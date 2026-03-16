Facts: South Africa left-arm spinner George Linde picked three wickets for 10 runs in three overs vs Zimbabwe

Tim Seifert has scored 249 runs in his last five T20Is at a strike rate of 207.5

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy has picked 21 wickets in his last nine T20Is

New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd T20I Chance of Winning

New Zealand will have a better chance of beating South Africa in the second match of the Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-Series on Wednesday, July 16. South Africa have dominated New Zealand in the format recently, but theKiwis seem to have an upper handthis time.

In the first T20I against Zimbabwe, South Africa lost five wickets while chasing 142. The top three failed, and also Zimbabwe managed to post a decent target against a bowling unit which was expected to run riot. It will be a different ball game against New Zealand.There is experience and depth in the New Zealand squad. Spinners did well on the Harare surface on Monday, and New Zealand have three world-class spinners in their side - Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, and Ish Sodhi. The pace department also has three world-class bowlers in - Matt Henry, Adam Milne and William ORourke. The likes of Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, and Daryl Mitchell will take charge of the batting department. The reason why we are mentioning these names is because South Africa have travelled with a relatively inexperienced squad. The likes of David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, and Tabraiz Shamsi are not part of the squad.

New Zealand chances of winning - 60%

South Africa chances of winning - 40%

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New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Daryl Mitchell's all-round abilities make him a force to reckon with, and the New Zealand all-rounder would be a player to watch out for. Mitchell, who has warmed up well for the series by featuring in the Major League Cricket 2025, has played a total of 75 T20Is and scored1473 runs at a strike rate of 138.30.He has also picked nine wickets in the format. It's a no-brainer that placing your bet on Mitchell can rip rich dividends.

South Africa lost three early wickets against Zimbabwe in the first T20I and were in trouble beforeRubin Hermann showed a lot of grit and scored 45 runs off 37 balls.His innings consisted of five fours and a six. Rubin's partnership with Dewald Brevis accounted for 72 runs off 37 balls, and helped South Africa secure a five-wicket win with 25 balls to spare. After a very impressive debut, the 28-year-old would be looking to make further impact and therefore betting on him won't be a bad choice.

Match Prediction Best Odds Devon Conway to score over 22.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand to score over 160.5 runs if batting first 1.69 Bet on Parimatch South Africa to score inside 170.5 runs if batting first 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs South Africa Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss and opting to bowl first has won 71.43 percentof the time in the last five years at the Harare Sports Club, In the first T20I of the tri-nation series as well, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first to win the match by five wickets. The trend is expected to continue once again.

Weather Report

It is expected to be bright and sunny in Harare on Wednesday, July 16. With a humidity level of 52 percent, the temperature will hover around 22 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 11 km/h.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay, James Neesham, Bevon Jacobs, Mitchell Santner(c), Ish Sodhi, William ORourke, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Zakary Foulkes, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand Playing XI

Tim Seifert (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway Batter Mark Chapman Batter Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Mitchell Santner (CAP) All-rounder Adam Milne Bowler Matt Henry Bowler William O’Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have shown fine form in the T20Is this year. In their last five-match series against Pakistan, they thrashed the visitors with a 4-1 margin. Their last two wins came by a massive eight wickets and 115 runs margin.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen(c), Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Simelane, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Lhua-dre Pretorius (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Dewald Brevis Batter Rassie van der Dussen (CAP) Batter1 Rubin Hermann Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder George Linde All-rounder S Muthusamy Bowler N Peter Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa won the tournament-opener against Zimbabwe by five wickets. Earlier, they defeated Pakistan by a 2-0 margin in a home T20I series. They are now unbeaten in their last three completed T20Is matches.

New Zealand vs South Africa Head to Head

New Zealand have struggled big time against South Africa in the T20Is, and have managed to win just four of their 15 T20Is against them.

Head to Head

Matches: 15

South Africa Won: 11

New Zealand Won: 4

New Zealand vs South Africa Betting Odds

New Zealand to score under 48.5 runs at end of six overs @ 1.91 (Batery Bet)

New Zealand have a strong opening pair in Tim Seifert and Devon Conway. While Seifert scored unbeaten 97 runs in his last T20I outing, Conway is a white-ball superstar. He has scored 1408 runs in 50 T20Is at an average of 38.05, and a strike rate of 127.76. The two players were recently part of the Major League Cricket 2025, and should not find it very difficult to adapt on the Harare surface. However,South Africa have a very strong bowling attack, and should manage to keep Conway and Seifert in check.Gerald Coetzee is also expected to feature in the second T20I after missing the first T20I, and that would further bolster the Proteas bowling unit. Lungi Ngidi will be taking charge with the new ball with him, and also the good form of George Linde should help South Africa to restrict New Zealand inside 49 runs in the first six overs.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand's top batter

New Zealand opener Tim Seifert has scored 249 runs in his last five T20Is at an average of 62.25 and a strike rate of 207.5. The 30-year-old has played a total of 66 T20Is and scored1540 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 142.85. In his last T20I knock, he scored 97 unbeaten runs off just 38 balls.

Dewald Brevis to be South Africa's top batter

Talented South Africa batter Dewald Brevis emerged as the leading run-scorer for South Africa in their first T20I against Zimbabwe and also picked the Man of the Match award.His 17-ball innings for 41 runsconsisted of one four and five sixes. The 22-year-old has played just three T20Is but his strike rate of 191.67 is already impressive.

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Ish Sodhi to be New Zealand's top bowler

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi can be amongst the leading run-scorers in the upcoming match against South Africa. The leg-spinner has featured in a total of124 T20I matches, and picked 144 wicketsat an average of 23.14, and an economy rate of 7.99.

George Linde to be South Africa's top bowler

South Africa left-arm spinner George Linde pickedthree wickets in his last outingagainst Zimbabwe. He also picked the wicket of in-form Zimbabwe opener Brian Bennett. Linde has picked eight wickets in his last three T20Is, and 23 wickets in his 17-match T20I career.