Facts: Both of Sri Lanka Women's wins over New Zealand have come in the last four games with the team losing their first 12 matches against the Blackcaps.

With a gritty knock of 23 in the second T20I, Chamari Athapaththu became the first player to cross the 400-run mark in matches involving New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women in T20I cricket.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning

New Zealand Women dominated with both the bat as well as the ball in the second T20I to level the proceedings in the 3-match series. Captain Suzie Bates led from the front, scoring a 46-ball-47 while also bowling economically to be adjudged as the player of the match. They will now go into the final game of the series with great confidence having found their form that was severely lacking in the first game.

Sri Lanka Women failed to get going in the second T20I. None of their batters could post a big score as the team managed to put up a sub-par target of 114. Their bowlers got the dangerous Georgia Plimmer out in the second over but Suzie Bates and Brooke Halliday ensured that the series went into the decider.

New Zealand Women Chance of Winning - 71%

Sri Lanka Women Chance of Winning - 29%

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The series has been low-scoring so far with neither team managing to post above 120 in either match. The nature of the pitches in New Zealand have restricted the batters, but the players that manage to settle in end up posting big scores, as evidenced by four 40-plus scores in Christchurch.

We're backing the reliable Chamari Athapaththu and Suzie Bates to go big. The captains of their respective teams are the leading run scorers in the series and will be responsible for scoring the bulk of the team's runs. We're expecting both the batters to give their sides a good start in the match.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

Both the matches played so far in the series have seen teams that bowled first end up on the winning side. Captains have opted to bowl first after winning the toss in four of the last five games involving the two sides. Hence, we feel confident in predicting that teams will want to bat second at the University Oval.

Weather Report

A change in venue has brought with itself a change in weather as well. There’s a heavy chance of rain throughout the day and we're hoping it does not lead to a washout. It is going to be a chilly day with temperature between 8 and 12 degrees celsius in Dunedin. We're crossing our fingers for a result in a rain-curtailed game.

New Zealand Women News & Player List

New Zealand Women Player List

Suzie Bates (c), Maddy Green, Polly Inglis, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Flora Devonshire, Brooke Halliday, Emma McLeod, Eden Carson, Bree Illing, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates Allrounder Georgia Plimmer Batter Emma McLeod Allrounder Brooke Halliday Allrounder Izzy Sharp Batter Maddy Green Batter Jess Kerr Bowler Polly Inglis Wicketkeeper Rosemary Mair Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Bree Illing Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

The Kiwis got back to winning ways in the second T20I after suffering their first loss in their last five games. They've now won five of their previous six matches in the shortest format of the game.

Sri Lanka Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Manudi Nanayakkara, Rashmika Sewwandi, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Chethana Vimukthi, Malki Madara

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Allrounder Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari Allrounder Nilakshika Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicketkeeper Manudi Nayakkara Allrounder Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Malki Madara Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have lost give games in their previous six T20Is. The only exception in that period for the team was won in the first game of the ongoing series.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head to Head

New Zealand Women returned to winning ways in the second game, which was their 14th win in just 16 matches against Sri Lanka Women. Interestingly, the last four matches have seen both sides win two games each..

Head to Head

New Zealand Women: 14

Sri Lanka Women: 2

Draw: 0

No Result: 0

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Expect a high-scoring powerplay in both innings

Both New Zealand Women and Sri Lanka Women have a top-heavy batting order with the likes of Athapaththu, Bates, and Plimmer forming 3/4ths of the openers across both teams. Despite the relatively low-scoring nature of the series, the powerplay overs have seen only four wickets across the two games. The average score has been 40 runs with the loss of 1 wicket when the field restrictions are in place. We're expecting a similar score in the final T20I as well.

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New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Suzie Bates to be New Zealand Women’s top batter

Veteran allrounder Suzie Bates showed her quality with a player of the match performance in the second match of the series, narrowly missing out on a half-century. The team captain is the second-highest run scorer in the two games so far with 68 runs and we're expecting her to add significantly to that tally in the third match.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s top batter

Chamari Athapaththu remains our pick to emerge as the best batter in the final T20I as well. She is the highest run getter not just for Sri Lanka Women but in the entire series with 87 runs in the two matches. She averages over 36 in her last 8 matches and will be the player to watch out for.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s top bowler

With 4 wickets in the first two matches, Jess Kerr is the leading wicket-taker coming into the deciding match. The 27-year-old medium pacer has been able to restrict the Lankan batters in both games, conceding just 47 runs in her quote of 8 overs.

Malki Madara to be Sri Lanka Women’s top bowler

Medium pacer Malki Madara had a spectacular international debut in the first T20I of the series, returning with figures of 3/14. She, however returned empty-handed in the second game as the entire Lankan bowling units failed to perform. We're backing the 24-year-old to sign off from her maiden series on a positive note.