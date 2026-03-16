Facts: With nine wickets, Chamodi Praboda was the leading wicket taker for Sri Lanka in the U19 World Cup.

Both teams went head to head in the World Cup and Sri Lanka U19 won the game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head in the opening game of the five match series. Even though Australia U19 have a better record against Sri Lanka they struggled in the World Cup earlier this year. Both teams went head to head in the Super Six and it was Sri Lanka U19 bowlers who made the news with their brilliant performance as Sri Lanka defended a sub-par score. Regardless of the result Australia U19 reached the Semi-Finals and Sri Lanka U19 Women crashed out. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women’ chances of winning - 55%

Australia U19 Women’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Hiruni Hansika struggled to make an impact in the U19 World Cup earlier this year as she scored 45 runs in four matches with an average of 11.25 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Ava Drury has struggled with the bat in T20 format and we believe her struggles will continue against Sri Lanka U19 in the upcoming series. So far she has scored 258 runs with an average of 18.43 which makes us believe she will score low.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Dambulla during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Sri Lanka U19 Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka U19 Women Player List

Hiruni Hansika, Manudi Nanayakkara, Mithali Ayodhya, Sanjana Kavindi, Rashmi Nethranjali, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Danodya Sewmini, Aseni Thalagune, Chamodi Praboda, Limansa Thilakarathna, Nethagi Isuranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Rismi Sanjana, Shashini Gimhani

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjana Kavindi Batter Manudi Nanayakkara Batter Hiruni Hansika Batter Mithali Ayodhya Batter Danodya Sewmini Wicket-keeper Rashmi Nethranjali Batter Rashmika Sewwandi All-rounder Pramudi Methsara All-rounder Rismi Sanjana Bowler Shashini Gimhani Bowler Chamodi Praboda Bowler

Sri Lanka U19 Women Team Form

Sri Lanka U19 made the Super Six in the U19 Women World Cup this year.

Australia U19 Women News & Player List

Australia U19 Women Player List

Ira Aery, Eva Baird, Ava Drury, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Lilli Hamilton, Shiloh Julien, Jasmine Kamboj, Sara Kennedy, Charli McLennan, Indira Panelli, Emily Powell, Chelsea Sonter, Ayaka Stafford, Aijay Willoughby

Predicted Playing XI

Eva Baird Batter Samara Dulvin Batter Lucy Finn All-rounder Ira Aery All-rounder Chelsea Sonter Wicket-keeper Ava Drury Batter Lilli Hamilton All-rounder Indira Panelli All-rounder Charli McLennan Bowler Shiloh Julien Bowler Ayaka Stafford Bowler

Australia U19 Women Team Form

This Australia U19 Women competed in the World Cup earlier this year and they made the Semi-Finals in the tournament.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Head to Head

Head to head records between Australia U19 Women and Sri Lanka U19 are unavailable.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Betting Odds

Australia U19 Women and Sri Lanka U19 Women to struggle in the powerplay

Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head for the first time since the U19 Women World Cup and it was the game that was dominated by Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka batted first and struggled to get going as they scored 99 runs in 20 overs which looked like an easy score to chase down. Australia Women struggled in the run chase as they were restricted to 87 runs and Sri Lanka U19 Women won the game by 12 runs. Looking at the quality in the bowling department we expect both teams to struggle in the powerplay in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Batters

Sanjana Kavindi to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top batter

Sanjana Kavindi has been brilliant for Sri Lanka U19 this year, she was solid in the World Cup earlier this season as Kavindi was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lilli Hamilton to be Australia U19 Women’ top batter

Lilli Hamilton has been incredible with the bat in this format. She is one of the most experienced players with 65 matches under her belt and has scored 891 runs which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Bowlers

Chamodi Praboda to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top bowler

Chamodi Praboda has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka U19 in this year. She showcased her class in the World Cup as she bagged nine wickets and was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ira Aery to be Australia U19 Women’ top bowler

Ira Aery has been sensational with the ball in the T20 format. We expect her to play a key role in this match. So far she has bagged 35 wickets with an economy of 5.31 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.