Facts: With nine wickets, Chamodi Praboda was the leading wicket taker for Sri Lanka in the U19 World Cup.

Sri Lanka U19 Women have beaten Australia U19 twice this year.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head in the second game after the home team dominated the opening game of the series as they registered their second win against Australia U19 in this calendar year. of the five match series. Sri Lanka U19 batted first and they posted 133 runs on the scoreboard. Australia U19 Women struggled in the run chase as they lost the last four wickets for ten runs. Sri Lanka U19 Women eventually won the game by 25 runs.

Sri Lanka U19 Women’ chances of winning - 57%

Australia U19 Women’ chances of winning - 43%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Vimoksha Balasooriya had a decent outing in the opening game of the series as she managed to score 21 runs and was one of the top run scorers in the game which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Ava Drury has struggled with the bat in T20 format and we believe her struggles will continue against Sri Lanka U19 in the upcoming series. So far she has scored 258 runs with an average of 18.43 which makes us believe she will score low.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Dambulla during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Sri Lanka U19 Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka U19 Women Player List

Hiruni Hansika, Manudi Nanayakkara, Mithali Ayodhya, Sanjana Kavindi, Rashmi Nethranjali, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Danodya Sewmini, Aseni Thalagune, Chamodi Praboda, Limansa Thilakarathna, Nethagi Isuranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Rismi Sanjana, Shashini Gimhani

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjana Kavindi Batter Manudi Nanayakkara Batter Vimoksha Balasooriya Batter Rashmika Sewwandi Batter Nethagi Isuranjali Wicket-keeper Rashmi Nethranjali Batter Limansa Thilakarathna All-rounder Shashini Gimhani All-rounder Aseni Thalagune Bowler Pramudi Methsara Bowler Chamodi Praboda Bowler

Sri Lanka U19 Women Team Form

Sri Lanka U19 made the Super Six in the U19 Women World Cup this year and they beat Australia U19 in the opening game.

Australia U19 Women News & Player List

Australia U19 Women Player List

Ira Aery, Eva Baird, Ava Drury, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Lilli Hamilton, Shiloh Julien, Jasmine Kamboj, Sara Kennedy, Charli McLennan, Indira Panelli, Emily Powell, Chelsea Sonter, Ayaka Stafford, Aijay Willoughby

Predicted Playing XI

Shiloh Julien Batter Indira Panelli Batter Samara Dulvin All-rounder Emily Powell All-rounder Chelsea Sonter Wicket-keeper Lucy Finn Batter Eva Baird All-rounder Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Ayaka Stafford Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler Ava Drury Bowler

Australia U19 Women Team Form

This Australia U19 Women competed in the World Cup earlier this year and they made the Semi-Finals in the tournament.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Head to Head

Australia U19 Women and Sri Lanka U19 have gone head to head twice this year and on both occasions, Sri Lanka U19 Women have won the game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka U19 Women to outscore Australia U19 Women in the powerplay

Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head for the second time since the U19 Women World Cup and on both occasions Sri Lanka U19 Women have dominated the game. In the opening game, Sri Lanka U19 Women once again dominated the powerplay as Sri Lanka managed to score 133 runs in the first innings. Australia Women had no answer in the run chase as they were restricted to mere 108 runs and they lost the game by 25 runs. We expect Sri Lanka Women to dominate the powerplay once again and to outscore Australia U19 Women in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Youth teams Rangiri International Stadium, null Sri Lanka U-19 (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Australia U-19 (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Batters

Sanjana Kavindi to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top batter

Sanjana Kavindi was sensational in the opening game of the season as she scored a brilliant half century in the match. She was brilliant in the World Cup earlier this year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Emily Powell to be Australia U19 Women’ top batter

Emily Powell headed into this series in exceptional form as she was the shining light for Australia U19 women as she scored 39 runs in the opening game and was the top run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Bowlers

Chamodi Praboda to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top bowler

Chamodi Praboda has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka U19 in this year. She was exceptional in the last match as she ended the game with bowling figures of 3/16 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ava Drury to be Australia U19 Women’ top bowler

Ava Drury was the standout bowler for Australia U19 Women and she got off to a great start in this series as she ended the game with bowling figures of 2/23 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.