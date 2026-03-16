Facts: With 511 runs, Salman Agha is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this calendar year.

With 12 wickets, Kwena Maphaka is the leading wicket taker for South Africa in this calendar year.

Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Pakistan lost the series against New Zealand back in March 4-1 but since then they have done well in this format. Pakistan were brilliant in the Asia Cup as they made the finals and lost against India and would be hoping to carry on their form in this series. Pakistan drew the Test series against South Africa 1-1.

South Africa have struggled in the T20i this season. They head into this series after just one win in the last three matches. In the last match they lost against Namibia which was one of the biggest shocks in recent times. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 56%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 44%

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Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Salman Agha has been sensational for Pakistan in all formats. Even though he struggled to make an impact in the Asia Cup, he is the leading run scorer in the calendar year for Pakistan which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Reeza Hendricks has struggled for consistency in this calendar year as so far in this calendar year he has scored 118 runs with an average of 19.67 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last six matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Rawalpindi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Abdul Samad, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Tariq

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Saim Ayub Batter Salman Agha Batter Usman Khan Wicket-keeper Hasan Nawaz Batter Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Shaheen Afridi All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan head into this series after a solid outing in the Asia Cup as they made the finals where they were beaten by India.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Andile Simelane, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kwena Maphaka, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa headed into this series after three defeats in the last four matches.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa and Pakistan have managed 12 wins in this fixture. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and South Africa won the last two games.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 12

South Africa: 12

Pakistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

Pakistan and South Africa went head to head in the two match Test series prior to the T20 series and both sides managed to share the spoils. Pakistan has been impressive in the T20 format since they lost against New Zealand 4-1 back in March. Since then they have won series against Bangladesh and West Indies and made the Finals in the Asia Cup. On the other hand, South Africa has struggled to make an impact in the T20 format as they have lost three of the last four matches. We believe South Africa will continue to struggle in the subcontinent and considering the fact Pakistan top order has done well thus far, we expect Pakistan to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Pakistan vs South Africa Top Batters

Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan was incredible in the last series as he was the leading run scorer in the Asia Cup for Pakistan. So far in 2025 he has scored 509 runs in 18 matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis to be South Africa’ top batter

Dewald Brevis has been the standout batter for South Africa in this calendar year. So far he has scored 340 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Haris Rauf has been sensational for Pakistan in limited overs cricket. He bagged nine wickets in the Asia Cup. With 24 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Senuran Muthusamy to be South Africa’ top bowler

Kwena Maphaka has been one of the biggest surprises this season as he has done well in this calendar year. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.