Facts: USA captain Anika Kolan scored unbeaten 46 runs in his last outing against England Women

USA's Tash Wakelin is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in Women's U19 T20 World Cup

New Zealand's Eve Wolland is the fifth-highest run-scorer in Women's U19 T20 World Cup

New Zealand Women vs USA Women U-19 Chance of Winning

New Zealand Women did not have the best of time in the group stage. The first two matches were marred by rain, and they suffered defeats on both the occasions. They lost to South Africa Women by 22 runs in a 11-over per side match, and then lost by two runs against Nigeria Women in a 13-over per side match. They finished third in Group C.

USA Women finished second in Group B after the first match against Pakistan U19 Women's team was abandoned due to rain. They defeated Ireland by nine wickets before losing to England by eight wickets.

USA Women have impressed in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, but it won't be easy for them to go past New Zealand. New Zealand Women might have finished third in Group C, but one should keep in mind that they haven't played a full game yet due to rain. Their bowling group will give them an edge against the USA. They reduced South Africa to 91/7, and Nigeria to 54/6 before bundling out Samoa for 40. On the other hand, England Women chased down 120 runs in just 14.2 overs against USA to register an 8-wicket win. USA would be in further trouble if New Zealand batters bat fluently.

The momentum is with New Zealand Women, and they would be looking to not repeat the mistake of group stage, and take early lead in the Super Six round. Therefore, the chances of winning for New Zealand is way higher than that of the USA.

New Zealand U-19 Women chance of winning - 60%

USA U-19 chance of winning - 40%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Zealand Women vs USA Women Betting Tips

New Zealand Women's number four Anika Todd played a fine hand after her team was reduced to 12/3 in their final group stage match of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The 19-year-old left-hander resurrected New Zealand's innings with a 27-run knock off 19 balls. The innings consisted of three fours and a six. The 54-run partnership between Tod and Eve Wolland played a crucial role to help New Zealand score 107/9 in the 17-over match. Overall, she is the second-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup.

USA Women opener Disha Dhingra has been impressive in the tournament so far. Even though she could score just six runs off 10 balls against England Women in his last outing, she is USA's leading run-scorer in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The 18-year-old right-hander has scored 52 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 120.93. She scored 46 off 33 against Ireland.

New Zealand Women vs USA Women Toss Prediction

A total of six matches of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025 has been played at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia. Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat first in the last match here. They defeated Nepal by 83 runs. Scotland Women elected to field first in the second-last match here but lost to Bangladesh Women by 17 runs. Nepal Women elected to bat first but lost to Scotland in the third-last match, while Australia defeated Bangladesh by two wickets after electing to field first in the fourth-last match of the Women's U19 T20 World Cup at Bangi's UKM-YSD Cricket Oval. On Saturday, there is a good chance that the team winning the toss will bat first to put scoreboard pressure, and provide help to their spinners in the second innings.

Weather Report

There is a high chance of rain during the New Zealand Women vs USA Women U19 T20 World Cup match. The precipitation level will be as high as 90 percent. With a humidity level of 82 percent, the temperature will hover around 31 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 6 km/h.

New Zealand Women Player List

Emma McLeod, Kate Irwin, Kate Chandler, Anika Todd, Eve Wolland, Tash Wakelin (c), Darcy Rose Prasad (wk), Hannah Oconnor, Sophie Court, Rishika Jaswal, Louisa Kotkamp, Ayaan Lambat, Elizabeth Buchanan, Hannah Francis, Anika Tauwhare

New Zealand Women Playing XI

Emma McLeod All-rounder Kate Irwin Batter Kate Chandler All-rounder Anika Todd Batter Eve Wolland Batter Tash Wakelin (c) All-rounder Darcy Rose Prasad (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Hannah Oconnor Bowler Sophie Court Bowler Rishika Jaswal Bowler Louisa Kotkamp Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women lost their first match of the tournament by 22 runs against South Africa. They were restricted to 69/5 while chasing 92 in 11 overs against them. The second match was a 13-over per side match in which New Zealand fell two-run short of Nigeria\s 66-run target. In the third match, a 17-over per-side game, they scored 107/9 before bundling out Samoa for 40.

