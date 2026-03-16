Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Prediction
SRI
74%
Chance of Winning
AUS
26%
Parimatch
Melbet
Odi
Rangiri International Stadium, Dambulla
Facts:
- With nine wickets, Chamodi Praboda was the leading wicket taker for Sri Lanka in the U19 World Cup.
- Sri Lanka U19 Women are unbeaten against Australia U19 Women in this calendar year.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka U19 Women continued their domination in the ODIs, They took a 4-0 lead in the T20i but in the last match which was a one off ODI game between the two teams, Sri Lanka batted first and scored 266 runs but it was the Sri Lanka U19 Women bowlers who dominated the game as they won the game by 180 runs.
Australia U19 Women have had a tournament to forget so far as they just haven’t competed in this tour thus far. They are 4-0 down in the T20 series and in the ODI game they got bowled out for 86. They would be hoping for a strong finish in this game. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka U19 Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka U19 Women’ chances of winning - 74%
- Australia U19 Women’ chances of winning - 26%
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Vimoksha Balasooriya has had a decent series so far this season. The batters have struggled to make an impact thus far regardless she has scored well in three of the four matches which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Indira Panelli has struggled to make an impact in this series as in the three matches so far she has scored 1, 5 and 11 which clearly showcases her struggles. We believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in Dambulla during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 32C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.
Sri Lanka U19 Women News & Player List
Sri Lanka U19 Women Player List
Hiruni Hansika, Manudi Nanayakkara, Mithali Ayodhya, Sanjana Kavindi, Rashmi Nethranjali, Rashmika Sewwandi, Vimoksha Balasooriya, Danodya Sewmini, Aseni Thalagune, Chamodi Praboda, Limansa Thilakarathna, Nethagi Isuranjali, Pramudi Methsara, Rismi Sanjana, Shashini Gimhani
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sanjana Kavindi
|
Batter
|
Manudi Nanayakkara
|
Batter
|
Vimoksha Balasooriya
|
Batter
|
Rashmika Sewwandi
|
Batter
|
Nethagi Isuranjali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rashmi Nethranjali
|
Batter
|
Limansa Thilakarathna
|
All-rounder
|
Shashini Gimhani
|
All-rounder
|
Aseni Thalagune
|
Bowler
|
Pramudi Methsara
|
Bowler
|
Chamodi Praboda
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka U19 Women Team Form
Sri Lanka U19 have dominated this series so far as they have won each of the first four games and have sealed a series win.
Australia U19 Women News & Player List
Australia U19 Women Player List
Ira Aery, Eva Baird, Ava Drury, Samara Dulvin, Lucy Finn, Lilli Hamilton, Shiloh Julien, Jasmine Kamboj, Sara Kennedy, Charli McLennan, Indira Panelli, Emily Powell, Chelsea Sonter, Ayaka Stafford, Aijay Willoughby
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shiloh Julien
|
Batter
|
Indira Panelli
|
Batter
|
Samara Dulvin
|
All-rounder
|
Emily Powell
|
All-rounder
|
Chelsea Sonter
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lucy Finn
|
Batter
|
Eva Baird
|
All-rounder
|
Lucy Hamilton
|
All-rounder
|
Ayaka Stafford
|
Bowler
|
Sara Kennedy
|
Bowler
|
Ava Drury
|
Bowler
Australia U19 Women Team Form
This Australia U19 Women have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost all four games in the T20i thus far.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Head to Head
Australia U19 Women and Sri Lanka U19 have gone head to head for the fourth time in this series,Sri Lanka lead the series 4-0.
Head to Head (In 2025)
Sri Lanka U19 Women: 05
Australia U19 Women: 00
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Betting Odds
Sri Lanka U19 Women to have a better opening partnership
Sri Lanka U19 Women and Australia U19 Women go head to head for the fifth time in this series and once again it was Sri Lanka U19 Women who dominated the last match. The last game was reduced to ten overs due to bad weather and Sri Lanka U19 women scored 83 runs. Australia batters struggled in the run chase once again which has been the story of the series as they were restricted to 55 runs and Sri Lanka U19 Women won the game and would be hoping for a perfect score when both sides go head to head in the final game of the series. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that in the four games Sri Lanka U19 Women have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs
Odi
Rangiri International Stadium, Dambulla, null
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Australia
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Batters
Sanjana Kavindi to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top batter
Sanjana Kavindi continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 25 runs and was the leading run scorer in the match. She is the leading run scorer in this series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Emily Powell to be Australia U19 Women’ top batter
Emily Powell has been the shining light in what has been a dismal batting performance by the visitors. With 86 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women Top Bowlers
Chamodi Praboda to be Sri Lanka U19 Women’ top bowler
Chamodi Praboda has been the standout bowler for Sri Lanka U19 in this year. She has been exceptional in this series as she has bagged six wickets in four matches which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ava Drury to be Australia U19 Women’ top bowler
Ava Drury struggled to make an impact in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact she has been the standout bowler for her side and has bagged five wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka U19 Women
- Sri Lanka U19 Women to win - 1.35 (PariMatch)
- Australia U19 Women to win - 2.92 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments