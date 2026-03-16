Facts: New Zealand are yet to register back-to-back wins against South Africa in T20 cricket.

Martin Guptill is the only player to score a fifty and a hundred in T20 matches involving New Zealand and South Africa.

New Zealand vs South Africa Chance of Winning

New Zealand take to the pitch after a four-day break in the tri-series and will be looking to continue their winning run this tri-series. They started the T20I leg of the tour with a 21-run win over South Africa before making short work of the target set by Zimbabwe in their second game. Matt Henry has been lethal with the ball while the batsmen have performed as a unit to aid their perfect record so far.

South Africa will be eyeing revenge in their final group stage game of the series. The Kiwis smashed 175 runs in the previous game, a target the Proteas fell short by 21 runs despite late heroics by the middle order. This loss, however, was sandwiched between their two wins over hosts Zimbabwe, which sealed their place in the final.

New Zealand Chance of Winning - 61%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Harare hasn’t been a runfest in the series as many had expected. However, the last time the two sides met, an aggregate of 325 runs were scored as New Zealand successfully defended their total of 173 runs. We’re not expecting a repeat of that score, but feel that it’ll be a closely fought encounter with the score around the 140-run mark.

South Africa’s wicketkeeper batsman Rubin Hermann has emerged as the team’s top scorer so far. We’re expecting him to go big once again in the game. Alongside Hermann, we also have our eye on Kiwi opener Devon Conway, who comes into the game on the back of an unbeaten half-century. We wouldn’t be surprised if he repeats that performance.

Match Prediction Best Odds A New Zealand batsman to score a fifty in the match 1.50 Bet on Parimatch Total runs scored in the match to be under 320.5 1.72 Bet on Parimatch South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen to score more than 21.5 runs in the match 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

In all of the four games that have been played in the tri-series in Zimbabwe, teams that have won the toss have sent the opposition in to bat. In all but one of those games, the chasing teams ended up on the winning side. The analysts would have taken note of this and they’ll be in the captains’ ears to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

Light rain is expected throughout the day in Harare. The weather is likely to be slightly warmer and fans, along with the players, will be hoping that the clouds stay away so that they can see a full game.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay, James Neesham, Bevon Jacobs, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke, Adam Milne, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper Devon Conway Batter Tim Robinson Batter Daryl Mitchell Allrounder Mitchell Hay Batter James Neesham Allrounder Bevon Jacobs Batter Mitchell Santner Allrounder Matt Henry Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand are on a 4-match winning run and have a perfect record in the series so far. In their last seven games, they’ve lost just one match - a solitary defeat in a 4-1 series win at home versus Pakistan.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Rassie van der Dussen (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan dre-Pretorius Wicketkeeper Reeza Hendricks Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Senuran Muthusamy Allrounder Dewald Brevis Allrounder Rassie van der Dussen Batter George Linde Allrounder Corbin Bosch Allrounder Gerald Coetzee Bowler Kewna Maphaka Bowler Lungi Ndidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have only lost once in their previous six matches. That loss, incidentally, came against New Zealand in the tri-series.

New Zealand vs South Africa Head to Head

New Zealand have won twice in their last three games against South Africa. The overall head-to-head record, however, favours South Africa heavily, who have registered 11 wins in 16 games.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 5

South Africa: 11

Tied: 0

New Zealand vs South Africa Betting Odds

Expect plenty of wickets to fall in the powerplay overs

The openers of both teams - South Africa and New Zealand - have failed to provide their respective teams with a good platform at the top of the order in this series. South Africa’s scores read 6, 34, and 1 in the three games when they lost their first wicket. New Zealand’s openers haven’t fared much better with a total of just 37 runs for the first wicket in the two games they’ve played. The African nation has lost 7 wickets in the three games in their powerplay overs while the Kiwis have seen three dismissals in their two games in Harare. Hence, we’re expecting three or more wickets to fall in the powerplay overs in the fifth T20I.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20i Harare Sports Club, Harare New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! South Africa Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters

Devon Conway to be New Zealand’s top batsman

Kiwi opening batsman Devon Conway failed to reach double digits in the team’s first game of the series against South Africa. He, however, showed his talent in the previous game by smashing four boundaries and two sixes en route to a match-winning 59-run knock. The 34-year-old has picked up form at the right time and could be key for the Black Caps as they aim to complete the double over the Proteas.

Rassie van der Dussen to be South Africa’s top batsman

South African captain Rassie van der Dussen is our pick to be the team’s best batsman in Harare. The 36-year-old helped stabilise the innings after both openers got out early by scoring an unbeaten 52. While he could only manage to score 6 runs the last time the two sides met, we’re expecting him to do much better this time around.

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s top bowler

With 6 wickets in two games, Matt Henry leads the wicket-taking charts despite New Zealand playing one game fewer than the other teams. He has been at his lethal best in the tri-series so far, taking three wickets in each match. The medium pacer is in great form, taking 11 wickets in his previous 5 games.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’s top bowler

Medium pacer Lungi Ngidi has been the only constant for South Africa in the bowling department in the tri-series in Zimbabwe. The 29-year-old has played in all three games and taken a wicket in each of the three games. With the playing XI difficult to predict, we’re playing it safe and going with Ngidi to be the best bowler for the Proteas.