New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Australia Women tour of New Zealand, March 26
NEW
91%
Chance of Winning
AUS
9%
T20i
Sky Stadium
Facts:
- New Zealand Women’s Amelia Kerr is the second leading batter of the tournament with 91 runs in two innings.
- Australia Women’s Beth Mooney leads the competition’s run charts with 145 runs in two innings.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning
New Zealand Women made a disappointing start to the series and they came a cropper rather quickly. Having chosen to bat first in the first game, the home team scored a measly 137 runs which the bowlers were unable to defend. After the openers failed to be impactful, Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine did the best they could to salvage the game with scores of 51* and 39*, respectively. There was no stopping Australia Women’s batters, though, as openers Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll nearly finished the match on their own with knocks of 75* and 50, respectively. Australia Women handed the hosts a pasting with an eight-wicket win.
Australia Women were just as unforgiving in the previous game where they were the first to bat and they managed to pile on 204 runs. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Beth Mooney was the star of the show once again with a 70-run knock. The rest of the team held up their end of the bargain well and the bowlers were given a competitive stand to defend. New Zealand Women’s batting lineup struggled throughout and their order came tumbling down in a flash, and they ended up bundled out for 122. This gave Australia Women the series win with an 82-run victory.
- New Zealand Women chance of winning - 9%
- Australia Women chance of winning - 91%
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Betting Tips
Australia Women to score high before first dismissal
Australia Women’s Beth Mooney brings a great deal of experience to the team’s first wicket which has stabilized her partnership with an up-and-coming Georgia Voll. The latter, too, proved herself by assisting her seasoned partner and the pair have been highly successful in this series. Together, they secured 57 and 123 runs in the previous two outings. Naturally, they are expected to dismantle New Zealand Women’s bowling attack once more.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand Women Opening Partnership to be Under 16.5
Australia Women Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Toss Prediction
Sky Stadium has hosted 22 T20I games thus far where the teams batting and fielding first are quite closely matched with a scoreline of 10-12. The pitch does offer the batters a lot of assistance even with a low average first innings stand of 153. Despite the chasing side having taken more wins here, the toss winner will prefer to bat first in the upcoming encounter.
Weather Report
Sunny conditions are predicted at Wellington with a low 10% likelihood of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.
New Zealand Women Player List
Suzie Bates (c), Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Sophie Devine, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Suzie Bates (C)
|
Batter
|
Georgia Plimmer
|
Batter
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
|
Brooke Halliday
|
Batter
|
Maddy Green
|
Batter
|
Jess Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Polly Inglis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lea Tahuhu
|
Bowler
|
Rosemary Mair
|
Bowler
|
Eden Carson
|
Bowler
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women’s batters and bowlers alike are underperforming at the moment and they remain on the backfoot for the final as well.
Australia Women Player List
Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Grace Harris, Beth Mooney, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Beth Mooney
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Georgia Voll
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Tahlia McGrath (C)
|
Batter
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
All-rounder
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Darcie Brown
|
Bowler
Australia Women Team Form
Australia Women are invincible and their batting, particularly, is off the charts as it stands.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Head-to-Head
Australia Women are well and truly ahead of New Zealand Women in their head-to-head tally, having achieved their 31st victory against the latter.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 54
New Zealand Women - 21
Australia Women - 31
Tie - 1
No Result - 1
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Betting Odds
Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than New Zealand Women
New Zealand Women’s Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer regressed in performance in the last match versus Australia Women as the pair added a mere 13 runs to the first wicket before the skipper was dismissed. In the first match, they were not significantly better considering they secured a 32-run partnership. Australia Women’s openers are on an entirely different plane with Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll having scored 57 and 123 runs in the last two matches. There is virtually no contest between the sides on the opening front since Australia Women are clearly supreme in this sphere.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women
T20i
Sky Stadium, Wellington
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Best Batters
Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter
As predicted for the previous game, Amelia Kerr emerged as the top batter for New Zealand Women once again with a knock of 40. She is now the leading batter for the team this series with 91 runs in total, having scored an unbeaten 51 in the first outing. Given that she is their most reliable run scorer at the moment, she is the top pick for the next match as well.
Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s Best Batter
Beth Mooney stunned once again in the last game of the series where she scored yet another half-century with 70 runs. She scored an unbeaten 75 in the first game and currently stands as the leading run-getter for Australia Women with 145 runs. She is, without a doubt, the top choice once more for the upcoming fixture as well.
New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Best Bowlers
Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler
Jess Kerr was tied as the leading bowler in the last encounter against Australia Women as she took one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 9.75. New Zealand Women’s bowling has been rather underwhelming this series but she has the potential to lead the charge in the next match, considering she was averaging at 11.75 in the previous series against Sri Lanka Women.
Annabel Sutherland to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler
Annabel Sutherland failed to capture any wickets in the first game but she was absolutely on the money in the last outing where her 2.1-over spell yielded a whopping four wickets and an impressive economy rate of 3.69. With a bowling average of 7.25, she is expected to come out on top in the final, too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia Women
- New Zealand Women to win @ 6.40 (Parimatch)
- Australia Women to win @ 1.11 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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