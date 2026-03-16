Facts: Ireland opener Alice Walsh scored 31 runs off 19 balls in her last outing against Pakistan Women

South Africa bowlers Kayla Reyneke and Seshnie Naidu picked two wickets each against Nigeria

South Africa Women vs Ireland Women U-19 Chance of Winning

South Africa Women topped Group C after winning each of their three matches in the group stage. They defeated New Zealand by 22 runs, Samao by 10 wickets and Nigeria by 41 runs (DLS Method). On the other hand, Ireland Women finished third in Group B after losing and winning a match each. Their first match against Ireland ended without a result.

South Africa Women look set for their fourth consecutive win in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. They have been assertive over their opponents and are riding high on confidence. They sizzled with the bat and ball against New Zealand, before absolutely toying with Samoa for a 10-wicket win in a match which lasted in just 65 balls. South Africa Women bowlers bundled out Samoa batters for 16 runs before restricting Nigeria for 24/8 in the following game.

The Irish team has blown hot and cold. They were bundled out for 75 against USA, scored 65/5 in the nine-over match against Pakistan, and won by 13 runs (DLS Method). However, any sort of glitches against an in-form team like South Africa can cost Ireland dearly. South Africa are ahead of Ireland in all the departments, but look set for a one-sided win on the back of their bowling unit which has been on fire in the last two games.

South Africa Women U-19 chance of winning - 80 %

Ireland Women U-19 chance of winning - 20 %

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Our Prediction

Unbeaten South Africa Women are red hot favourites to beat Ireland Women in their first match of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. South Africa have been consistent, especially their bowlers, and Ireland batters could find it very difficult to negate through the challenge. One South Africa Women bowler has picked six wickets each, while two have picked four wickets each. Just one bowler from Ireland has picked four wickets. Also, just one Ireland Women batter has managed to score more than 25 runs in the tournament so far. South Africa look set to carry forward their winning momentum.

South Africa Women U-19 to win @ 1.15 (Batery Bet)

Ireland Women U-19 to win @ 5.50 (Batery Bet)

South Africa Women vs Ireland Women Betting Tips

In the rain-marred eight-over match against Nigeria, South Africa opener Simore Lourens chipped in with 25 runs off 29 balls with the help of four boundaries. So far in the tournament, the 17-year-old right-hander has scored 52 runs at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 106.12. She would be aiming for another handy contribution on Saturday.

Ireland Women off-spinner Lara McBride is expected to play a key role in her team's fixture against Pakistan. The 18-year-old is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for his team. She has picked three wickets in three matches at an average of 12.66 and an economy rate of 6.70. Her spin bowling could play a crucial role if Ireland are looking to fight an upbeat South African team.

South Africa Women vs Ireland Women Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the Borneo Cricket Ground, Kuching, Nigeria Women elected to field first but lost the 8-over per side match by 41 runs against South Africa Women. The second-last match at the venue was a 17-over per side match between New Zealand and Samoa. The latter elected to field but lost to New Zealand by 67 runs. In the third-last game here, South Africa Women elected to field first and thrashed Samoa in a match which lasted just 65 balls. There is a good chance of the team winning the toss opting to field once again.

Weather Report

There is a high chance of rain during the England Women vs Nigeria Women U19 T20 World Cup match in Kuching. The precipitation level will be as high as 80 percent. With a humidity level of 89 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 6 km/h.

South Africa Women Player List

Simone Lourens, Jemma Botha, Diara Ramlakan, Kayla Reyneke (c), Karabo Meso (wk), Fay Cowling, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Monalisa Legodi, Nthabiseng Nini, Seshnie Naidu, Jae Leigh Filander, Luyanda Nzuza, Diedré van Rensburg, Chanel Venter

South Africa Women Playing XI







Simone Lourens Batter Jemma Botha Batter Kayla Reyneke (c) All-rounder Karabo Meso (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Diara Ramlakan Batter Fay Cowling Batter Mieke van Voorst All-rounder Ashleigh van Wyk Bowler Monalisa Legodi Bowler Nthabiseng Nini Bowler Seshnie Naidu Bowler

South Africa Women Recent Form

South Africa Women U19 team has won each of their three matches in the Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025. They defeated New Zealand Women by 22 runs, Samoa by 10 wickets, and Nigeria Women by 41 runs (DLS Method). Their bowling group has emerged as one of the strongest in the tournament.

