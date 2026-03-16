Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Prediction
SRI
69%
Chance of Winning
AUS
31%
Parimatch
Melbet
T20i
Rangiri International Stadium, Dambulla
Facts:
- With nine wickets, Chamodi Praboda was the leading wicket taker for Sri Lanka in the U19 World Cup.
- Sri Lanka U19 Women are unbeaten against Australia U19 Women in this calendar year.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka U19 Women have dominated this series so far and they would be hoping to close out the series with a perfect record. So far this series has been dominated by the home side as Sri Lanka U19 took a 4-0 lead in the last game which was impacted by rain as they won the match by nine runs.
Australia U19 Women continued to struggle in the last game as they conceded 83 runs in the first innings and once again their batters failed to turn up as they lost the game by nine runs, they trail the series 4-0. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka U19 Women’ chances of winning - 69%
- Australia U19 Women’ chances of winning - 31%
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Vimoksha Balasooriya has had a decent series so far this season. The batters have struggled to make an impact thus far regardless she has scored well in three of the four matches which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Indira Panelli has struggled to make an impact in this series as in the three matches so far she has scored 1, 5 and 11 which clearly showcases her struggles. We believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in Dambulla during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Sri Lanka U19 Women News & Player List
Sri Lanka U19 Women Player List
Hiruni Hansika, Manudi Nanayakkara, Mithali Ayodhya, Sanjana Kavindi, Rashmi Nethranjali, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Danodya Sewmini, Aseni Thalagune, Chamodi Praboda, Limansa Thilakarathna, Nethagi Isuranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Rismi Sanjana, Shashini Gimhani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sanjana Kavindi
|
Batter
|
Manudi Nanayakkara
|
Batter
|
Vimoksha Balasooriya
|
Batter
|
Rashmika Sewwandi
|
Batter
|
Nethagi Isuranjali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rashmi Nethranjali
|
Batter
|
Limansa Thilakarathna
|
All-rounder
|
Shashini Gimhani
|
All-rounder
|
Aseni Thalagune
|
Bowler
|
Pramudi Methsara
|
Bowler
|
Chamodi Praboda
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka U19 Women Team Form
Sri Lanka U19 have dominated this series so far as they have won each of the first four games and have sealed a series win.
Australia U19 Women News & Player List
Australia U19 Women Player List
Ira Aery, Eva Baird, Ava Drury, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Lilli Hamilton, Shiloh Julien, Jasmine Kamboj, Sara Kennedy, Charli McLennan, Indira Panelli, Emily Powell, Chelsea Sonter, Ayaka Stafford, Aijay Willoughby
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shiloh Julien
|
Batter
|
Indira Panelli
|
Batter
|
Samara Dulvin
|
All-rounder
|
Emily Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Chelsea Sonter
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lucy Finn
|
Batter
|
Eva Baird
|
All-rounder
|
Lucy Hamilton
|
All-rounder
|
Ayaka Stafford
|
Bowler
|
Sara Kennedy
|
Bowler
|
Ava Drury
|
Bowler
Australia U19 Women Team Form
This Australia U19 Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost all four games thus far.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Head to Head
Australia U19 Women and Sri Lanka U19 have gone head to head for the fourth time in this series, Sri Lanka lead the series 4-0.
Head to Head (In 2025)
Sri Lanka U19 Women: 05
Australia U19 Women: 00
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Betting Odds
Sri Lanka U19 Women to have a better opening partnership
Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head for the fifth time in this series and once again it was Sri Lanka U19 Women who dominated the last match. The last game was reduced to ten overs due to bad weather and Sri Lanka U19 women scored 83 runs. Australia batters struggled in the run chase once again which has been the story of the series as they were restricted to 55 runs and Sri Lanka U19 Women won the game and would be hoping for a perfect score when both sides go head to head in the final game of the series. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in the four games Sri Lanka U19 Women have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women
T20i
Rangiri International Stadium, Dambulla, null
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Batters
Sanjana Kavindi to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top batter
Sanjana Kavindi continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 25 runs and was the leading run scorer in the match. She is the leading run scorer in this series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Emily Powell to be Australia U19 Women’ top batter
Emily Powell has been the shining light in what has been a dismal batting performance by the visitors. With 86 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Bowlers
Chamodi Praboda to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top bowler
Chamodi Praboda has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka U19 in this year. She has been exceptional in this series as she has bagged six wickets in four matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ava Drury to be Australia U19 Women’ top bowler
Ava Drury struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been the standout bowler for her side and has bagged five wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka U19 Women
- Sri Lanka U19 Women to win - 1.43 (PariMatch)
- Australia U19 Women to win - 2.63 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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