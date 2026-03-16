Facts: With 413 runs, Hasan Nawaz is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this calendar year.

With 335 runs, Muhammad Waseem is the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in this calendar year.

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Chance of Winning

Pakistan have got off to a great start in this series as they dominated the first two matches against United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. In the last game Pakistan surrendered their winning start to the series as they struggled against Afghanistan as they lost the game by 18 runs.

United Arab Emirates have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have have lost both matches and are currently third on the table. They need to win the remaining two games if they aspire to make the finals. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 91%

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 09%

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Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Saim Ayub has struggled for consistency so far this year. In 2025, Ayub scored 290 runs in 12 matches with an average of 24.00. In the last game he scored a duck which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Asif Khan was terrific in the opening game of the season as he scored 77 against Pakistan, he has been one of the most consistent batters for UAE and even though he struggled in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch United Arab Emirates Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Pakistan 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sharjah during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 32C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Saim Ayub Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Salman Agha Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Hasan Nawaz All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan have got off to a great start this season as they have won back to back games but they lost the last match against Afghanistan.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Zohaib Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Ethan DSouza Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Rahul Chopra Wicket-keeper Asif Khan All-rounder Dhruv Parashar All-rounder Saghir Khan All-rounder Haider Ali Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates have struggled to compete thus far as they have lost both games and are currently third on the table.

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Head to Head

Pakistan have dominated this fixture in the past against United Arab Emirates 2-0. Both sides went head to head earlier in this tournament and Pakistan won the game.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 02

United Arab Emirates: 00

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates

Pakistan and United Arab Emirates go head to head for the second time in this tournament. Both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign. Pakistan had a brilliant start to the season as they won back to back games but in the last match they struggled against Afghanistan and registered their first defeat in the tournament. On the other hand the home side have found it tough in this series as they remain the only team yet to register a single point so far and need a perfect run in the remaining games to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Pakistan won the game and even though UAE had a better opening partnership, we believe Pakistan will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Hasan Nawaz to be Pakistan’ top batter

Hasan Nawaz was sensational in the last outing against UAE as he scored a brilliant half century. Even though Nawaz struggled in the last game, he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Muhammad Waseem was incredible in the last game against Afghanistan as he scored 67 off 37 balls. Waseem has scored 100 runs in two matches and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Haris Rauf did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been the standout bowler for Pakistan in this calendar year and he bagged four wickets in the first game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Haider Ali to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Haider Ali had a solid outing in the last game against Afghanistan as he was economical. With 15 wickets thus far, he is the lead wicket taker for his side in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.