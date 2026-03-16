Facts: With nine wickets, Chamodi Praboda was the leading wicket taker for Sri Lanka in the U19 World Cup.

Sri Lanka U19 Women are unbeaten against Australia U19 Women in this calendar year.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka U19 Women have dominated this series so far and they would be hoping to close out the series with a perfect record. So far this series has been dominated by the home side as Sri Lanka U19 took a 4-0 lead in the last game which was impacted by rain as they won the match by nine runs.

Australia U19 Women continued to struggle in the last game as they conceded 83 runs in the first innings and once again their batters failed to turn up as they lost the game by nine runs, they trail the series 4-0. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women’ chances of winning - 69%

Australia U19 Women’ chances of winning - 31%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Vimoksha Balasooriya has had a decent series so far this season. The batters have struggled to make an impact thus far regardless she has scored well in three of the four matches which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Indira Panelli has struggled to make an impact in this series as in the three matches so far she has scored 1, 5 and 11 which clearly showcases her struggles. We believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Dambulla during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Sri Lanka U19 Women News & Player List

Sri Lanka U19 Women Player List

Hiruni Hansika, Manudi Nanayakkara, Mithali Ayodhya, Sanjana Kavindi, Rashmi Nethranjali, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Danodya Sewmini, Aseni Thalagune, Chamodi Praboda, Limansa Thilakarathna, Nethagi Isuranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Rismi Sanjana, Shashini Gimhani

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjana Kavindi Batter Manudi Nanayakkara Batter Vimoksha Balasooriya Batter Rashmika Sewwandi Batter Nethagi Isuranjali Wicket-keeper Rashmi Nethranjali Batter Limansa Thilakarathna All-rounder Shashini Gimhani All-rounder Aseni Thalagune Bowler Pramudi Methsara Bowler Chamodi Praboda Bowler

Sri Lanka U19 Women Team Form

Sri Lanka U19 have dominated this series so far as they have won each of the first four games and have sealed a series win.

Australia U19 Women News & Player List

Australia U19 Women Player List

Ira Aery, Eva Baird, Ava Drury, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Lilli Hamilton, Shiloh Julien, Jasmine Kamboj, Sara Kennedy, Charli McLennan, Indira Panelli, Emily Powell, Chelsea Sonter, Ayaka Stafford, Aijay Willoughby

Predicted Playing XI

Shiloh Julien Batter Indira Panelli Batter Samara Dulvin All-rounder Emily Powell All-rounder Chelsea Sonter Wicket-keeper Lucy Finn Batter Eva Baird All-rounder Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Ayaka Stafford Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler Ava Drury Bowler

Australia U19 Women Team Form

This Australia U19 Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost all four games thus far.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Head to Head

Australia U19 Women and Sri Lanka U19 have gone head to head for the fourth time in this series, Sri Lanka lead the series 4-0.

Head to Head (In 2025)

Sri Lanka U19 Women: 05

Australia U19 Women: 00

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka U19 Women to have a better opening partnership

Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head for the fifth time in this series and once again it was Sri Lanka U19 Women who dominated the last match. The last game was reduced to ten overs due to bad weather and Sri Lanka U19 women scored 83 runs. Australia batters struggled in the run chase once again which has been the story of the series as they were restricted to 55 runs and Sri Lanka U19 Women won the game and would be hoping for a perfect score when both sides go head to head in the final game of the series. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in the four games Sri Lanka U19 Women have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women T20i Rangiri International Stadium, Dambulla, null Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.43 Bet Now! Australia Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.60 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Batters

Sanjana Kavindi to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top batter

Sanjana Kavindi continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 25 runs and was the leading run scorer in the match. She is the leading run scorer in this series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Emily Powell to be Australia U19 Women’ top batter

Emily Powell has been the shining light in what has been a dismal batting performance by the visitors. With 86 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Bowlers

Chamodi Praboda to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top bowler

Chamodi Praboda has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka U19 in this year. She has been exceptional in this series as she has bagged six wickets in four matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ava Drury to be Australia U19 Women’ top bowler

Ava Drury struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been the standout bowler for her side and has bagged five wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.