Facts: The win for New Zealand the last time the two sides met was the first time they avoided defeat after winning the previous game against South Africa.

Four New Zealand bowlers have taken more wickets than the most prolific South African bowler in the tri-series in the group stage.

New Zealand vs South Africa Chance of Winning

After a flawless run so far, New Zealand have one final hurdle to cross to lift the trophy. Under the tutelage of the former South African coach Rob Walter, the Black Caps have been exceptional in the tri-series, having decimated both South Africa and hosts Zimbabwe twice already. They’ll be brimming with confidence and are likely to close out the series with another win.

Standing in their way is South Africa, who have had a mixed tournament so far. The Proteas lost both their games to the Kiwis while defeating the hosts as many times to qualify for the final. They’re yet to settle on the ideal combination and the uncertainty has reflected in their results so far. They’ll need their stars to perform if they are to have any chance of beating the favourites.

New Zealand Chance of Winning - 63%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 37%

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New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

New Zealand are the only team who has managed to consistently score on the tough Harare pitch. Both Zimbabwe’s and South Africa’s batsmen have struggled to adapt to the conditions with only one instance of the team crossing 150 in 8 attempts. We’re expecting the Kiwi batsmen to do well while also backing one of the South African top order to go big.

Lhuan dre-Pretorius holds the key for the Proteas and we’re expecting him to go big in the match. For the Kiwis, it’s tough to pick just one player considering the form they’re all in. We expect one of the openers - Devon Conway or Tim Seifert - to be the top scorer in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand to score more fours in the match 1.65 Bet on Batery South Africa to score more than 41.5 runs in the powerplay overs 1.41 Bet on Melbet A Kiwi batsman to score a fifty in the final 1.45 Bet on Batery

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The final group stage game was the only time that the captain that won the toss opted to bat first. New Zealand won the toss and put up 190 runs on the board against the hosts. The other five matches have seen teams choose to field first after winning the toss. With the way the pitch has behaved so far, we feel that the smart money is on backing the team that wins the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

It looks like the weather gods are cricket fans with the way the tournament has managed to avoid rain to affect any of the games. The final, too, is likely to see clear skies with gentle winds and temperature between 15 and 22 degrees celsius.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay, James Neesham, Bevon Jacobs, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke, Adam Milne, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper Devon Conway Batter Rachin Ravindra Allrounder Daryl Mitchell Allrounder Mark Chapman Allrounder Michael Bracewell Allrounder Zakary Foulkes Allrounder Mitchell Santner Allrounder Matt Henry Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand have won their previous six games, which includes a run of four consecutive wins in the tri-series. The Kiwis have already defeated the South Africans twice already and will be looking to make it three in a row.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Rassie van der Dussen (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan dre-Pretorius Wicketkeeper Reeza Hendricks Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Senuran Muthusamy Allrounder Dewald Brevis Allrounder Rassie van der Dussen Batter George Linde Allrounder Corbin Bosch Allrounder Nandre Burger Bowler Kewna Maphaka Bowler Lungi Ndidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

The Proteas have suffered two losses in their previous three games. Both of these defeats came against New Zealand. Their record is better in the last five matches with three wins.

New Zealand vs South Africa Head to Head

With two consecutive wins over South Africa for the first time in their history, New Zealand have made it 6 wins in 17 matches over the Proteas in the shortest format of the game. While South Africa have lost thrice in the last four matches against the Kiwis, they lead the head-to-head record 11-6.

Head to Head

New Zealand: 6

South Africa: 11

Tied: 0

New Zealand vs South Africa Betting Odds

Expect the batsmen to dominate the proceedings

The match is set to be a bonanza for both teams’ batsmen. The Kiwis boast of 4 representatives in the Top 8 run scorers with South Africa following closely with 3. While New Zealand have impressed in both departments, South Africa’s bowling department has been pretty blunt with their batsmen having to carry them over the line in their two wins over the hosts. We’re expecting a high scoring game in Harare with an aggregate score of over 323.5 runs. You can get in on the action at odds of 1.85 on Batery to back the teams to combine to beat that mark.

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New Zealand vs South Africa Top Batters

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’s top batsman

You need to be a brave person to bet against Tim Seifert, the leading run scorer of the tournament. The 30-year-old opening batsman has scored back-to-back half centuries to take his tally to 166 in the series and we wouldn’t be surprised if he crosses the 200-run mark.

Lhuan dre-Pretorius to be South Africa’s top batsman

The talented batsman was sent down the order in their final group stage game with the coach highlighting that he wanted to expose him to all conditions. We’re expecting him to go back to the opener’s spot for the final and backing him to finally find form. While he has scored only 32 runs in the four games, he topped the SA20 run charts in the summer.

New Zealand vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’s top bowler

Pacer Jacob Duffy has been one of the very few bowlers who have managed to maximise the bounce on offer in Harare in his favour. While he isn’t the leading wicket-taker in his team, let alone the series, all five of his wickets so far in the series have come in the two games against South Africa. The Proteas batsmen haven’t been able to navigate Duffy and will have to play out of their skins to have a chance of winning the tri-series.

Senuran Muthuswamy to be South Africa’s top bowler

Despite playing just two matches, Senuran Muthuswamy is the team’s leading wicket-taker so far in the tournament. Interestingly, he was benched for the games against Zimbabwe but brought into the playing XI against New Zealand. He returned with figures of 1/19 and 2/24 in those two games, restricting the batsmen with his line and length.