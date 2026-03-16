Facts: Babar Azam is the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game, having scored 4234 runs in T20Is at an average of 39.57 at a strike rate of 128.77

In T20Is, Reeza Hendricks has 2449 runs at an average of 29.50 at a strike rate of 130.47.

Lungi Ngidi has taken 191 T20 wickets at an average of 21.49 in his T20 career

Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Pakistan have many talented players, but as inconsistent as it gets. The likes of Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, and Salman Agha have done well in patches, but consistency is hard to find. They’ll be excessively dependent on Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, and Faheem Ashraf to do the catastrophic damage with the ball to ensure things work out fine.

On the other hand, South Africa would want Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, and Dewald Brevis to do the bulk of the work with the bat. While Lungi Ngidi and Corbin Bosch can handle major responsibilities well, Nandre Burger needs to be on the ball right from the word go to deliver something big.

PAK’s chance of winning is 59%

SA’s chance of winning is 41%

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Pakistan vs South Africa Betting Tips

Bet on Saim Ayub. He has been one of the most consistent batters in Pakistan at this moment, and him delivering on the promise is almost a guarantee. Faheem Ashraf is impactful with the ball - so betting a decent amount on him won’t be a waste. What about Reeza Hendricks? Sure, the African opener has done well to prove his worth. So he definitely deserves a good amount staked on him.

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has hosted 29 T20I matches since January 2020, with the chasing sides winning in 18 of them. The average first innings score at the venue is 167.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there is a 45% chance of precipitation on Saturday evening.

Pakistan Player List

Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Salman Agha (c), Usman Khan (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usman Tariq, Abdul Samad

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Saim Ayub All-rounder Babar Azam Batter Salman Agha Batter Usman Khan Wicket-Keeper Hasan Nawaz Batter Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have won one and lost one in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, and came into the series on the back of a semi-decent performance in the Asia Cup, in which they lost the final to India.

South Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira (c), George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Andile Simelane, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Tony de Zorzi Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Donovan Ferreira All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Corbin Bosch Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Ottneil Baartman Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa have won only two of the last five completed T20I matches - including one loss to Namibia.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head-To-Head

Pakistan and South Africa have played 24 matches against each other, with both sides winning 12 games each.

Pakistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

Pakistan opening partnership over 21.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Pakistan’s opening duo of Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan have done well to set up the base for the batters down the order in recent times. While they stitched a 31-run partnership in the first game, they scored 54 runs for the opening wicket in the next match to make sure things are pretty much in order. The average opening partnership for them in the last 10 matches is 37, which tells you why they’ve been as impactful as they could be. So trust them to deliver big.

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Pakistan vs South Africa Best Batters

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Babar Azam is the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in the shortest format of the game, having scored 4234 runs in T20Is at an average of 39.57 at a strike rate of 128.77. Overall, in the T20s, he has 11341 runs, which he has scored at an average of 42.95 with a strike rate of 129.16. So backing him to do well isn’t too much to ask.

Reeza Hendricks to be South Africa’s best batter (Parimatch)

Reeza Hendricks is in spectacular form at the moment. In T20Is, he has 2449 runs at an average of 29.50 at a strike rate of 130.47. Overall, in the shortest format of the game, he has 7857 runs at an average of 34.01, with five centuries. With such a stellar record to boost, why don’t you bet big on him?

Pakistan vs South Africa Best Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Shaheen Afridi’s career stands as a testament to his success. In his career, he has taken 119 wickets at an average of 21.86 at an economy rate of 7.73. Extend that search to overall T20s, and you see a bowler rising, delivering on almost all occasions. In his career, Afridi has taken 327 wickets at an average of 20.95 at an economy rate of 7.88. So what are you waiting for?

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Lungi Ngidi has taken 191 T20 wickets at an average of 21.49 in his T20 career, with five four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul to his name. In T20Is, he has taken 71 wickets at an average of 21.84 and an economy rate of 8.89. So backing him to do well isn’t a far-fetched idea.