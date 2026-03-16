Facts: With 466 runs, Suzie Bates was the leading run scorer for New Zealand Women in 2024.

With 720 runs, Chamari Athapaththu was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka Women in 2024.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women head into T20 series after what was a one sided ODI series between the two sides. New Zealand headed into ODI series after just two wins in the last 11 matches. The first game between the two sides was called off due to rain but then the home teams dominated the last two matches and sealed the series 2-0. In the last match New Zealand won the game by 98 runs. New Zealand have had a decent run in the T20 format as they have won five of the last six matches. On the other hand Sri Lanka Women have lost each of the last five matches. As per our calculations, New Zealand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women ’ chances of winning - 65%

Sri Lanka Women’ chances of winning - 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

We expect Georgia Plimmer to light up the T20 series as she was sensational in ODI format against Sri Lanka Women where she scored 140 runs in two innings which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Chamari Athapaththu struggled in the ODI series against New Zealand but in T20 format she has been sensational as in 2024 she scored 720 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Women Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.87 Bet on Batery Sri Lanka Women Opening Partnership to be Under 1.95 1.87 Bet on Batery

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Emma McLeod, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates (c), Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Bella James (Wk), Izzy Gaze (Wk), Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hayley Jensen, and Rosemary Mair

Predicted Playing XI





Suzie Bates Batter Emma McLeod Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Izzy Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green Batter Jess Kerr All-rounder Lauren Down All-rounder Fran Jonas Bowler Hayley Jensen Bowler Eden Carson Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have been brilliant in the T20 format as they have won five of the last six matches.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Harshitha Samarawickrama, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshika Silva, Vishmi Gunarathne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Chethana Vimukthi, Kaveesha Dilhari, Manudi Nanayakkara, Rashmika Sewwandi, Anushka Sanjeewani (Wk), Kaushini Nuthyangana (Wk), Achini Kulasooriya, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, and Udeshika Prabodani

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Batter Vishmi Gunarathne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kaveesha Dilhari All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Imesha Dulani Batter Nilakshika Silva All-rounder Sachini Nisansala All-rounder Sugandika Kumari Bowler Achini Kulasooriyai Bowler Udeshika Prabodani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have struggled in the T20 format as they have lost each of the last five games.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

New Zealand Women have dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka Women as they have lost just once in 14 matches. Both sides went head to head last year and New Zealand won the game.

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 13

Sri Lanka Women: 01

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

New Zealand Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women

Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women head into T20 series after the home side dominated the ODI series. The first game between the two sides was called off due to rain but the last two games were dominated by New Zealand Women as they sealed the series 2-0. This would be the first time New Zealand Women would play a T20 game since their heroics in the T20 World Cup where they beat South Africa Women in the finals. They head into this game after five wins in the last six matches. On the other hand Sri Lanka Women have struggled to make an impact in the T20 format as they have lost five games on the bounce. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in the last ODI game between the two sides New Zealand openers dominated this game and had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20i Hagley Oval, Christchurch, null New Zealand Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.532 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.527 Bet Now!

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’ top batter

Suzie Bates was brilliant in the last ODI game against Sri Lanka as she scored a half century. She has scored 466 runs in T20 format in 2024 and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Harshitha Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka Women’ top batter

Harshitha Samarawickrama was sensational in the ODI series as she was consistent and with 133 runs in three games she was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’ top bowler

Jess Kerr has struggled in T20 format regardless we are going to back her in this game as she was the standout bowler for New Zealand Women in the ODI series and was also the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kaveesha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’ top bowler

Kaveesha Dilhari did not have a great ODI series prior to this game but she has been brilliant in the T20 format as with 22 wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.