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand are invincible, both in terms of batting and bowling. They are a force to be reckoned with and will be poised to take another victory.
Pakistan Player List
Salman Agha (c), Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Haris, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hasan Nawaz
|
Batter
|
Salman Agha (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Irfan Khan
|
Batter
|
Khushdil Shah
|
All-rounder
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Abdul Samad
|
Batter
|
Jahandad Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Ali
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan’s batting is way off the mark and their bowlers concede far too many runs, making it difficult to achieve a balance.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Head-to-Head
New Zealand are ever closer to Pakistan in their head-to-head tally after their previous win, and currently have 22 victories in 48 meetings.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 48
New Zealand - 22
Pakistan - 24
No Result - 2
New Zealand vs Pakistan Betting Odds
New Zealand to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan
Pakistan’s openers, Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz, had one successful outing together this season but went back to posting scant totals immediately after the fact. In the last four matches, they secured partnerships of 2, 74, 1 and 0 where both openers have been underperforming equally. New Zealand’s openers are on the other end of the spectrum, having had one poor outing before they returned to form. They posted first partnerships of 59, 3, 66 and 53 before the fall of the first wicket. The sides are not even remotely comparable going into the next match and New Zealand’s openers are expected to reign supreme once again.
New Zealand vs Pakistan
T20i
Sky Stadium, Wellington
New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Batters
Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’s Best Batter
Tim Seifert continues to be New Zealand’s top run scorer in the series with 152 runs in four innings. During the previous match, he fell short of a half-century yet again as he notched up 44 runs before his dismissal. Nonetheless, with an average of 38.00, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.
Salman Agha to be Pakistan’s Best Batter
Salman Agha did not add any value to Pakistan’s scoring since he was out for a single run in the last encounter. Despite this disappointing performance, he remains their leading batter at the moment with 116 runs in four innings and an average of 38.66. As their most dependable bowler in the series, he is the top choice for the next encounter as well.
New Zealand vs Pakistan Best Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’s Best Bowler
As predicted for the last outing, Jacob Duffy was the top wicket-taker for New Zealand once again as he achieved a four-wicket haul in four overs with an economy rate of 5.00. He stands as the team’s leading bowler with a total of 11 wickets in four innings. He also has a remarkable average of 8.27 which makes him the top pick for the next game.
Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler
Haris Rauf has been the most consistent bowler for Pakistan this series and emerged as their top bowler in the last match, having taken three wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 6.75. Overall, he has eight wickets under his belt so far with a stellar bowling average of 9.50, making him the leading contender against New Zealand.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand
- New Zealand to win @ 1.38 (Parimatch)
- Pakistan to win @ 3.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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