Facts: With nine wickets, Chamodi Praboda was the leading wicket taker for Sri Lanka in the U19 World Cup.

Sri Lanka U19 Women are unbeaten against Australia U19 Women in this calendar year.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka U19 Women have dominated this series so far as they have taken a 3-0 lead and have already sealed the series. In the last match Sri Lanka U19 Women headed into the match needing a win to seal the series, for the first time in this series they did not bat first but still won the game with six wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Australia U19 Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost all three games thus far and it's the manner for defeats that would be the biggest concern in the dressing room. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women’ chances of winning - 68%

Australia U19 Women’ chances of winning - 32%

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Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Vimoksha Balasooriya had a decent outing in the opening game of the series as she managed to score 21 runs and in the last match he scored 25 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Indira Panelli has struggled to make an impact in this series as in the two matches so far she has scored 1 and 5 which clearly showcases her struggles. We believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Dambulla during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Sri Lanka U19 Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka U19 Women Player List

Hiruni Hansika, Manudi Nanayakkara, Mithali Ayodhya, Sanjana Kavindi, Rashmi Nethranjali, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Danodya Sewmini, Aseni Thalagune, Chamodi Praboda, Limansa Thilakarathna, Nethagi Isuranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Rismi Sanjana, Shashini Gimhani

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjana Kavindi Batter Manudi Nanayakkara Batter Vimoksha Balasooriya Batter Rashmika Sewwandi Batter Nethagi Isuranjali Wicket-keeper Rashmi Nethranjali Batter Limansa Thilakarathna All-rounder Shashini Gimhani All-rounder Aseni Thalagune Bowler Pramudi Methsara Bowler Chamodi Praboda Bowler

Sri Lanka U19 Women Team Form

Sri Lanka U19 have dominated this series so far as they have won each of the first three games and have sealed a series win.

Australia U19 Women News & Player List

Australia U19 Women Player List

Ira Aery, Eva Baird, Ava Drury, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Lilli Hamilton, Shiloh Julien, Jasmine Kamboj, Sara Kennedy, Charli McLennan, Indira Panelli, Emily Powell, Chelsea Sonter, Ayaka Stafford, Aijay Willoughby

Predicted Playing XI

Shiloh Julien Batter Indira Panelli Batter Samara Dulvin All-rounder Emily Powell All-rounder Chelsea Sonter Wicket-keeper Lucy Finn Batter Eva Baird All-rounder Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Ayaka Stafford Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler Ava Drury Bowler

Australia U19 Women Team Form

This Australia U19 Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they trail the series 3-0.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Head to Head

Australia U19 Women and Sri Lanka U19 have gone head to head for the fourth time in this series, Sri Lanka lead the series 3-0.

Head to Head (In 2025)

Sri Lanka U19 Women: 04

Australia U19 Women: 00

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka U19 Women to have a better opening partnership

Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head for the fourth time in this series and once again it was the Sri Lanka openers who were the biggest difference in the last match. Australia U19 Women batted first in the last game but much like the whole of this series they struggled to make an impact as Australia U19 Women posted 100 runs in 20 overs and Sri Lanka U19 Women got off to a great start in the run chase as they managed an opening partnership of 49 runs in the game and they eventually won the game with six wickets to spare. In all three matches Sri Lanka U19 Women have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Batters

Sanjana Kavindi to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top batter

Sanjana Kavindi was sensational once again in the last match as she scored 36 runs and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 122 runs, she is the leading run scorer in the series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Emily Powell to be Australia U19 Women’ top batter

Emily Powell has been the standout batter for Australia U19 Women in this series. In the last game she scored 32 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Bowlers

Chamodi Praboda to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top bowler

Chamodi Praboda has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka U19 in this year. She has been exceptional in this series as she has bagged five wickets in three matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ava Drury to be Australia U19 Women’ top bowler

Ava Drury struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been the standout bowler for her side and has bagged five wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.