USA Women Player List

Disha Dhingra, Chetnaa Prasad, Isani Vaghela, Anika Kolan (c & wk), Aditi Chudasama, Ritu Priya Singh, Pooja Ganesh, Pooja Shah, Chetna Pagydyala, Maahi Madhavan, Saanvi Immadi, Lekha Shetty, Suhani Thadani

USA Women Playing XI





Disha Dhingra Batter Chetnaa Prasad Batter Isani Vaghela All-rounder Anika Kolan (c & wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Aditi Chudasama Batter Ritu Priya Singh Batter Pooja Ganesh Wicketkeeper-batter Pooja Shah All-rounder Chetna Pagydyala All-rounder Maahi Madhavan Bowler Saanvi Immadi Bowler

USA Women Recent Form

USA Women's first match of the tournament against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain. They defeated Ireland by nine wickets in the second match. USA bowled them out for 75 in 17.4 overs before chasing down the target for the loss of one wicket in 9.4 overs. England thrashed USA by eight wickets in their last match. They scored 119/5 before England chased down the target in 14.2 overs.

New Zealand Women U19 vs USA Women U19 Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have never played against each other.

New Zealand Women U19 vs USA Women U19 Odds

New Zealand Women opening partnership to be under 19.5

New Zealand Women openers Emma LcLeod and Kate Irwin partnered for 33 runs in their first outing against South Africa Women. McLeod scored 34 off 25, while Irwin scored nine off 10. However, New Zealand lost their first wicket without any score on the board in the second match, and the duo partnered for two runs in the second match. Like all their group stage matches, New Zealand's first Super Six match is also expected to be marred by rain. The openers would need to score briskly once again, and that would give USA Women the opportunity to strike early. USA had England Women 1/1 in their last match. New Zealand openers will also be under-pressure to avoid their third consecutive failure. Chances of them scoring over 20 or more runs together is again low.

New Zealand Women U-19 vs USA Women U-19 T20i UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi USA Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.861 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

New Zealand Women U19 vs USA Women U19 Top Batters

Eve Wolland to be the top batter for New Zealand

Eve Wolland is currently the leading run-scorer for New Zealand in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. With 74 runs in three matches at an average of 37 and a strike rate of 104.22, she is overall the fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. The 18-year-old has scores of 48, 14, 12*, 7 and 15* are his scores in the last five innings.

Anika Kolan to be the top batter for USA

USA Women captain Anika Kolan would be looking to lead from the front and come up with another good outing. She scored unbeaten 46 off 42 balls in his last outing against England. He hit two fours and one six in the innings. The 18-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has scores of 46*, 4, 3 and 43 in her last four innings.

New Zealand Women U19 vs USA Women U19 Top Bowlers

Tash Wakelin to be the top bowler for New Zealand

New Zealand Women pacer Tash Wakelin is currently the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2024. She has picked six wickets in three matches at an average of 4.50 and an economy rate of 4.26. The 19-year-old picked three wickets for three runs in her last outing against Samoa.

Isani Vaghela to be the top bowler for USA

Isani Vaghela will be a bowler to watchout for in the New Zealand Women vs USA Women encounter on Saturday. The 19-year-old pacer picked three wickets for 10 runs against Ireland, and then bowled three overs for 26 runs in three overs against a strong England side. Vaghela is the leading wicket-taker for USA at the moment, and she would be aiming to make a further mark against New Zealand.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New Zealand Women U-19 New Zealand Women U-19 to win @ 1.77 (Batery Bet)

USA Women U-19 to win @ 2.05 (Batery Bet) New Zealand Women are the favourites to beat USA Women in their first match of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. USA's stature in world cricket is moving in the right direction but the New Zealand Women side is very likely to outclass them, especially in the bowling department. New Zealand Women players did not get a chance to express themselves in the group stage as each of their three matches were curtailed due to rain. They lost the first two matches, and were in a spot of bother to qualify for the Super Six. They would be looking to not repeat the same mistake, and are expected to come out and play with a fierce intent against the USA, who were outclassed completely by England in their last match. ‌ battery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





