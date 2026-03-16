United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - 1st T20i May 17
UAE
17%
Chance of Winning
BANG
83%
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- With 676 runs, Muhammad Waseem is the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in 2024.
- With 493 runs, Towhid Hridoy is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in 2024.
United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
United Arab Emirates head into this campaign after a brilliant performance in the T20 format in the last calendar year. They ended 2024 with 13 wins in the last 14 matches and would be hoping to continue their form in this series. Their only loss came against Saudi Arabia, they lost the game by 11 runs.
Bangladesh head into this series after an impressive performance against West Indies at the tail end of 2024. Bangladesh dominated all three matches away from home and eventually won the series 3-0. As per our calculations, Bangladesh are favourites in the upcoming game.
- United Arab Emirates ’ chances of winning - 17%
- Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 83%
United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Asif Khan was brilliant for the United Arab Emirates last year as he was consistent throughout the year. He scored 567 runs with an average of 47.25 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Najmul Hossain Shanto has been one of the most consistent batters for Bangladesh in white ball cricket. In T20i he scored 358 runs in 2024 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 35C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
United Arab Emirates News & Player List
United Arab Emirates Player List
Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D' Souza, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Saghir Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Simranjeet Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Muhammad Waseem
|
Batter
|
Aryansh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Alishan Sharafu
|
Batter
|
Asif Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Chopra
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ethan D' Souza
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Jawadullah
|
All-rounder
|
Muhammad Zohaib
|
Bowler
|
Saghir Khan
|
Bowler
|
Sanchit Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Simranjeet Singh
|
Bowler
United Arab Emirates Team Form
United Arab Emirates were impressive last year as they head into this game after 13 wins in the last 14 matches.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, and Shoriful Islam
Predicted Playing XI
|
Parvez Hossain
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Towhid Hridoy
|
Batter
|
Mahedi Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Liton Das
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jaker Ali Anik
|
All-rounder
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
All-rounder
|
Mustafizur Rahman
|
All-rounder
|
Shoriful Islam
|
Bowler
|
Rishad Hossain
|
Bowler
|
Tanzim Hasan Sakib
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh had a disappointing series against India as they lost 3-0. They went head to head against West Indies back in Dec and won the series 3-0.
United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Head to Head
Bangladesh have dominated this fixture against United Arab Emirates 3-0. Both sides went head to head back in 2022 and Bangladesh won the game.
Head to Head
United Arab Emirates: 00
Bangladesh: 03
United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh head into this series after both sides squared off back in 2022 in this format. United Aram Emirates have looked great in this format as they have won 13 of the last 14 games and would be hoping to carry on their form in this series against a team that they are yet to beat in this format. On the other hand, Bangladesh did not have a great 2024, they lost the series against India 3-0 but in the last series against West Indies they dominated the games away from home and won the series 3-0. Bangladesh have three wins in three games against UAE and we expect them to dominate this series and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh
T20i
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter
Muhammad Waseem has been the standout batter for United Arab Emirates in 2024. Waseen scored 676 runs in 17 innings and was the leading run scorer last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Towhid Hridoy to be Bangladesh’ top batter
Towhid Hridoy was sensational last year as he was one of the most consistent batters for his side. Hridoy scored 493 runs and was the leading run scorer for Bangladesh which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Varun Chakaravarthy to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler
Muhammad Jawadullah was one of the most consistent bowlers for the United Arab Emirates in the last calendar year. Jawadullah bagged 17 wickets in 11 matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Rishad Hossain to be Bangladesh’ top bowler
Rishad Hossain was the standout bowler for Bangladesh in T20 format in the last calendar year. He bagged 35 wickets last year and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Bangladesh
- United Arab Emirates to win - 4.04 (PariMatch)
- Bangladesh to win - 1.20 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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