Ireland Women Player List

Freya Sargent, Alice Walsh, Rebecca Lowe, Annabel Squires, Lara McBride, Julie McNally, Abbi Harrison (wk), Niamh MacNulty (c), Ellie McGee, Kia McCartney, Jennifer Jackson, Lucy Neely, Aimee Maguire, Millie Spence, Amy Hunter

Ireland Women Playing XI





Alice Walsh Batter Freya Sargent Batter Rebecca Lowe Batter Annabel Squires Batter Abbi Harrison (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Lara McBride All-rounder Julie McNally Batter Niamh MacNulty (c) All-rounder Ellie McGee Bowler Kia McCartney Bowler Jennifer Jackson Bowler

Ireland Women Recent Form

Ireland Women U19 team's first match against England Women ended without a result. England scored 144/7 batting first, and Ireland were 28/2 in 3.5 overs when the match was stopped due to rain. They lost to the USA by nine wickets in the second match. USA chased down 76 in just 9.4 overs against Ireland. In their third match, Ireland defeated Pakistan by 13 runs (DLS) method. Chasing 73, Pakistan were restricted to 59/7 in the nine-over per side match.

South Africa Women U19 vs Ireland Women U19 Head-to-Head Record

South Africa Women U-19 and Ireland Women U-19 would be meeting each other for the first time.

South Africa Women U19 vs Ireland Women U19 Odds

South Africa Women opening partnership to be over 19.5

South Africa Women opening pair of Jemma Botha and Simone Lourens partnered for 41 runs off 44 balls in their last match against Nigeria. Botha scored unbeaten 10 off 15, while Lourens scored 25 off 29. In the second-last match against Samoa, the duo chased down a 17-run target together. The first outing against New Zealand Women saw them score 52 runs together off 33 balls. Botha scored 32 off 24, while Lourens chipped in with 21 off 14. South Africa openers have been watchful and consistent, and we can expect them to score over 19 runs together again.

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South Africa Women U19 vs Ireland Women U19 Top Batters

Simone Lourens to be the top batter for South Africa Women

South Africa Women opener Simone Lourens has been consistent for her team in the ICC event. She scored 21 against New Zealand, six not out against Samoa, and 25 against Nigeria Women. With 52 runs in three matches at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 106.12, she is the highest run-scorer for his team. The 27-year-old all-rounder also carries with herself the experience of playing in the CSA Women Pro20 Series, and would be a batter to watchout for in the upcoming match.

Alice Walsh to be the top batter for Ireland Women

Ireland Women opener Alice Walsh is the top run-scorer for his team in the Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2025. The 18-year-old right hand batter scored 31 runs off 19 balls against Pakistan Women in her last match. The innings consisted of five fours. Overall, Walsh has scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 129.54.

South Africa Women U19 vs Ireland Women U19 Top Bowlers

Kayla Reyneke to be the top bowler for South Africa

Kayla Reyneke is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024. She has picked six wickets in three matches at an average of 5.50 and an economy rate of 4.71. The 19-year-old off-spinner has picked two wickets each against Nigeria, Samoa, and New Zealand. Kayla was also part of the CSA Women Pro20 Series where she picked three wickets in her last outing in November 2024.

Ellie McGee to be the top bowler for Ireland Women

Ireland Women pacer Ellie McGee has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for his team. The 18-year-old has picked four wickets in three matches at an average of 8.25 and an economy rate of 6.60. McGee did not bowl in the match against USA, but picked two wickets each in the other two matches against Pakistan and England.

Our Prediction Favorites to win South Africa Women South Africa Women U-19 to win @ 1.15 (Batery Bet)

Ireland Women U-19 to win @ 5.50 (Batery Bet) Unbeaten South Africa Women are red hot favourites to beat Ireland Women in their first match of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025. South Africa have been consistent, especially their bowlers, and Ireland batters could find it very difficult to negate through the challenge. One South Africa Women bowler has picked six wickets each, while two have picked four wickets each. Just one bowler from Ireland has picked four wickets. Also, just one Ireland Women batter has managed to score more than 25 runs in the tournament so far. South Africa look set to carry forward their winning momentum. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





