Facts: New Zealand Women’s Lea Tahuhu is the top wicket-taker of the series so far with two wickets in the first match.

Australia Women’s opener, Beth Mooney, is the leading batter of the tournament with 75 runs in one innings.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women arrived in New Zealand on the back of a clean sweep in the Women’s Ashes, having won every single match across three formats. They were already at an advantage despite the fact that New Zealand Women beat Sri Lanka Women prior to this series. However, the hosts made a lackluster start to the tournament by choosing to bat first and posting 137 runs on the board. After openers Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer secured a 32-run stand, Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine took over to score 51* and 39* runs, respectively. This was not a total the bowlers could defend, though, and Australia Women were unforgiving.

The Aussie opener and wicket-keeper batter, Beth Mooney, led from the front and ensured the team made it over the line with a brilliant unbeaten 75. Fellow opener Georgia Voll provided great support and reached her own personal milestone with her first career half-century in T20Is, having scored 50 runs. Their partnership was almost enough to finish the game but Australia Women lost two wickets before taking victory by an eight-wicket margin.

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 25%

Australia Women chance of winning - 75%

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New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score high before first dismissal

Australia Women’s Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll are the newly formed opening pair for the team and they made their first appearance together during the Women’s Ashes this year. The latter was making her international debut and, naturally, took some time to bed in. They set up competitive stands of 56, 47 and 40 runs against England Women. In the first match versus New Zealand Women, the openers went hammer and tongs to score 123 runs. Given their impressive trajectory, another massive partnership is on the cards.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction

Bay Oval has served as host to 19 T20I matches thus far and the teams batting first have a clear advantage with 13 victories. The teams chasing took three wins and the disparity is quite evident. Even though the average first innings total of 155 is quite low, the teams are able to defend it rather well. The toss winning side in the next match will be keen to set the target.

Weather Report

The skies are predicted to be slightly overcast at Mount Maunganui but the possibility of precipitation is quite low with a 5% chance. The temperature is set to reach 23 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand Women Player List

Suzie Bates (c), Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Sophie Devine, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates (C) Batter Georgia Plimmer Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine All-rounder Brooke Halliday Batter Maddy Green Batter Jess Kerr All-rounder Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Lea Tahuhu Bowler Rosemary Mair Bowler Eden Carson Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women were weighed down by an underperforming first wicket in the previous match and their squad, as a whole, is a tad out of sorts.

Australia Women Player List

Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Beth Mooney, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Ellyse Perry All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Tahlia McGrath (C) Batter Grace Harris All-rounder Georgia Wareham All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women were flawless in the first game and they certainly possess the firepower to keep this successful momentum going as they enter the second match.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head

Australia Women furthered their lead over New Zealand Women with another victory in their previous outing.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 53

New Zealand Women - 21

Australia Women - 30

Tie - 1

No Result - 1

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand Women

There was no comparison between New Zealand Women and Australia Women’s opening partnerships in the first match of the series. Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer, New Zealand Women’s openers, added a mere 32 runs to the first wicket while Australia Women were leagues ahead in this regard. Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll ended up collaborating for 123 runs and absolutely annihilated New Zealand Women’s bowlers. Since the discrepancy between them is far too high, Australia Women’s openers will be favored once more to be the superior opening wicket.

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New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Best Batters

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

In the first game of the series, Amelia Kerr emerged as the top run scorer for New Zealand Women with an unbeaten 51. This marks her fourth T20I career half-century and she has a total of 1347 runs in 68 innings. She is an absolute powerhouse with the bat and will be expected to come out on top once again in the next match.

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last outing, Beth Mooney was Australia Women’s leading batter as she notched up 75* runs. Her consistency is outstanding and she was also the team’s top scorer in the Women’s Ashes this year with 213 runs in three innings. Given that her form is immaculate at the moment, she is the top choice to be their standout batter once more.

New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Kerr delivered three overs against Australia Women during the first match but failed to capture any wickets, but still remained among the most economical bowlers in the team with an economy rate of 9.33. She was the team’s leading bowler in the last series against Sri Lanka Women with four wickets in two innings and an average of 11.75, making her the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Wareham bowled a 2.4-over spell against New Zealand Women in the last encounter and even though she did not claim any wickets, she achieved an impressive economy rate of 6.00. Nevertheless, she was remarkable against England Women earlier this year where she took six wickets in their three-match T20I series, averaging at 9.50. She is anticipated to come good in the second game.