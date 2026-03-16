Facts: Khusal Bhertel has scored 322 runs in the last 10 T20I’s played.

George Munsey has scored 310 runs in the last 10 T20I’s played.

Scotland vs Nepal Chance of Winning

Scotland enters this contest fresh off a 39-run victory over the Netherlands in the first match of the Tri-Series. Batting first, Scotland posted a challenging total of 160/8, with Finlay McGreath (40 runs), Matthew Cross (33 runs), and George Munsey (30 runs) being the top scorers. Scotland then bowled out the Dutch side for 121 runs in 18.1 overs, thanks to a collective bowling effort from Safyan Shariff (2/13), Mark Watt (2/28), and Jack Jarvis (2/14).

Nepal will be disappointed with their Super Over loss against the Netherlands. The match was tied twice, even in the Super Over. In the third Super Over, Nepal batted first but managed to score zero runs, while the Netherlands finished the match with a six. Before that, Nepal bowled first and restricted the Netherlands to 152/8, with Lamichhane weaving his magic with a three-wicket haul. Then, with the bat, Rohit Paudel stepped up and scored 48 runs, and Kushal Bhurtel also contributed 34 runs.

Both teams are highly competitive. Although Nepal ended up on the losing side, they cannot be taken lightly. However, the home team, Scotland, has a better chance of winning this contest, given their stronger pace bowling attack compared to Nepal's.

Scotland to Chance of Winning: 61%

Nepal Chance of Winning: 39%

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Scotland vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brandon McMullen scored 11 runs off 10 balls, hitting two fours, against the Netherlands in the first T20I. In his last eight T20 Internationals, McMullen has amassed 285 runs, averaging 47.5 with a strike rate of 151.59. He is one of the cleanest strikers in the Scotland batting lineup and can score runs quickly, making him key to tackling Nepal's spin threat. With the ball, McMullen can also pick up wickets on his day, making him a crucial all-rounder. We predict McMullen's score to be over 22 runs and also take one wicket in this match.

Kushal Bhurtel, opening the batting, scored 34 runs off 23 balls, including five fours, in the last match against the Netherlands. He has been a consistent performer for Nepal recently, accumulating 322 runs in his last 10 T20I matches, averaging 46 and striking at 146.38. He has the ability to take on fast bowlers in the powerplay and is equally adept against spinners. Although this will be his first T20 International outing against Scotland, given his current form, we project Bhurtel to score over 20 runs in this fixture.

Scotland vs Nepal Toss Prediction

In the Scotland T20I Tri-Series at Titwood Cricket Ground, Glasgow, the team batting first has won both matches so far. The pitch tends to slow down significantly as the game progresses, making run-scoring difficult later on. Therefore, we predict that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

On Tuesday, June 17th, Glasgow will experience mostly cloudy conditions. The temperature will be around 16°C, with a 0% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be high at 94%, and winds will blow at approximately 19 km/h.

Scotland News & Players List

Scotland Players List

George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Chris Greaves, Jasper Davidson, Liam Naylor, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Mackenzie William Jones

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Liam Naylor Batter Finlay McCreath Batter Matthew Cross © Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Safyaan Sharif Bowler Jack Jarvis Bowler Chris Greaves Bowler Jasper Davidson Bowler

Scotland Recent Form

Scotland won their last match against the Netherlands by 39 runs and are currently in 1st place with two points in one match. But their recent form has been poor where they lost four of their last five matches.

Nepal News & Players List

Nepal Players List

Kushal Bhurtel, Anil Sah, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh(w), Dipendra Singh Airee, Basir Ahamad, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Rijan Dhakal, Kiran Thagunna, Aasif Sheikh, Sompal Kami

Predicted Playing XI

Khushal Bhurtel All-rounder Lokesh Bam Batter Rohit Paudel © All-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee All-rounder Kiran Thagunna Batter Anil Sah Wicket-keeper Nandan Yadav All-rounder Karan KC Bowler Rupesh Singh Bowler Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler Lalit Rajbanshi Bowler

Nepal Recent Form

Nepal lost their last match against the Netherlands in Super Over in the 2nd T20I of the Scotland Tri Series. In their last five T20I’s, Nepal won two, lost two and one match ended in no result.

Scotland vs Nepal Head to Head Record

Scotland and Nepal have played only one T20 International match against each other. This encounter took place in 2013 during the ICC World T20 Qualifier, where Scotland defeated Nepal by eight wickets.

Matches Played: 1

Scotland Won: 1

Nepal Won: 0

Scotland vs Nepal Betting Odds

Scotland to have a better opening partnership than Nepal@ 1.98 (Parimatch)

The Scotland openers have averaged 17 runs per match in their recent outings, while Nepal's openers have averaged 13 runs per match in their last two games. Scotland is opting for more aggressive options by opening with George Munsey and Mark Watt, both of whom are attacking batters capable of scoring quickly. In contrast, Nepal's new opening pair of Kushal Bhurtel and Lokesh Bam are less experienced. Furthermore, Scotland's new-ball bowlers have been precise in this series so far. We predict Scotland will have a better opening partnership than Nepal.

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Scotland vs Nepal Top Batter

George Munsey to be Top Batter for Scotland

George Munsey has carried his good form from the ODI series into the T20I series, scoring 30 runs off just 17 balls, including two fours and three sixes, against the Netherlands in the first T20I. Although he had a tough time against Nepal in his recent two encounters on tour, being dismissed for a duck and 12 runs, he has since found his rhythm, smashing a record-breaking 191 runs in a recent ODI. Given his current form, we back Munsey to play a match-winning knock for Scotland.

Rohit Paudel to be the top batter for Nepal

Rohit Paudel played a valiant knock of 48 runs from 35 balls, including three fours and two sixes, against the Netherlands, though it was in a losing effort. Paudel has been in good form recently, scoring 96 runs in four innings in 2025, and is a key player for his team in the middle order. We back him to carry his good form into this fixture and score more runs than any other batter for his team.

Scotland vs Nepal Top Bowler

Safyaan Sharif to be the top bowler for Scotland

Safyaan Sharif, making his return to the T20I squad, had an immediate impact in the first T20 against the Netherlands, finishing with impressive figures of 2 wickets for 13 runs from 2.1 overs. He is a pacer who, when in rhythm, can be lethal, consistently bowling around 130-135 km/h. Sharif primarily bowls in the death overs and has the best chance of taking wickets among Scotland's bowlers. We back him to make a significant impact and trouble the Nepal batters with his pace and variations.

Sandeep Laminchanne to be the top bowler for Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane, the leg-spinner, was back to his deceptive best in the match and began the series well with a three wicket haul (3/18) taking care of the Netherlands middle order. His line and length were pinpoint accurate, and his flight, deception, and guile all clicked into place, which are good signs for his team. He's certainly a bowler to watch out for and we back him to play a key role with the ball in the third T20I and provide key breakthroughs for Nepal and be the top bowler.