Facts: Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan remains the leading run scorer of the Pakistan T20I Tri-Series with 168 runs in four innings.

Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera stands as the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with seven wickets in four innings.

Pakistan continue to lead their head-to-head tally against Sri Lanka by a 15-11 scoreline leading up to this fixture.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Chances of Winning

Pakistan suffered their first defeat of the season in the previous match against Sri Lanka where the latter were put in to bat first. They piled on a whopping 184 runs with the help of opener Kamil Mishara’s 76 and wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis’ 40. Pakistan’s bowlers were unable to curtail runs and they managed to take five wickets, but it was not quite enough to restrict the opposition to an attainable target.

During Pakistan’s chase, skipper Salman Agha led the charge as he remained unbeaten on 63, followed by wicket-keeper batter Usman Khan’s 33. Opener Saim Ayub and Mohammad Nawaz were next in line since they were tied for 27 runs each. However, the hosts lost seven wickets and ended up falling short by a mere six runs.

Pakistan chance of winning - 61%

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 39%

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Tips 2025

Pakistan to score over 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub are Pakistan’s mainstay openers this season and their partnership has been rather successful so far. Their consistency is quite impressive considering they secured totals of 29, 29, 47 and 27 runs in four matches. Further, Farhan and Ayub have competitive averages of 56.00 and 20.50, respectively, in the tournament which gives them the edge against Sri Lanka in the upcoming fixture.

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Toss Prediction

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has been quite divisive as the teams batting and fielding first have three victories apiece in the tournament thus far. The toss winners elected to field first on four occasions but the average first innings score of 160 is defensible at this venue which will make batting first the safe option in the final.

Weather Report

Rawalpindi is going to be sunny on match day with no likelihood of precipitation, and the temperature will hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Sunny 0% 19C 5Km/h

Sunny 0% 19C 5Km/h

Pakistan and Sri Lanka Player List

Team Form

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s batters missed the mark in the previous game but it was the first time the team faltered in the tournament. They are a balanced squad overall, and their batters have the potential to take a no-holds-barred approach in the final. Their bowlers, too, are unrelenting so far.

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka started their campaign with two back-to-back defeats before clawing their way to second place with two victories. However, they do not the ability to sustain their upswing in momentum and are likely to fall short in the final.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

Pakistan are in the lead in their head-to-head tally against Sri Lanka, having won 15 out of 26 encounters so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 26

Pakistan - 15

Sri Lanka - 11

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Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Best Batters

Sahibzada Farhan to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Sahibzada Farhan was not among Pakistan’s top scorers in the previous game against Sri Lanka where he scored nine runs before losing his wicket. Nevertheless, he is the only batter from the team to have surpassed the 100-run milestone with 168 runs in four innings. His average of 56.00 is brilliant and he is expected to be their standout batter in the final.

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Pathum Nissanka did not top-score for Sri Lanka in the last match where he notched up eight runs. Despite that, he remains the team’s leading run-getter with 123 runs in four innings, including a 98*-run half-century. Averaging at 41.00, he is expected to come out on top against Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Best Bowlers

Mohammad Nawaz to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Mohammad Nawaz delivered two overs in the previous game against Sri Lanka where he went wicketless. However, he continues to be Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in four innings and an excellent average of 12.14 which makes him the top contender against Sri Lanka in the next game.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga was not among Sri Lanka’s leading bowlers in the previous match where he picked a single wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 6.75. He is their second leading bowler overall with six wickets in four innings and an average of 18.33, making him the favorite for the upcoming fixture as well.