Facts: Scott Edwards has scored 140 runs in 8 matches, averaging 28 against Scotland.

George Munsey has scored 386 runs in 9 matches, averaging 48.25 against Netherlands.

Scotland vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Scotland enters this contest following a heartbreaking loss to the Netherlands in a high-scoring run-chase. Batting first, Scotland posted a formidable 369/6, a total they would have been confident of defending. George Munsey was the star, playing his career-best knock of 191 runs from 150 balls, featuring 15 fours and 11 sixes, falling just nine runs short of a well-deserved double hundred. However, this magnificent innings wasn't enough as the Netherlands successfully chased down the target in 49.2 overs, with Max O'Dowd steering his team home with a superb unbeaten 158* off 130 balls.

Both teams now shift their focus to the upcoming tri-series, where Scotland has historically held an edge over the Netherlands, winning three of their last five head-to-head encounters while the Netherlands has secured two victories. However, Scotland faces a challenge with their bowling lineup, as many of their senior bowlers are currently participating in the Vitality T20 Blast or are sidelined with injuries. In contrast, the Netherlands boasts a well-balanced squad, which could give them a better chance of winning this contest.

Scotland to Chance of Winning: 54%

Netherlands Chance of Winning: 46%

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Scotland vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

With his extensive experience facing top bowlers in the T20 format, and coming off a phenomenal 191-run knock against the same bowling lineup he'll encounter in the first T20I, the dashing left-hander George Munsey will aim to continue his strong form in the tri-series. He boasts an impressive record against the Dutch, having scored 386 runs in 9 matches at an average of 48.25 and our projection is for Munsey to score over 25 runs.

Max O'Dowd hasn't had the best record against Scotland, scoring 115 runs in 8 matches at an average of 14.37 in T20Is. However, his unbeaten century in the last ODI against Scotland, where he dismantled the Scottish bowlers, will undoubtedly boost his confidence heading into this fixture. Given his current form, he is expected to perform well and play a match-winning knock. As he is an aggressive batter, we project Max O'Dowd to hit over two fours in this match.

Scotland vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

This is the first men's T20I match that Titwood Cricket Ground, Glasgow will host. The venue has previously hosted ODI matches, where teams batting first have generally had the upper hand. We anticipate a similar surface, with the pitch being more favorable for batting in the initial stages and then becoming slower and more challenging for scoring runs as the match progresses. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Sunday, June 15th, Glasgow will experience mostly cloudy conditions. The temperature will be around 18°C, with a 20% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be high at 69%, and winds will blow at approximately 24 km/h.

Scotland News & Players List

Scotland Players List

George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Chris Greaves, Jasper Davidson, Liam Naylor, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Mackenzie William Jones

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Richie Berrington © Batter Finlay McCreath Batter Matthew Cross Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Safyaan Sharif Bowler Gavin Main Bowler Chris Greaves Bowler Jasper Davidson Bowler

Scotland Recent Form

Scotland has lost four of their last five T20I matches, with their most recent T20I appearance being in September 2024, where they lost a three-match series against Australia by a 3-0 margin.

Netherlands News & Players List

Netherlands Players List

Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Daniel Doram, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Levitt Batter Vikramjit Singh All-rounder Ma O’Dowd Batter Scott Edwards © Wicket-keeper Zach Lion Cachet All-rounder Teja Nidamanuru Batter Noah Croes All-rounder Kyle Klein All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Aryan Dutt Bowler

Netherlands Recent Form

Netherlands won three and lost two their last five T20 Internationals played. They last played in the three match T20I series against Oman which they won comfortably 2-1.

Scotland vs Netherlands Head to Head Record

Scotland and the Netherlands have squared off in 15 international cricket matches, with Scotland holding a slight edge with eight wins to the Netherlands has managed to win seven.

Matches Played - 15

Scotland Won - 8

Netherland Won - 7

Scotland vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Netherlands to have the best opening partnership than Scotland @ 1.81 (Parimatch)

In the last two T20I matches between these teams, the Netherlands' openers have averaged 37.5 runs per match, while Scotland's opening pair has averaged just 12 runs. The Netherlands possess a well-settled opening combination in Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd. In contrast, Scotland lacks a consistent opening pair and is likely to open with either George Munsey and Mackenzie Jones or Brandon McMullen.

The Netherlands' new-ball bowlers generally pose a significant threat, consistently picking up wickets during the powerplay overs. Based on these factors, we anticipate a stronger opening partnership from the Netherlands compared to Scotland.

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Scotland vs Netherlands Top Batter

George Munsey to be the top batter for Scotland

George Munsey is in sublime form at the moment, having scored 402 runs in 12 T20Is last year, averaging 36.54 and striking at 149.44. He is coming off a magnificent 191-run knock against the Netherlands in the CWC League 2. Against the Netherlands in T20Is, he averages close to 49 and has consistently scored runs. We back him to continue his good run of form in the first T20I.

Scott Edwards to be the top batter for Netherlands

The skipper of the Netherlands, Scott Edwards, is one of their most consistent run-scorers. Last year, he scored 407 runs in 19 T20Is, averaging 23. He has a pretty decent record against Scotland, where he has scored 140 runs in 8 matches, averaging 28. He bats at number 4 in the shortest format and is an excellent player of both spin and pace. We predict Scott Edwards to have a good outing and play an impactful knock for the Dutch side.

Scotland vs Netherlands Top Bowler

Gavin Main to be the top bowler for Scotland

Gavin Main has picked up 14 wickets in 8 T20Is played in Scotland, and against the Netherlands, he has taken two wickets in two matches. He is an aggressive fast bowler who likes to test the batsman with bouncers and always looks for wickets. Though he hasn't had a successful time in 2024, where he managed to take only three wickets in four matches, expect him to surprise the Dutch batters with his variations and pace.

Paul van Meekeren to be the top bowler for Netherlands

The leader of the pace attack for the Netherlands in the absence of Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren is a street-smart bowler who sticks to his line and length, always bowling wicket-to-wicket. He has had a successful year in the shortest format in 2024, where he picked up 18 wickets in 13 matches. He bowls in the powerplay and death overs, which opens up more chances for taking wickets as batsmen will look to attack.