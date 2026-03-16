Facts: New Zealand Women’s Suzie Bates was the top run scorer of the series against Sri Lanka Women with 99 runs in three innings.

Australia Women’s Beth Mooney was the leading batter in the Women’s Ashes with 213 runs in three innings.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

New Zealand Women’s series against Sri Lanka Women prior to this ended up in a 1-1 tie as the last game of the series had no result. The former, who hosted the T20I series, had a terrible first outing where they were bowled out for 101 and Sri Lanka Women chased it down with seven wickets in hand. They fought back in the second fixture, though, where they restricted the visitors to 113/7 and managed to cross the line comfortably with seven wickets remaining.

Australia Women, though, were absolutely insurmountable in the Women’s Ashes prior to this where they defeated England Women in a clean sweep in every single series, including their three-match T20I series. Australia Women were unstoppable with the bat and equally destructive while fielding. They won all three games by huge margins of 57, 6 and 72 runs.

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 30%

Australia Women chance of winning - 70%

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New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score high before first dismissal

Debutant Georgia Voll and wicket-keeper batter Beth Mooney were the opening pair for Australia Women during their three-match series against England Women. Although the former’s debut series was not particularly praiseworthy, she supported Mooney well and it paid off since they were able to post 56, 47 and 40 runs on the board before the first dismissal. The two openers are expected to bring their A-game against New Zealand Women and build on their form from the previous tournament.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

A total of 31 T20I games have been held at Eden Park so far, out of which the teams batting first have a minor advantage with 14 wins. The teams chasing have won 12 times, and the pitch seems to be a rather balanced one. It has a tendency to slow down as the game progresses which strips bowlers of their advantage, making batting first the top choice.

Weather Report

Sunny skies are predicted at Auckland with a minimal 15% chance of rainfall. The temperature is set to touch 24 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Women Player List

Suzie Bates (c), Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Sophie Devine, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates (C) Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Brooke Halliday Batter Jess Kerr All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Rosemary Mair Bowler Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Sophie Devine All-rounder Eden Carson Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women barely made any mistakes against Sri Lanka Women, and their bowling efforts were incredible.

Australia Women Player List

Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Beth Mooney, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Grace Harris All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Tahlia McGrath (C) Batter Georgia Wareham All-rounder Alana King Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women’s mistakes against England Women were never punished since the batters and bowlers made up for each other every single time. Their ability to work in unison is commendable and the opposition is almost never safe.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

New Zealand Women and Australia Women have engaged in 52 T20I matches to date where the latter have a slight edge with 29 wins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 52

New Zealand Women - 21

Australia Women - 29

Tie - 1

No Result - 1

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand Women

Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer’s partnership for New Zealand Women was quite underwhelming in the last T20I series against Sri Lanka Women where they only managed to achieve a competent score once. In the three outings, the pair added 60, 8 and 7 runs to the first wicket which does not bode well for them. On the other hand, Australia Women’s openers were on a different plane against England Women. Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll went hammer and tongs to secure totals of 56, 47 and 40 runs before the fall of the first wicket. The difference in their forms is evident and Australia Women’s openers are much superior in this regard.

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New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Suzie Bates emerged as New Zealand Women’s top run scorer in the previous series against Sri Lanka Women where she notched up a total of 99 runs in three innings. In the three matches, she scored 31, 47 and 21 runs. She was averaging at 33.00 and was the team’s most dependable player, making her the top pick for the next game as well.

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

During the Women’s Ashes earlier this year, Beth Mooney was in a league of her own as he secured a grand total of 213 runs in three innings, including two half-centuries. She scored 75 runs in the first outing and missed out on another 50 as she was out for 44 in the following match. In the final, she fell short of a century, having been not out on 94. Averaging at 106.50 in the series, she is the top choice for the upcoming fixture.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Kerr played two innings against Sri Lanka Women and came out on top as she claimed a total of four wickets. She captured two wickets in each innings and achieved a stellar average of 11.75. She is a highly reliable bowler for the team and will be expected to emerge as their premier bowler against Australia Women.

Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Wareham was the leading wicket-taker for Australia Women in the Women’s Ashes, considering she claimed six wickets across three games. She went wicketless in the second fixture but picked three wickets each in the remaining two matches. Her bowling average of 9.50 was rather impressive and she continues to be the leading contender against New Zealand Women.