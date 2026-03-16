United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - 1st T20i May 17

Facts: With 676 runs, Muhammad Waseem is the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in 2024.

With 493 runs, Towhid Hridoy is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in 2024.

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

United Arab Emirates head into this campaign after a brilliant performance in the T20 format in the last calendar year. They ended 2024 with 13 wins in the last 14 matches and would be hoping to continue their form in this series. Their only loss came against Saudi Arabia, they lost the game by 11 runs.

Bangladesh head into this series after an impressive performance against West Indies at the tail end of 2024. Bangladesh dominated all three matches away from home and eventually won the series 3-0. As per our calculations, Bangladesh are favourites in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates ’ chances of winning - 17%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 83%

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United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Asif Khan was brilliant for the United Arab Emirates last year as he was consistent throughout the year. He scored 567 runs with an average of 47.25 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been one of the most consistent batters for Bangladesh in white ball cricket. In T20i he scored 358 runs in 2024 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D' Souza, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Saghir Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Simranjeet Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Aryansh Sharma Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Asif Khan All-rounder Rahul Chopra Wicket-keeper Ethan D' Souza Batter Muhammad Jawadullah All-rounder Muhammad Zohaib Bowler Saghir Khan Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler Simranjeet Singh Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates were impressive last year as they head into this game after 13 wins in the last 14 matches.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, and Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Liton Das Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali Anik All-rounder Hasan Mahmud All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman All-rounder Shoriful Islam Bowler Rishad Hossain Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh had a disappointing series against India as they lost 3-0. They went head to head against West Indies back in Dec and won the series 3-0.

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Bangladesh have dominated this fixture against United Arab Emirates 3-0. Both sides went head to head back in 2022 and Bangladesh won the game.

Head to Head

United Arab Emirates: 00

Bangladesh: 03

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh head into this series after both sides squared off back in 2022 in this format. United Aram Emirates have looked great in this format as they have won 13 of the last 14 games and would be hoping to carry on their form in this series against a team that they are yet to beat in this format. On the other hand, Bangladesh did not have a great 2024, they lost the series against India 3-0 but in the last series against West Indies they dominated the games away from home and won the series 3-0. Bangladesh have three wins in three games against UAE and we expect them to dominate this series and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Muhammad Waseem has been the standout batter for United Arab Emirates in 2024. Waseen scored 676 runs in 17 innings and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Towhid Hridoy to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Towhid Hridoy was sensational last year as he was one of the most consistent batters for his side. Hridoy scored 493 runs and was the leading run scorer for Bangladesh which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Muhammad Jawadullah was one of the most consistent bowlers for the United Arab Emirates in the last calendar year. Jawadullah bagged 17 wickets in 11 matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishad Hossain to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Rishad Hossain was the standout bowler for Bangladesh in T20 format in the last calendar year. He bagged 35 wickets last year and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bangladesh United Arab Emirates to win - 4.04 (PariMatch)

Bangladesh to win - 1.20 (PariMatch) Even though United Arab Emirates head into this series after an impressive run in T20 format, they have struggled against Bangladesh in the past and are yet to register a win in this fixture. The bookmakers have sided with Bangladesh and you should do the same as they would take a 1-0 lead come May 17. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





