Facts: With 533 runs, Sahibzada Farhan is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this calendar year.

With 349 runs, Dewald Brevis is the leading run scorer for South Africa in this calendar year.

Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Pakistan headed into this series as the favourites as they have done well in T20 format in this calendar year. Pakistan and South Africa went head to head in the Test series and both sides managed to share the spoils. Pakistan struggled in the opening game as their batters failed to show up and they trail the series 1-0.

South Africa have struggled in the T20i throughout this year but they were sensational in the opening game as they took a 1-0 lead. South Africa batted first and scored 194 runs and they eventually won the game by 55 runs. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 56%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 44%

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Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Salman Agha has been sensational for Pakistan in all formats. Even though he struggled in the last game, he is one of the leading run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Reeza Hendricks has struggled for consistency in this calendar year but he got off to a great start in this series as he scored 60 off 40 balls and was the leading run scorer which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last six of the five matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Lahore during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Saim Ayub,Sahibzada Farhan,Babar Azam,Salman Agha (c),Usman Khan (wk),Hasan Nawaz,Mohammad Nawaz,Faheem Ashraf,Shaheen Afridi,Naseem Shah,Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr,Salman Mirza,Usman Tariq,Abdul Samad

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Saim Ayub Batter Babar Azam Batter Salman Agha Batter Usman Khan Wicket-keeper Hasan Nawaz Batter Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Shaheen Afridi All-rounder Faheem Ashraf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan head into this series after a solid outing in the Asia Cup but they lost the opening game and trial the series 1-0.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk),Reeza Hendricks,Tony de Zorzi,Dewald Brevis,Matthew Breetzke,Donovan Ferreira (c),George Linde,Corbin Bosch,Lizaad Williams,Nandre Burger,Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius,Nqabayomzi Peter,Ottneil Baartman,Andile Simelane

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Lizaad Williams Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa headed into this series after three defeats in the last four matches but they won the opening game and lead the series 1-0.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa hold a slight edge in this fixture against Pakistan 13-12. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and South Africa won the match.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 12

South Africa: 13

Pakistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

Pakistan and South Africa headed into this series in contrasting forms as the home side have looked great in T20 format but in the opening game of the season it was the visitors who stole the show. South Africa headed into this game after three defeats in the last four games but it was their batters who dominated the game. South Africa batted first and scored 194 runs, they had an opening partnership of 44 runs. In the run chase Pakistan got off to a great start as they had an opening stand of 31 runs but their middle order failed to show up as they were restricted to 139 runs and South Africa won the game by 55 runs. Even though South Africa had a better opening stand, we believe Pakistan openers have been excellent in this calendar year and they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Pakistan vs South Africa Top Batters

Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Sahibzada Farhan had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 24 runs and with 533 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for his side in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dewald Brevis to be South Africa’ top batter

Dewald Brevis struggled in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as with 349 runs, he is the leading run scorer for South Africa which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Mohammad Nawaz to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Mohammad Nawaz was the standout player for Pakistan in the last game as he bagged three wickets. In 2025 he has bagged 25 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Corbin Bosch to be South Africa’ top bowler

Corbin Bosch was sensational in the last match as he ended the game with bowling figures of 4/14. With 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.