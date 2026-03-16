Scotland vs Nepal Match Prediction
SCO
45%
Chance of Winning
NEP
55%
T20i
Titwood Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Scotland’s Michael Leask and Brandon McMullen are the second and third leading batters of the tournament with 99 and 72 runs, respectively.
- Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane is the top wicket-taker so far with seven wickets in two innings.
Scotland vs Nepal Chances of Winning
Scotland started their tournament on a positive note as they overcame Netherlands where the hosts scored 160 runs and restricted the latter to 121, winning by a margin of 39 runs. However, this was the height of their success as they failed in both of their following endeavors. They took on Nepal next where Scotland’s batters absolutely fumbled the innings and got bundled out for a measly 97 runs. The bowlers almost defended this total but ended up losing by a small margin of two wickets. They also saw no respite as they went up against Netherlands once again in the previous match and fell short by 17 runs in their attempt to chase down a 198-run target.
Nepal, on the other hand, have played two games thus far with a win and a loss; they were tied with Netherlands in the first game as they chased down 162 and the match went into three super overs before Netherlands ultimately clinched victory. Their second match against Scotland went in favor of the visitors who pulled off a miraculous feat as they beat Scotland by two wickets after keeping their rivals to a total of 97 runs.
- Scotland chance of winning - 45%
- Nepal chance of winning - 55%
Scotland vs Nepal Betting Tips
Nepal to score low before first dismissal
Kushal Bhurtel has been a boon to Nepal’s first wicket in the tournament but his partner, Lokesh Bam, is nowhere near as competitive. While the former has been among the top scorers for the team so far with an excellent average of 32.00, Bam has not done enough to help since he has an awful average of 4.50 which is terrible for an opener. They added 21 and 2 runs to the first wicket in the last two matches which puts them at a disadvantage against Scotland.
Scotland vs Nepal Toss Prediction
The first four matches held at Titwood in the tournament produced a mixed bag of results with two wins for the teams batting first, one for the chasing side and one tied game. The average first innings score of 152 so far is a mediocre total but since all the toss winners elected to field first, it will be the top choice for the upcoming game as well.
Weather Report
Glasgow is going to be partly cloudy on match day with a negligible 15% chance of a downpour, and the temperature is expected to touch 26 degrees Celsius.
Scotland Player List
Richie Berrington (c), Christopher McBride, Finlay McCreath, George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Liam Naylor, Mackenzie Jones, Mark Watt, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross, Charlie Cassell, Gavin Main, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson, Safyaan Sharif.
Predicted Playing XI
|
George Munsey
|
Batter
|
Mark Watt
|
All-rounder
|
Brandon McMullen
|
All-rounder
|
Richie Berrington (C)
|
Batter
|
Finlay McCreath
|
Batter
|
Michael Leask
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Cross
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chris Greaves
|
All-rounder
|
Charlie Cassell
|
Bowler
|
Safyaan Sharif
|
Bowler
|
Jasper Davidson
|
Bowler
Scotland Team Form
Scotland come into this game on the back of a two-match losing streak and will continue to be on the backfoot, particularly with the batters not pulling their weight.
Nepal Player List
Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Basir Ahamad, Bhim Sharki, Gulshan Jha, Kiran Thagunna, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Rupesh Singh, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Lokesh Bam, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Rijan Dhakal, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kushal Bhurtel
|
All-rounder
|
Lokesh Bam
|
Batter
|
Anil Sah
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rohit Paudel (C)
|
Batter
|
Dipendra Singh Airee
|
All-rounder
|
Basir Ahamad
|
Batter
|
Kiran Thagunna
|
Batter
|
Rupesh Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Karan KC
|
Bowler
|
Sandeep Lamichhane
|
Bowler
|
Lalit Rajbanshi
|
Bowler
Nepal Team Form
Nepal have the potential to overcome Scotland with a more powerful bowling attack. Their batting is still suspect since it lacks depth and a strong top order.
Scotland vs Nepal Head-to-Head
Scotland and Nepal went head-to-head for the first time in the present series where the latter won by two wickets.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Scotland - 0
Nepal - 1
Scotland vs Nepal Betting Odds
Scotland to have a better opening partnership than Nepal
Lokesh Bam has not been pulling his weight in Nepal’s first wicket so far, and his partnership with Kushal Bhurtel has been rather one-sided. In the first two matches of the season, the pair secured totals of 21 and 2 runs before the first dismissal. Bam has not added much value to the team’s opening wicket which puts them on the backfoot. Scotland’s opening order has not been significantly better since George Munsey and Mark Watt added 11, 3 and 11 runs to the first wicket in the three matches they have played until now. However, their first partnership is more balanced which makes them the favorite opening pair for the upcoming match.
Scotland vs Nepal Best Batters
Michael Leask to be Scotland’s Best Batter
Michael Leask was not particularly impressive in the first game where he scored a mere seven runs but he went on to do incredibly well in the following two matches. He scored 46 runs in each of the two games and is now the team’s leading run-getter with 99 runs in three innings. Averaging at 33.00, he is expected to lead the charge in the upcoming match.
Kushal Bhurtel to be Nepal’s Best Batter
Kushal Bhurtel was the second leading batter in the first game against Netherlands with 34 runs and went on to take the top spot in the following game, having notched up 30 runs. He leads Nepal’s run charts with 64 runs in two innings with an average of 32.00, which is the best of the team, and he is anticipated to come out on top in the next fixture against Scotland.
Scotland vs Nepal Best Bowlers
Safyaan Sharif to be Scotland’s Best Bowler
Safyaan Sharif has taken part in two matches so far and stands tied as the top bowler for Scotland with four wickets in two innings, having claimed two wickets in each of the two games. He now has a brilliant average of 6.50 in the competition which makes him the favorite for the next game as well.
Sandeep Lamichhane to be Nepal’s Best Bowler
Sandeep Lamichhane emerged as Nepal’s leading bowler in both of their games so far as he captured three wickets in the first game and a remarkable four-wicket haul in the next fixture against Scotland. He is the top wicket-taker overall with seven wickets in two innings and he has an outstanding average of 4.14, making him the top contender against Scotland.
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