Facts: Bangladesh’s Litton Das is the top run scorer of the tournament with 82 runs in two innings.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis is the second leading batter of the series with 81 runs in two innings.

Sri Lanka lead their head-to-head tally against Bangladesh by a scoreline of 12-7.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chances of Winning

The series is now down to the wire as both sides have taken one victory each, starting with Sri Lanka’s win in the first T20I of the tournament. Bangladesh batted first and scored 154 runs with opener Parvez Hossain Emon’s 38 as the top contribution, followed closely by Mohammad Naim’s unbeaten 32. Sri Lanka, though, had no trouble chasing down the target and their openers were particularly prolific as Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka scored 73 and 42 runs, respectively. In the end,the home team achieved a dominant seven-wicket victory.

However, the visitors managed to tie the series as they were dominant in the second outing. Bangladesh were the first to bat once again but this time, they piled on a competitive stand of 177 runs - skipper and wicket-keeper batter Litton Das was the top batter with 76 runs while Shamim Hossain was a close second with 48 runs.Sri Lanka made a right royal mess of their chaseand found themselves bundled out for a mere 94 runs in the 16th over, leading to a huge 83-run defeat.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 69%

Bangladesh chance of winning - 31%

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score over 22.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have been the mainstays for Sri Lanka’s opening wicket in the competition so far and they have done a brilliant job for the team.They scored an exceptional 78-run partnershipin the first game of the series and although their form took a dip in the last match where they scored 19 runs before the first dismissal, they are expected to bounce back and return stronger in the final.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Toss Prediction

The pitch at R Premadasa Stadium has favored the teams fielding first and the average first innings stand of 142 is quite low.The chasing sides have 34 winsand those batting first won 23 times in 48 T20Is so far. For the upcoming game, too, fielding first will be the preferred strategy.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted at Colomboand there is a 45% chance of precipitation on match day. The temperature will remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis,

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis,

Dasun Shanaka, Binura Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kusal Perera Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Charith Asalanka (C) All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne All-rounder Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Binura Fernando Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka have a strong batting lineup and even though they were underperforming in the previous outing, they have the firepower to bounce back for the final.

Bangladesh Player List

Litton Das (c), Jaker Ali, Mohammad Naim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed,

Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam,

Taskin Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Emon Batter Tanzid Hasan Batter Litton Das (C) Wicket-keeper Towhid Hridoy Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Shamim Hossain All-rounder Jaker Ali Batter Mohammad Saifuddin Bowler Mustafizur Rahman Bowler Rishad Hossain Bowler Shoriful Islam Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh were great with the bat in the last match but their ability to keep up the momentum is under fire.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

Bangladesh won the previous match against Sri Lanka and they are nowcloser in their head-to-head tally with a 7-12 scoreline.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 19

Sri Lanka - 12

Bangladesh - 7

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

Both sides have seen a decline in first partnerships in the series so far. Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon scored 46 runs together in the first outing and added a mere five runs to the first wicket in the following match. On the other hand, Sri Lanka had Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis opening for the team andthe pair secured totals of 19 and 78 runsin the last two matches. Since the latter outperformed Bangladesh’s openers on both occasions, the bookmakers are confident they will do so once again in the upcoming match.

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Batters

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Kusal Mendis was not particularly fruitful in the previous game against Bangladesh where the openers faced a dismissal after scoring eight runs. He, however,stands as the top run scorer for Sri Lanka with 81 runs in two inningsand an average of 40.50. Despite his performance in the last match, he is expected to come out on top in the next match as well.

Litton Das to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Litton Das emerged as the top batter for Bangladesh in the last match, as predicted, where he notched up a half-century with 76 runs. He is now theleading run-getter for the team in the present series with 82 runs in two inningsand an average of 41.00. He is the top pick to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture, too.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Best Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana was tied as the second leading bowler in the last match against Bangladesh where he picked one wicket in four overs and achieved an economy rate of 7.50.He is the joint leading wicket-taker overall with three wickets in two inningsand an impressive average of 22.33, making him the top choice against Bangladesh in the final.

Rishad Hossain to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Rishad Hossain was the top wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the previous encounter against Sri Lanka where he bagged a three-wicket haul in 3.2 overs and earned a remarkable economy rate of 5.40.He has four wickets in two innings, making him the team’s leading bowler, and an average of 10.50 which makes him the favorite against Sri Lanka once again.