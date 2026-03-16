New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction
NEW
61%
Chance of Winning
SA
39%
T20i
Harare Sports Club
Facts:
- New Zealand are yet to register back-to-back wins against South Africa in T20 cricket.
- Martin Guptill is the only player to score a fifty and a hundred in T20 matches involving New Zealand and South Africa.
New Zealand vs South Africa Chance of Winning
New Zealand take to the pitch after a four-day break in the tri-series and will be looking to continue their winning run this tri-series. They started the T20I leg of the tour with a 21-run win over South Africa before making short work of the target set by Zimbabwe in their second game. Matt Henry has been lethal with the ball while the batsmen have performed as a unit to aid their perfect record so far.
South Africa will be eyeing revenge in their final group stage game of the series. The Kiwis smashed 175 runs in the previous game, a target the Proteas fell short by 21 runs despite late heroics by the middle order. This loss, however, was sandwiched between their two wins over hosts Zimbabwe, which sealed their place in the final.
- New Zealand Chance of Winning - 61%
- South Africa Chance of Winning - 39%
New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Harare hasn’t been a runfest in the series as many had expected. However, the last time the two sides met, an aggregate of 325 runs were scored as New Zealand successfully defended their total of 173 runs. We’re not expecting a repeat of that score, but feel that it’ll be a closely fought encounter with the score around the 140-run mark.
South Africa’s wicketkeeper batsman Rubin Hermann has emerged as the team’s top scorer so far. We’re expecting him to go big once again in the game. Alongside Hermann, we also have our eye on Kiwi opener Devon Conway, who comes into the game on the back of an unbeaten half-century. We wouldn’t be surprised if he repeats that performance.
Match Prediction Best Odds
A New Zealand batsman to score a fifty in the match
Total runs scored in the match to be under 320.5
South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen to score more than 21.5 runs in the match
New Zealand vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction
In all of the four games that have been played in the tri-series in Zimbabwe, teams that have won the toss have sent the opposition in to bat. In all but one of those games, the chasing teams ended up on the winning side. The analysts would have taken note of this and they’ll be in the captains’ ears to field first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
Light rain is expected throughout the day in Harare. The weather is likely to be slightly warmer and fans, along with the players, will be hoping that the clouds stay away so that they can see a full game.
New Zealand News & Player List
New Zealand Player List
Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay, James Neesham, Bevon Jacobs, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke, Adam Milne, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Allrounder
|
Mitchell Hay
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
Allrounder
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Allrounder
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand are on a 4-match winning run and have a perfect record in the series so far. In their last seven games, they’ve lost just one match - a solitary defeat in a 4-1 series win at home versus Pakistan.
South Africa News & Player List
South Africa Player List
Rassie van der Dussen (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lhuan dre-Pretorius
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Rubin Hermann
|
Batter
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
Allrounder
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Allrounder
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
George Linde
|
Allrounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
Allrounder
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Bowler
|
Kewna Maphaka
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ndidi
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa have only lost once in their previous six matches. That loss, incidentally, came against New Zealand in the tri-series.
New Zealand vs South Africa Head to Head
New Zealand have won twice in their last three games against South Africa. The overall head-to-head record, however, favours South Africa heavily, who have registered 11 wins in 16 games.
Head to Head
New Zealand: 5
South Africa: 11
Tied: 0
New Zealand vs South Africa Betting Odds
Expect plenty of wickets to fall in the powerplay overs
The openers of both teams - South Africa and New Zealand - have failed to provide their respective teams with a good platform at the top of the order in this series. South Africa’s scores read 6, 34, and 1 in the three games when they lost their first wicket. New Zealand’s openers haven’t fared much better with a total of just 37 runs for the first wicket in the two games they’ve played. The African nation has lost 7 wickets in the three games in their powerplay overs while the Kiwis have seen three dismissals in their two games in Harare. Hence, we’re expecting three or more wickets to fall in the powerplay overs in the fifth T20I.
New Zealand vs South Africa
T20i
Harare Sports Club, Harare
New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters
Devon Conway to be New Zealand’s top batsman
Kiwi opening batsman Devon Conway failed to reach double digits in the team’s first game of the series against South Africa. He, however, showed his talent in the previous game by smashing four boundaries and two sixes en route to a match-winning 59-run knock. The 34-year-old has picked up form at the right time and could be key for the Black Caps as they aim to complete the double over the Proteas.
Rassie van der Dussen to be South Africa’s top batsman
South African captain Rassie van der Dussen is our pick to be the team’s best batsman in Harare. The 36-year-old helped stabilise the innings after both openers got out early by scoring an unbeaten 52. While he could only manage to score 6 runs the last time the two sides met, we’re expecting him to do much better this time around.
New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers
Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s top bowler
With 6 wickets in two games, Matt Henry leads the wicket-taking charts despite New Zealand playing one game fewer than the other teams. He has been at his lethal best in the tri-series so far, taking three wickets in each match. The medium pacer is in great form, taking 11 wickets in his previous 5 games.
Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’s top bowler
Medium pacer Lungi Ngidi has been the only constant for South Africa in the bowling department in the tri-series in Zimbabwe. The 29-year-old has played in all three games and taken a wicket in each of the three games. With the playing XI difficult to predict, we’re playing it safe and going with Ngidi to be the best bowler for the Proteas.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand
- New Zealand to Win - 1.65 (Parimatch)
- South Africa to Win - 2.24 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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