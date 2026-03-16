Facts: Kusal Perera has scored 390 runs in 12 T20I matches played at Pallekele.

Jaker Ali has scored 243 runs in the last nine T20I matches.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka head into this contest on the back of a successful ODI series win, taking it 2-1. In the third ODI, Sri Lanka batted first and posted a strong total of 285/7. Kusal Mendis scored a magnificent century with 124 runs, while their skipper Charith Asalanka played a valuable knock of 58 runs. Their bowlers then bundled out Bangladesh for 186 runs in 39.4 overs. The pacers did most of the damage, with Asitha Fernando and Dushmantha Chameera taking three wickets each. While Sri Lanka will look to replicate this success in the T20Is, they will be without Hasaranga. Wellalage is expected to play a key role in the middle overs alongside Theekshana.

After losing both the ODI and Test series, Bangladesh enter the T20I series with a fresh squad and several changes. Tanzid Hasan, who scored 86 runs in three matches with one half-century, will be a key player in the top order. Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali will form the middle order. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who had a lean run in the ODI series, is expected to bat at number 3 or 4. Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das will take charge as the skipper of the side as Bangladesh begin their preparation for the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India.

Based on our squad analysis of both teams and their recent T20I form, the home team, Sri Lanka, has the best chance of winning this match. Sri Lanka’s well balanced lineup where they have multiple bowling options and depth in batting.

Sri Lanka Chance of Winning: 66%

Bangladesh Chance of Winning: 34%

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Kusal Mendis, who had a prolific run in the ODI series where he scored 225 runs in three matches, smashing one half-century and one century, will be very high on confidence entering the T20I series. Mendis has done reasonably well in the shortest format in 2025, where he has scored 22 runs in the only match played this year.In 2024, he scored 628 runs in 22 matches, averaging 29.9 and striking at 169. Against Bangladesh, Mendis has scored 442 runs in 9 matches, averaging a staggering 49.11.Given his current form, we predict Kusal Mendis to score over 23 runs in the first T20I.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has hosted 26 T20I matches.The team batting first has won 13 of these, while the team chasing has won 10, with one match having no result. The pitch tends to slow down and assist spinners as the game progresses.Therefore, we predict that the team winning the toss will choose to bat first.

Weather Report

On Thursday, July 10th, Pallekele is expected to experience light rain, with a 25% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be around 30°C, accompanied by 72% humidity and a moderate wind of 14 km/h. While a good batting surface is anticipated, the light rain might still play a role in the match conditions.

Sri Lanka News & Team List

Team News

Sri Lanka has made three key additions to their T20I squad with the return of Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, and Chamika Karunaratne. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wickramasinghe are the two major players dropped from the squad. Wanindu Hasaranga is also ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Sri Lanka Players List

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Eshan Malinga, Avishka Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Perera Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Charith Asalanka (c) Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Recent Form

Sri Lanka has only played one T20I in 2025 which they won by 7 runs against New Zealand. When you look at their last five matches, Sri Lanka has only won two matches and lost three matches.

Bangladesh News & Players List

Bangaldesh Team News

Bangladesh make a total of five changes to their squad for the T20I where they have dropped Khaled Ahmed, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto and these players replaced by Mohammad Naim, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin

Bangladesh Player List

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Tanzid Hasan Tamim Batter Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Litton Das (C) Wicket-keeper Towhid Hridoy Batter Jaker Ali Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Rishad Hossain Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Recent Form

Bangladesh has been in poor form in the shortest format recently, having lost their last five T20I matches. This includes a 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan and a 2-1 series defeat against the UAE. They will be hoping to turn things around with a new combination and under the new leadership of Liton Das.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head to Head Record

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have played each other in 17 T20 Internationals. Sri Lanka has a superior record, winning 11 of those matches, while Bangladesh has managed six victories. Of Sri Lanka's 11 wins, six came when they batted first and five when they chased. Bangladesh, on the other hand, won two matches batting first and four when bowling first.

Matches Played: 17

Sri Lanka Won: 11

Bangladesh Won: 6

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have the best opening partnership that Bangladesh @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

The Sri Lankan opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera have averaged 59 runs for the first wicket in their last three T20I matches. In contrast, the Bangladesh opening pair of Tanzid Hasan and Liton Das have added 56 runs for the first wicket.

Notably Bangladesh’s new opener, Parvez Hossain Emon is a bit consistent. whereas both Sri Lankan openers are entering this contest after some strong recent performances. Additionally, both Nissanka and Perera have good records at Pallekele. Given these factors, we predict that the Sri Lankan openers will have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh in the first T20I.

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Batter

Kusal Menids to be the Top Batter for Sri Lanka @ 4.70 (Parimatch)

Kusal Mendis is brimming with confidence and in excellent form, having scored a match-winning century in the third ODI. He boasts a phenomenal record against Bangladesh in T20Is, with 442 runs in 9 matches at an average close to 50.At Pallekele, he has scored 242 runs in 9 matches, averaging 26.88, with a high score of 79.We back him to continue his good run of form and play another match-winning knock for his team.

Tanzid Hasan to be the Top Batter for Bangladesh @ 5.10 (Parimatch)

Tanzid Hasan, one of Bangladesh's most consistent and reliable top-order batters, has scored 247 runs in his last 10 T20I matches, averaging 24.7 with a strike rate of 150.6.His recent scores of 42, 33, and 31 highlight his consistency, having been the top scorer in one match and the second-best in another.Having played the last match at the same venue, Tanzid will be well-accustomed to the pitch conditions. We back him to capitalize on this and play an impactful knock, emerging as the top batter for Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana to be the Top Bowler for Sri Lanka @ 4.20 (Parimatch)

Maheesh Theekshana, one of Sri Lanka's strike bowlers in the shortest format, proved to be a game-changer in the recent ODI series by containing runs from one end. In T20Is against Bangladesh, he has taken three wickets in five matches. While he had a good year in 2024, bagging 24 wickets in 21 matches. At Pallekele, he has taken 6 wickets in 4 matches with an economy of 8.07.

Rishad Hossain to be the Top Bowler for Bangladesh @ 4.60 (Parimatch)

The tall leg-spinner, with his high release point, has already made an impact in his short T20I career, taking 43 wickets in 35 matches. Against Sri Lanka, he has played four matches, securing six wickets. In 2025, he played five T20Is and picked up five wickets. The surface at Pallekele will favor his bowling style, as spinners often get extra bounce there, which can be challenging for batters to judge.