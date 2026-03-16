Facts: With nine wickets, Chamodi Praboda was the leading wicket taker for Sri Lanka in the U19 World Cup.

Sri Lanka U19 Women are unbeaten against Australia U19 Women in this calendar year.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head for the third time in this series after what has been a one sided series so far. Both teams went head to head in the World Cup and Sri Lanka U19 bowlers battered them and once again Australia U19 Women batters have struggled to make an impact thus far. In the opening game Australia struggled to chase down 133 runs and in the last match once again they struggled in the run chase as Australia Women only managed to score 109 runs and they lost the game by 29 runs. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women’ chances of winning - 62%

Australia U19 Women’ chances of winning - 38%

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Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Vimoksha Balasooriya had a decent outing in the opening game of the series as she managed to score 21 runs and was one of the top run scorers, even though she struggled in the last game, we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Indira Panelli has struggled to make an impact in this series as in the two matches so far she has scored 1 and 5 which clearly showcases her struggles. We believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Dambulla during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Sri Lanka U19 Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka U19 Women Player List

Hiruni Hansika, Manudi Nanayakkara, Mithali Ayodhya, Sanjana Kavindi, Rashmi Nethranjali, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Danodya Sewmini, Aseni Thalagune, Chamodi Praboda, Limansa Thilakarathna, Nethagi Isuranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Rismi Sanjana, Shashini Gimhani

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjana Kavindi Batter Manudi Nanayakkara Batter Vimoksha Balasooriya Batter Rashmika Sewwandi Batter Nethagi Isuranjali Wicket-keeper Rashmi Nethranjali Batter Limansa Thilakarathna All-rounder Shashini Gimhani All-rounder Aseni Thalagune Bowler Pramudi Methsara Bowler Chamodi Praboda Bowler

Sri Lanka U19 Women Team Form

Sri Lanka U19 have dominated this series so far as they have won each of the first two matches and lead the series 2-0.

Australia U19 Women News & Player List

Australia U19 Women Player List

Ira Aery, Eva Baird, Ava Drury, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Lilli Hamilton, Shiloh Julien, Jasmine Kamboj, Sara Kennedy, Charli McLennan, Indira Panelli, Emily Powell, Chelsea Sonter, Ayaka Stafford, Aijay Willoughby

Predicted Playing XI

Shiloh Julien Batter Indira Panelli Batter Samara Dulvin All-rounder Emily Powell All-rounder Chelsea Sonter Wicket-keeper Lucy Finn Batter Eva Baird All-rounder Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Ayaka Stafford Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler Ava Drury Bowler

Australia U19 Women Team Form

This Australia U19 Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they trail the series 2-0.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Head to Head

Australia U19 Women and Sri Lanka U19 have gone head to head for the third time in this series, Sri Lanka lead the series 2-0.

Head to Head (In 2025)

Sri Lanka U19 Women: 03

Australia U19 Women: 00

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka U19 Women to have a better opening partnership

Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head once again which is a must win game for Australia U19 Women as they have lost each of the first two games thus far. In the last match once again they batters faltered as they failed to chase a subpar score and eventually lost the game by 29 runs. Sri Lanka U19 openers once again had a solid start to the match as they out performed Australia U19 openers in the match. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Sri Lanka U19 Women have had an opening stand of 88 and 32 in the first two matches and in both games they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Batters

Sanjana Kavindi to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top batter

Sanjana Kavindi was sensational once again in the last match as she scored 24 runs and was the leading run scorer in the game. She has continued her brilliant form which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Emily Powell to be Australia U19 Women’ top batter

Emily Powell headed into this series in exceptional form as she was the shining light for Australia U19 women in the opening game. We expect her to play a key role in this game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Bowlers

Chamodi Praboda to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top bowler

Chamodi Praboda has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka U19 in this year. She has been exceptional in this series as she has bagged four wickets in two matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ava Drury to be Australia U19 Women’ top bowler

Ava Drury continued her excellent form in the last game as she bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures. So far she has bagged five wickets in two matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.