Afghanistan vs Pakistan Match Prediction
AFG
37%
Chance of Winning
PAK
63%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Facts:
- With 404 runs, Hasan Nawaz is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this calendar year.
- Rashid Khan is the leading wicket taker for Afghanistan in T20 format.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning
Pakistan have got off to a great start in this series as they remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament and with two wins in two games they are currently at the top of the table, another win in the upcoming game would secure a place in the finals. In the last match they beat UAE by 31 runs.
Afghanistan did not have a great start to the campaign as they lost the opening game against Pakistan by 39 runs. But in the last match against UAE, Afghanistan bounced back and they eventually won the game by 38 runs. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Pakistan’ chances of winning - 63%
- Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 37%
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Saim Ayub has struggled for consistency so far this year. In 2025, Ayub scored 290 runs in 11 matches with an average of 26.36. In the last game he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Ibrahim Zadran struggled in the opening game against Pakistan but in the last match against United Arab Emirates, Zadran had an excellent game as he scored 63 off 40 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5
Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Pakistan
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Sharjah during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 32C.
Pakistan News & Player List
Pakistan Player List
Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sahibzada Farhan
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Salman Agha
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Haris
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hasan Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nawaz
|
All-rounder
|
Faheem Ashraf
|
All-rounder
|
Hasan Ali
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Sufiyan Muqeem
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan have got off to a great start this season as they have won back to back games and are unbeaten thus far.
Afghanistan News & Player List
Afghanistan Player List
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ibrahim Zadran
|
Batter
|
Sediqullah Atal
|
Batter
|
Darwish Rasooli
|
Batter
|
Karim Janat
|
All-rounder
|
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Nabi
|
All-rounder
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Fareed Ahmad Malik
|
Bowler
|
Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game, but in the last match they beat UAE by 38 runs.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Head to Head
Pakistan hold a slight edge against Afghanistan in this fixture 5-3. Both sides went head to head earlier in this tournament and Pakistan won the game.
Head to Head
Pakistan: 05
Afghanistan: 03
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Betting Odds
Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan
Pakistan and Afghanistan go head to head for the second time in this tournament. Both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Pakistan has been dominant so far in this tournament as they started the campaign with back to back wins and would be hoping to seal a place in the finals in the upcoming game. On the other hand Afghanistan have managed one win in the first two matches, they lost the opening game of the tournament against Pakistan and would be hoping to avenge their defeat in the upcoming game. In the head to head game, Pakistan had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Afghanistan vs Pakistan
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, null
Afghanistan
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Pakistan
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Top Batters
Hasan Nawaz to be Pakistan’ top batter
Hasan Nawaz was brilliant in the last outing against UAE as he scored a brilliant half century. With 404 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’ top batter
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been one of the most consistent batters for Afghanistan in T20 format. Even though he struggled in the last game, we expect him to bounce back which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers
Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’ top bowler
Haris Rauf was rested in the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as in the opening game against Afghanistan he bagged four wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler
Rashid Khan showcased his class in the last game against UAE as he ended the game with bowling figures of 3/21 and had the best bowling figures in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan
- Pakistan to win - 1.58 (PariMatch)
- Afghanistan to win - 2.37 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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