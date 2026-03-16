Facts: With 404 runs, Hasan Nawaz is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this calendar year.

Rashid Khan is the leading wicket taker for Afghanistan in T20 format.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Pakistan have got off to a great start in this series as they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament and with two wins in two games they are currently at the top of the table, another win in the upcoming game would secure a place in the finals. In the last match they beat UAE by 31 runs.

Afghanistan did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Pakistan by 39 runs. But in the last match against UAE, Afghanistan bounced back and they eventually won the game by 38 runs. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 63%

Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 37%

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Pakistan vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Saim Ayub has struggled for consistency so far this year. In 2025, Ayub scored 290 runs in 11 matches with an average of 26.36. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ibrahim Zadran struggled in the opening game against Pakistan but in the last match against United Arab Emirates, Zadran had an excellent game as he scored 63 off 40 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Pakistan 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sharjah during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 32C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Saim Ayub Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Salman Agha Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Hasan Nawaz All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have got off to a great start this season as they have won back to back games and are unbeaten thus far.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Karim Janat All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game, but in the last match they beat UAE by 38 runs.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Pakistan hold a slight edge against Afghanistan in this fixture 5-3. Both sides went head to head earlier in this tournament and Pakistan won the game.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 05

Afghanistan: 03

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan go head to head for the second time in this tournament. Both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Pakistan has been dominant so far in this tournament as they started the campaign with back to back wins and would be hoping to seal a place in the finals in the upcoming game. On the other hand Afghanistan have managed one win in the first two matches, they lost the opening game of the tournament against Pakistan and would be hoping to avenge their defeat in the upcoming game. In the head to head game, Pakistan had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Pakistan vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Hasan Nawaz to be Pakistan’ top batter

Hasan Nawaz was brilliant in the last outing against UAE as he scored a brilliant half century. With 404 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been one of the most consistent batters for Afghanistan in T20 format. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Haris Rauf was rested in the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as in the opening game against Afghanistan he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Rashid Khan showcased his class in the last game against UAE as he ended the game with bowling figures of 3/21 and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.