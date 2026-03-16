Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Prediction
LKA
57%
Chance of Winning
43%
Parimatch
Youth teams
Rangiri International Stadium
Facts:
- With nine wickets, Chamodi Praboda was the leading wicket taker for Sri Lanka in the U19 World Cup.
- Sri Lanka U19 Women have beaten Australia U19 twice this year.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head in the second game after the home team dominated the opening game of the series as they registered their second win against Australia U19 in this calendar year. of the five match series. Sri Lanka U19 batted first and they posted 133 runs on the scoreboard. Australia U19 Women struggled in the run chase as they lost the last four wickets for ten runs. Sri Lanka U19 Women eventually won the game by 25 runs.
- Sri Lanka U19 Women’ chances of winning - 57%
- Australia U19 Women’ chances of winning - 43%
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Vimoksha Balasooriya had a decent outing in the opening game of the series as she managed to score 21 runs and was one of the top run scorers in the game which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Ava Drury has struggled with the bat in T20 format and we believe her struggles will continue against Sri Lanka U19 in the upcoming series. So far she has scored 258 runs with an average of 18.43 which makes us believe she will score low.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in Dambulla during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Sri Lanka U19 Women News & Player List
Sri Lanka U19 Women Player List
Hiruni Hansika, Manudi Nanayakkara, Mithali Ayodhya, Sanjana Kavindi, Rashmi Nethranjali, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Danodya Sewmini, Aseni Thalagune, Chamodi Praboda, Limansa Thilakarathna, Nethagi Isuranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Rismi Sanjana, Shashini Gimhani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sanjana Kavindi
|
Batter
|
Manudi Nanayakkara
|
Batter
|
Vimoksha Balasooriya
|
Batter
|
Rashmika Sewwandi
|
Batter
|
Nethagi Isuranjali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rashmi Nethranjali
|
Batter
|
Limansa Thilakarathna
|
All-rounder
|
Shashini Gimhani
|
All-rounder
|
Aseni Thalagune
|
Bowler
|
Pramudi Methsara
|
Bowler
|
Chamodi Praboda
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka U19 Women Team Form
Sri Lanka U19 made the Super Six in the U19 Women World Cup this year and they beat Australia U19 in the opening game.
Australia U19 Women News & Player List
Australia U19 Women Player List
Ira Aery, Eva Baird, Ava Drury, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Lilli Hamilton, Shiloh Julien, Jasmine Kamboj, Sara Kennedy, Charli McLennan, Indira Panelli, Emily Powell, Chelsea Sonter, Ayaka Stafford, Aijay Willoughby
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shiloh Julien
|
Batter
|
Indira Panelli
|
Batter
|
Samara Dulvin
|
All-rounder
|
Emily Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Chelsea Sonter
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lucy Finn
|
Batter
|
Eva Baird
|
All-rounder
|
Lucy Hamilton
|
All-rounder
|
Ayaka Stafford
|
Bowler
|
Sara Kennedy
|
Bowler
|
Ava Drury
|
Bowler
Australia U19 Women Team Form
This Australia U19 Women competed in the World Cup earlier this year and they made the Semi-Finals in the tournament.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Head to Head
Australia U19 Women and Sri Lanka U19 have gone head to head twice this year and on both occasions, Sri Lanka U19 Women have won the game.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Betting Odds
Sri Lanka U19 Women to outscore Australia U19 Women in the powerplay
Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head for the second time since the U19 Women World Cup and on both occasions Sri Lanka U19 Women have dominated the game. In the opening game, Sri Lanka U19 Women once again dominated the powerplay as Sri Lanka managed to score 133 runs in the first innings. Australia Women had no answer in the run chase as they were restricted to mere 108 runs and they lost the game by 25 runs. We expect Sri Lanka Women to dominate the powerplay once again and to outscore Australia U19 Women in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women
Youth teams
Rangiri International Stadium, null
Sri Lanka U-19 (w)
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia U-19 (w)
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Batters
Sanjana Kavindi to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top batter
Sanjana Kavindi was sensational in the opening game of the season as she scored a brilliant half century in the match. She was brilliant in the World Cup earlier this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Emily Powell to be Australia U19 Women’ top batter
Emily Powell headed into this series in exceptional form as she was the shining light for Australia U19 women as she scored 39 runs in the opening game and was the top run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Bowlers
Chamodi Praboda to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top bowler
Chamodi Praboda has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka U19 in this year. She was exceptional in the last match as she ended the game with bowling figures of 3/16 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ava Drury to be Australia U19 Women’ top bowler
Ava Drury was the standout bowler for Australia U19 Women and she got off to a great start in this series as she ended the game with bowling figures of 2/23 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka U19 Women
- Sri Lanka U19 Women to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Australia U19 Women to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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