Facts: George Munsey has scored 410 runs in 10 T20I matches against the Netherlands.

Kyle Klein has picked up 16 wickets in the last 8 T20I matches bowling at an economy of 6.69.

Scotland vs Netherlands Chance of Winning

Scotland heads into this contest on the back of a poor batting performance against Nepal, where they were bowled out for 97 runs in 19.4 overs. Michael Leask saved them from embarrassment by scoring a run-a-ball 46, while their skipper Matthew Cross added 15 runs. Despite a low score, Scotland showed great fight and almost pulled off a win, dragging the match to the second-to-last delivery. Safyaan Sharif (2/13) and Michael Leask (2/21) were the top performers with the ball.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, are coming off a nail-biting win over Nepal. The match was tied at 152 runs apiece, with the first two Super Overs also ending in a tie. In the third Super Over, the Netherlands took Nepal’s two wickets for zero runs, and Levitt smashed the first ball for a six to seal the match. Teja Nidamanuru (35 runs) and Vikramjit Singh (30 runs) were the top performers with the bat, while left-arm spinner Daniel Doram, playing his first match, was the top wicket-taker with figures of 3/14.

It is going to be an evenly contested match, despite Scotland defeating the Netherlands in the first match by 39 runs. While the odds are still in favor of the home team, Scotland, as they have a strong bowling lineup, their chances of winning are also high.

Scotland to Chance of Winning: 56%

Netherlands Chance of Winning: 44%

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Scotland vs Netherlands Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Michael Leask was the star with both bat and ball in the last match, where he scored 46 runs and also picked up two crucial wickets. So far in the series, he has scored 53 runs and claimed three wickets. This is the fourth consecutive match being played at Titwood, and in the last two games, spinners have picked up the majority of the wickets. Leask is definitely going to be key for the home team, and we project him to score over 15 runs and take at least one wicket.

Virkamjit Singh, who missed the first match against Scotland, made his comeback against Nepal, scoring 30 runs and also picking up two wickets. He is a key player for the Dutch, batting in the top order where he plays spinners well, and bowling in the powerplay to provide breakthroughs. Vikramjit has scored 57 runs in 3 matches against Scotland. We back him to play another key role with both bat and ball and predict his score to be over 20 runs.

Scotland vs Netherlands Toss Prediction

The pitch at Titwood Cricket Ground in Glasgow offers a balanced track that favours both the batters and bowlers. In the last three matches played at this venue the team batting first won on two occasions, while the team batting second won one match. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, June 18th, Glasgow will experience mostly cloudy conditions and chances of a light drizzle. The temperature will be around 17°C, with a 0% chance of precipitation. Humidity will be high at 89%, and winds will blow at approximately 13 km/h.

Scotland Players List

George Munsey, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Finlay McCreath, Matthew Cross(w), Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Chris Greaves, Jasper Davidson, Liam Naylor, Jack Jarvis, Christopher McBride, Mackenzie William Jones

Scotland Predicted Playing XI

George Munsey Batter Brandon McMullen All-rounder Liam Naylor Batter Finlay McCreath Batter Matthew Cross © Wicket-keeper Michael Leask All-rounder Mark Watt All-rounder Safyaan Sharif Bowler Jack Jarvis Bowler Chris Greaves Bowler Jasper Davidson Bowler

Scotland Recent Form

Scotland lost their last match against Nepal by two wickets in a low-scoring thriller that went down to the final over. Prior to that, they won the first match of the series against the Netherlands by 39 runs. In their last five T20I outings, Scotland has secured only one win.

Netherlands Players List

Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Teja Nidamanuru, Noah Croes, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Daniel Doram, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Levitt Batter Vikramjit Singh All-rounder Ma O’Dowd Batter Scott Edwards © Wicket-keeper Zach Lion Cachet All-rounder Teja Nidamanuru Batter Noah Croes All-rounder Kyle Klein All-rounder Saqib Zulfiqar All-rounder Ben Fletcher Bowler Daniel Doram Bowler

Netherlands Recent Form

The Netherlands secured a dramatic victory in their last match against Nepal, winning in a triple Super Over. Prior to that, they had lost their opening fixture against Scotland by 39 runs. In their most recent five matches, the Netherlands have won three and lost two.

Scotland vs Netherlands Head to Head Record

Scotland and the Netherlands have squared off in 16 international cricket matches, with Scotland holding a slight edge with eight wins to the Netherlands has managed to win seven.

Matches Played - 16

Scotland Won - 9

Netherland Won - 7

Scotland vs Netherlands Betting Odds

Netherlands to have the best opening partnership than Scotland @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

In their last three T20I matches, the Netherlands' opening pair has averaged 30 runs per match, significantly outscoring Scotland's openers who have averaged just 12 runs. The Netherlands boast a well-settled opening combination in Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd; this duo added 28 runs for the first wicket in their last outing.

In contrast, Scotland's openers, George Munsey and Mark Watt, only managed to score three runs for the first wicket. Furthermore, the Netherlands' new-ball bowlers consistently pose a significant threat, often picking up wickets during the powerplay overs. Based on these factors, we anticipate a stronger opening partnership from the Netherlands compared to Scotland.

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Scotland vs Netherlands Top Batter

George Munsey to be the Top Batter for Scotland

George Munsey had a brief outing in Scotland's last match against Nepal, being dismissed for 8 runs off just 5 balls, which included one boundary. However, in the preceding match against the Netherlands, Munsey showed better form, scoring 30 runs from 17 balls. Across his last 10 T20 Internationals, he has accumulated 246 runs at an average of 27.33. Against the Netherlands specifically, Munsey boasts an impressive record, with 416 runs in 10 matches, averaging 46.22 and striking at 184.

Michael Levitt to be the Top Batter for the Netherlands

Michael Levitt has been the only consistent batter for the Netherlands in the T20I series so far, he scored 20 runs in 16 balls in the last match against Nepal, before that in the first match against Scotland he scored 36 runs in 30 balls, smashing two fours and two sixes and was the top-scorer for the Netherlands. In the last eight T20I matches, Levitt has scored 240 runs, averaging 34.29. Against Scotland in three matches he has scored 80 runs and is in good form. We back him to step up and play a match winning knock in this fixture.

Scotland vs Netherlands Top Bowler

Safyaan Sharif to be the Top Bowler for Scotland

Safyaan Sharif almost defended just four runs in the final over against Nepal in the last match, bowling exceptionally well to finish with figures of 2/13. In his last six matches, Sharif has picked up eight wickets. He regularly bowls in the death overs and generally takes a wicket in every game. Against the Netherlands, in 11 matches, he has a decent record of 9 wickets. Given his impressive bowling in the last match, we expect Sharif to continue his good form with the ball and be Scotland's top bowler.

Daniel Doram to be the Top Bowler for Netherlands

Daniel Doram bowled a match-winning spell against Nepal, picking up a three-wicket haul with figures of 3/14. The conditions are favoring spinners, which makes Doram a significant threat in today's match against Scotland, a side that has struggled against spin in the middle overs. In the only T20I Doram has played against Scotland, he picked up two wickets. We expect Doram to bowl another economical and wicket-taking spell against Scotland in this fixture.