Facts: Sri Lanka’s opener and wicket-keeper batter, Kusal Mendis, is the leading batter of the T20I series with 73 runs in a single innings.

Bangladesh’s Parvez Hossain Emon, the opener, is the third highest run scorer of the tournament with 38 runs in one innings.

Sri Lanka have a 12-6 lead over Bangladesh in their T20I head-to-head record thus far.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chances of Winning

Bangladesh were put in to bat first as the visitors during the first T20I of the series and although their innings started on the right foot with a 46-run opening stand from Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan,their performance started to falter as wickets fell. By the end, they had 154 runs on the board but this was not enough to defend against Sri Lanka’s batters who had the advantage of playing at home.

During their chase, openers Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka went guns blazing with individual scores of 73 and 42 runs, respectively, and a remarkable 78-run first partnership. Since they did the bulk of the scoring, it took the weight off the others andthe hosts cruised to the finish line with seven wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 76%

Bangladesh chance of winning - 24%

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Sri Lanka’s first wicket has been thriving with Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis opening for the team. They added 78 runs to the first wicket during the first outing of the series and in the previous T20I series against New Zealand,the pair secured impressive totals of 24, 32 and 121 runs. They are absolutely invincible together and that gives the bookmakers confidence to back them for a big score in the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 19.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

To date, 26 T20I matches have been held at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium wherethe teams chasing have the lead with 15 winswhile those batting first have taken 11 victories so far. The average first innings score of 142 is quite low, and the toss winning skipper will want to exploit the advantage by fielding first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A 25% chance of rain is predicted at Dambulla andlight rain is expected to cause disruptionswith the temperature reaching 32 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis,

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis,

Dasun Shanaka, Binura Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Charith Asalanka (C) All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are a powerhouse with the bat, and their top order is particularly brilliant. They have the ability to score big in the next game.

Bangladesh Player List

Litton Das (c), Jaker Ali, Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed,

Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam,

Taskin Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Litton Das (C) Wicket-keeper Mohammad Naim Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin Bowler Taskin Ahmed Bowler Rishad Hossain Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh seem to have a strong opening lineup but the rest of the batters are not necessarily pulling their weight. They are still quite inferior to Sri Lanka in this regard.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka have furthered their lead over Bangladeshin their head-to-head tally with 12 wins against the latter’s six.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 18

Sri Lanka - 12

Bangladesh - 6

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

In the previous match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, both sides had incredibly competent first partnerships and the openers went absolutely hammer and tongs. Bangladesh’s Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan added 46 runs to the first wicket with both openers pitching in equally. Although their score was competitive,Sri Lanka took it a step further as Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis secured a 78-run stand. Since the latter showed better form, they are expected to put on a big total in the next game as well, outdoing the visitors.

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Kusal Mendis was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in the previous game against Bangladesh with 73 runs. He has played 79 T20I innings in his career so far with 1993 runs and an average of 26.22. Based on the form he showcased in the last game, the opener will be expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Litton Das to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Litton Das was not an entirely impactful player in the previous match where he scored a mere six runs buthe has been very consistent in his T20I career with 2167 in 100 inningswhich includes 11 half-centuries and an average of 22.34. He is anticipated to come into his own in the second game of the series.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana emerged as theleading wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in the last match where he picked two wickets in four oversalong with an economy rate of 9.25. He has 60 wickets in 61 T20I innings so far, and a brilliant average of 26.30 which makes him the top choice against Bangladesh.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Tanzim Hasan Sakib went wicketless in the last outing against Sri Lanka where his four-over spell yielded an economy rate of 8.50.In 25 innings in his T20I career so far, he has 32 wicketsand an impressive average of 24.78. Despite his display in the first encounter of the series, he is the top pick to come good in the upcoming fixture.