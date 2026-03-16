Facts: With 268 runs, Muhammad Waseem is the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in this calendar year.

Rashid Khan is the leading wicket taker for Afghanistan in T20 format.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

United Arab Emirates headed into this campaign after an impressive run of games where they won six of the eight matches but struggled to make an impact in the opening game against Pakistan. They conceded 207 runs in the first innings and failed to chase the target. Pakistan won the game by 31 runs.

Afghanistan went head to head against Pakistan in the opening game of the series and they struggled in the run chase. Pakistan scored 182 runs and Afghanistan lost the game by 39 runs. Afghanistan have won two of the last three games. As per our calculations, Afghanistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates’ chances of winning - 15%

Afghanistan’ chances of winning - 85%

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United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Asif Khan was terrific in the opening game of the season as he scored 77 against Pakistan and was the leading run scorer in the game. He has scored 205 runs in this calendar year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ibrahim Zadran struggled in the opening game against Pakistan regardless he has a terrific record against UAE in the past as Zadran has scored 155 runs in six matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sharjah during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 39C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 32C.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Zohaib Batter Muhammad Waseem Batter Ethan DSouza Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Rahul Chopra Wicket-keeper Asif Khan All-rounder Dhruv Parashar All-rounder Saghir Khan All-rounder Haider Ali Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates had an impressive run of games prior to this tournament but they lost the opening game against Pakistan.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai

Predicted Playing XI

Ibrahim Zadran Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Karim Janat All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan won the series against Zimbabwe prior to this tournament, they lost the opening game against Pakistan.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Head to Head

United Arab Emirates have struggled in this fixture against Afghanistan as they have lost nine times. Both teams went head to head back in 2024 and Afghanistan won the game.

Head to Head

United Arab Emirates: 03

Afghanistan: 09

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan go head to head after both sides started this tri series with a loss against Pakistan in the opening games. United Arab Emirates headed into this series after a good run in this format as they won six of the eight matches but failed to replicate their form against Pakistan as they lost the game by 31 runs. Much like their opponents, Afghanistan struggled in the opening game against Pakistan as they failed in the run chase and eventually lost the game by 39 runs. Afghanistan has dominated this fixture in the past and we expect UAE openers to struggle in this match and Afghanistan to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Muhammad Waseem has been the biggest attraction in this UAE squad. He scored 33 off 18 balls in the opening game and is the leading run scorer for UAE in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Afghanistan’ top batter

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been one of the most consistent batter for Afghanistan in T20 format. In the opening game against Pakistan, he scored 38 off 27 balls and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Haider Ali to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Haider Ali had a solid outing in the last game against Pakistan as he bagged two wickets. So far this year Ali has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’ top bowler

Rashid Khan heads into this game after a decent performance against Pakistan where he ended up with bowling figures of 1/26. He was sensational in The Hundred prior to this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.