Facts: Sri Lanka Women lost the first twelve matches they played against New Zealand Women.

Chamari Athapaththu, with 396 runs, is the only batter to have scored more than 150 runs in matches involving New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women in T20I cricket.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

The New Zealand Women had the perfect start as the hosts by winning the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-0. However, they suffered a morale-defeating loss in the opening match of the T20I series. The Blackcaps were bowled out for just 101 runs with the Lankan women chasing the target down with 7 wickets to spare.

The Sri Lanka Women had a horrid start to their tour of New Zealand as they were whitewashed against in the 50-over format. The T20I series, however, started in spectacular fashion for them as Malki Madara ran through the opposition batting line-up before Chamari Athapaththu scored a half-century to chase the target down.

New Zealand Women Chance of Winning - 69%

Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning - 31%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The first match highlighted the talent that Sri Lanka Women captain Chamaru Athapaththu has. The 35-year-old allrounder opened the innings and took just 48 balls to smash 64 runs and emerge as the best batter of the match. She hit more fours and sixes than the entire New Zealand batting line-up in the first T20I and hence, we’re backing her to go big in the match.

Alongside Athapaththu, we also feel Georgia Plimmer will post a big score in the game. The top order batter has scored a fifty in four innings she has played against the Lankans and we feel she has the potential to add to that tally in Christchurch. The 21-year-old’s average of under 15 goes up to nearly 25 in matches involving Sri Lanka.

Match Prediction Best Odds Suzie Bates to score under 22.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Women to score fewer than 52.5 runs in the first 8 overs 1.46 Bet on Batery A 50 to be scored in the match 1.52 Bet on Batery

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

A total of five matches have been played in the tournament with teams opting to bowl first thrice. Matches involving New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women have seen the captains choose to bowl first thrice in four matches. Hence, we're expecting the captain that wins the toss to send the opposition in to bat and know the target to chase.

Weather Report

The players can expect perfect conditions for a game of cricket with the temperature in the teens. There’s no forecast of rain while gentle winds are expected to blow through during the match.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Suzie Bates (c), Maddy Green, Polly Inglis, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Flora Devonshire, Brooke Halliday, Emma McLeod, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Allrounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Emma McLeod Allrounder Brooke Halliday Allrounder Izzy Sharp Batter Maddy Green Batter Jess Kerr Bowler Polly Inglis Wicketkeeper Rosemary Mair Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Bree Illing Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

The Kiwis’ loss to Sri Lanka in the first T20I was their first in five games. They had won each of their previous four matches in the format.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Manudi Nanayakkara, Rashmika Sewwandi, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Chethana Vimukthi, Malki Madara

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Allrounder Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari Allrounder Nilakshika Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Manudi Nayakkara Allrounder Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Malki Madara Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women ended their losing streak by defeating the Kiwis in the first T20I. This is their only win in the last five T20Is, a period where they lost four matches.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka Women’s win in the first T20I was just their second win against New Zealand Women in the history of women’s T20 cricket. Interestingly, they had lost the first twelve matches between the two sides while posting two wins in the last three games.

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 13

Sri Lanka Women: 2

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka Women to have a better opening partnership in the match

The duo of Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne is our pick to post a better score for the first wicket in the second T20I as compared to the New Zealand Women opening pair. Twice in the last three games, the Lankan openers outperformed the Blackcaps’ batters. The Sri Lankans have also posted a total of 143 runs in their first ever win over the Kiwis when they chased the target of 141 down without losing a wicket. Hence, we’re expecting the visitors to post a better opening partnership in the match.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20i Hagley Oval, null New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.45 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.402 Bet Now! Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.85 Bet Now!

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Georgia Plimmer to be New Zealand Women’s top batsman

21-year-old top order batter Georgia Plimmer is our pick to be the best of the lot from the Kiwis’ batting line-up. Plimmer may have gotten out early in the first game, but she has already smashed a fifty against the Lankans in four innings. We’re backing her to be the team’s best batter in Christchurch.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batsman

The talisman of the Sri Lankan Women’s cricket team, Chamari Athapaththu scored the bulk of the team’s runs in the opening game. The 35-year-old scored her thirteenth half century in T20 cricket with a dominating knock to lead her team to the win. We’re expecting her to go big once again in the game.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

Despite defending a paltry score of 101, Jess Kerr impressed with the ball, taking two wickets while conceding just 18 runs in her quota of 4 overs. The Lankans only lost three of their batters in the game with the medium pacer contributing to two of them.

Malki Madara to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

The player of the match in the first T20I is our pick to be the best bowler in the second game in New Zealand. The medium pacer used the conditions well and took a wicket in the powerplay and two at the death to restrict the Kiwi women.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New Zealand Women New Zealand Women to Win - 1.45 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka Women to Win - 2.70 (Parimatch) The hosts were humbled at home in the first T20I, but the bookmakers still favour them to win the second match. We’re expecting a more competitive match in the second game, but we can’t look beyond the visitors in the shortest format of the game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





