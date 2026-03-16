Facts: With 128 runs, Fakhar Zaman is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this tournament.

With 185 runs, Ibrahim Zadran is the leading run scorer for Afghanistan in this tournament.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Pakistan closed out the group stages with a dominant win against United Arab Emirates in the last outing. Pakistan batted first and posted 171 runs on the scoreboard. UAE batters had no answer to Pakistan bowlers as they eventually won the game by 31 runs. Pakistan have won three of the four matches in the group stages.

Afghanistan did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Pakistan but since then they have won each of the last three matches and made the finals. In the last match, they beat UAE by four runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 58%

Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 42%

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Pakistan vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Saim Ayub has struggled for consistency so far in this tournament. In the last two matches Ayub has scored 0 and 11 which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ibrahim Zadran has been impressive so far in this tournament. In the last match against United Arab Emirates, Zadran scored 48 off 35 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Afghanistan 1.92 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last six matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sharjah during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 31C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Saim Ayub Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Salman Agha Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Hasan Nawaz All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have lost just once in the group stages, the loss came against Afghanistan. They have three wins in four matches thus far.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Karim Janat All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan lost the opening game of the season but since then they have won three games on the bounce.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Pakistan hold a slight edge against Afghanistan in this fixture 5-4. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 05

Afghanistan: 04

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan go head to head after both sides dominated the group stages and made it through to the finals. Both teams went head to head twice in the group stages. The first game was dominated by Pakistan as they won the match by 39 runs and they also managed to have a better opening partnership on the day. In the second match, Afghanistan bounced back as they batted first and posted 169 runs on the scoreboard and Pakistan struggled in the run chase as Afghanistan won the game by 18 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact, Afghanistan have managed a better opening partnership in each of the last three encounters which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Pakistan vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Fakhar Zaman to be Pakistan’ top batter

Fakhar Zaman was sensational in the last outing against United Arab Emirates as he scored 77* and took his team over the line. With 128 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Sediqullah Atal missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting line up as he has been sensational so far this season. In three matches, he has scored 141 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Haris Rauf has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Pakistan in this format. He has played only twice in this campaign and has bagged four wickets thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Rashid Khan was rested in the last game as Afghanistan had already qualified for the finals. He has once again dominated this tournament. With six wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.