455

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Prediction

PAK

56%

Chance of Winning

SA

44%

Parimatch

1.77
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Melbet

1.74
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.75
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20i

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan take on South Africa in the first game of the three game bilateral series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 28 at 08:30 PM IST.
Pakistan vs South Africa Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 511 runs, Salman Agha is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this calendar year.
  • With 12 wickets, Kwena Maphaka is the leading wicket taker for South Africa in this calendar year.

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Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Pakistan lost the series against New Zealand back in March 4-1 but since then they have done well in this format. Pakistan were brilliant in the Asia Cup as they made the finals and lost against India and would be hoping to carry on their form in this series. Pakistan drew the Test series against South Africa 1-1.

South Africa have struggled in the T20i this season. They head into this series after just one win in the last three matches. In the last match they lost against Namibia which was one of the biggest shocks in recent times. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Pakistan’ chances of winning - 56%
  • South Africa’ chances of winning - 44%

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Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Salman Agha has been sensational for Pakistan in all formats. Even though he struggled to make an impact in the Asia Cup, he is the leading run scorer in the calendar year for Pakistan which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Reeza Hendricks has struggled for consistency in this calendar year as so far in this calendar year he has scored 118 runs with an average of 19.67 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Rawalpindi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Abdul Samad, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Tariq

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan

Batter

Fakhar Zaman

Batter

Saim Ayub

Batter

Salman Agha

Batter

Usman Khan

Wicket-keeper

Hasan Nawaz

Batter

Mohammad Nawaz

All-rounder

Shaheen Afridi

All-rounder

Faheem Ashraf

Bowler

Haris Rauf

Bowler

Abrar Ahmed

Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan head into this series after a solid outing in the Asia Cup as they made the finals where they were beaten by India.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Andile Simelane, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks

Batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Batter

Dewald Brevis

Batter

Matthew Breetzke

Batter

Quinton de Kock

Wicket-keeper

Donovan Ferreira

Batter

Corbin Bosch

All-rounder

George Linde

All-rounder

Nqabayomzi Peter

Bowler

Lungi Ngidi

Bowler

Kwena Maphaka

Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa headed into this series after three defeats in the last four matches.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa and Pakistan have managed 12 wins in this fixture. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and South Africa won the last two games.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 12

South Africa: 12

Pakistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

Pakistan and South Africa went head to head in the two match Test series prior to the T20 series and both sides managed to share the spoils. Pakistan has been impressive in the T20 format since they lost against New Zealand 4-1 back in March. Since then they have won series against Bangladesh and West Indies and made the Finals in the Asia Cup. On the other hand, South Africa has struggled to make an impact in the T20 format as they have lost three of the last four matches. We believe South Africa will continue to struggle in the subcontinent and considering the fact Pakistan top order has done well thus far, we expect Pakistan to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs South Africa

T20i

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi

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Pakistan

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.77

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.74
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South Africa

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2.10

Pakistan vs South Africa Top Batters

Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan was incredible in the last series as he was the leading run scorer in the Asia Cup for Pakistan. So far in 2025 he has scored 509 runs in 18 matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis to be South Africa’ top batter

Dewald Brevis has been the standout batter for South Africa in this calendar year. So far he has scored 340 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Haris Rauf has been sensational for Pakistan in limited overs cricket. He bagged nine wickets in the Asia Cup. With 24 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Senuran Muthusamy to be South Africa’ top bowler

Kwena Maphaka has been one of the biggest surprises this season as he has done well in this calendar year. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Pakistan

South Africa have struggled to make an impact in the T20 format in this calendar year and during the same time period Pakistan has done well in this format especially in the subcontinent. The bookmakers have sided with Pakistan and you should do the same as they will register a comfortable win in the upcoming game.
  • Pakistan to win - 1.77 (PariMatch)
  • South Africa to win - 2.06 (PariMatch)
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