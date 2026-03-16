Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Prediction
SRI
62%
Chance of Winning
AUS
38%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20i
Rangiri International Stadium
Facts:
- With nine wickets, Chamodi Praboda was the leading wicket taker for Sri Lanka in the U19 World Cup.
- Sri Lanka U19 Women are unbeaten against Australia U19 Women in this calendar year.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head for the third time in this series after what has been a one sided series so far. Both teams went head to head in the World Cup and Sri Lanka U19 bowlers battered them and once again Australia U19 Women batters have struggled to make an impact thus far. In the opening game Australia struggled to chase down 133 runs and in the last match once again they struggled in the run chase as Australia Women only managed to score 109 runs and they lost the game by 29 runs. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka U19 Women’ chances of winning - 62%
- Australia U19 Women’ chances of winning - 38%
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Vimoksha Balasooriya had a decent outing in the opening game of the series as she managed to score 21 runs and was one of the top run scorers, even though she struggled in the last game, we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Indira Panelli has struggled to make an impact in this series as in the two matches so far she has scored 1 and 5 which clearly showcases her struggles. We believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in Dambulla during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Sri Lanka U19 Women News & Player List
Sri Lanka U19 Women Player List
Hiruni Hansika, Manudi Nanayakkara, Mithali Ayodhya, Sanjana Kavindi, Rashmi Nethranjali, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Danodya Sewmini, Aseni Thalagune, Chamodi Praboda, Limansa Thilakarathna, Nethagi Isuranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Rismi Sanjana, Shashini Gimhani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sanjana Kavindi
|
Batter
|
Manudi Nanayakkara
|
Batter
|
Vimoksha Balasooriya
|
Batter
|
Rashmika Sewwandi
|
Batter
|
Nethagi Isuranjali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rashmi Nethranjali
|
Batter
|
Limansa Thilakarathna
|
All-rounder
|
Shashini Gimhani
|
All-rounder
|
Aseni Thalagune
|
Bowler
|
Pramudi Methsara
|
Bowler
|
Chamodi Praboda
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka U19 Women Team Form
Sri Lanka U19 have dominated this series so far as they have won each of the first two matches and lead the series 2-0.
Australia U19 Women News & Player List
Australia U19 Women Player List
Ira Aery, Eva Baird, Ava Drury, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Lilli Hamilton, Shiloh Julien, Jasmine Kamboj, Sara Kennedy, Charli McLennan, Indira Panelli, Emily Powell, Chelsea Sonter, Ayaka Stafford, Aijay Willoughby
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shiloh Julien
|
Batter
|
Indira Panelli
|
Batter
|
Samara Dulvin
|
All-rounder
|
Emily Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Chelsea Sonter
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lucy Finn
|
Batter
|
Eva Baird
|
All-rounder
|
Lucy Hamilton
|
All-rounder
|
Ayaka Stafford
|
Bowler
|
Sara Kennedy
|
Bowler
|
Ava Drury
|
Bowler
Australia U19 Women Team Form
This Australia U19 Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they trail the series 2-0.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Head to Head
Australia U19 Women and Sri Lanka U19 have gone head to head for the third time in this series, Sri Lanka lead the series 2-0.
Head to Head (In 2025)
Sri Lanka U19 Women: 03
Australia U19 Women: 00
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Betting Odds
Sri Lanka U19 Women to have a better opening partnership
Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head once again which is a must win game for Australia U19 Women as they have lost each of the first two games thus far. In the last match once again they batters faltered as they failed to chase a subpar score and eventually lost the game by 29 runs. Sri Lanka U19 openers once again had a solid start to the match as they out performed Australia U19 openers in the match. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Sri Lanka U19 Women have had an opening stand of 88 and 32 in the first two matches and in both games they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women
T20i
Rangiri International Stadium, null
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Australia
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Batters
Sanjana Kavindi to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top batter
Sanjana Kavindi was sensational once again in the last match as she scored 24 runs and was the leading run scorer in the game. She has continued her brilliant form which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Emily Powell to be Australia U19 Women’ top batter
Emily Powell headed into this series in exceptional form as she was the shining light for Australia U19 women in the opening game. We expect her to play a key role in this game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Bowlers
Chamodi Praboda to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top bowler
Chamodi Praboda has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka U19 in this year. She has been exceptional in this series as she has bagged four wickets in two matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ava Drury to be Australia U19 Women’ top bowler
Ava Drury continued her excellent form in the last game as she bagged three wickets and had the best bowling figures. So far she has bagged five wickets in two matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka U19 Women
- Sri Lanka U19 Women to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
- Australia U19 Women to win - 2.17 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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