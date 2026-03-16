Facts: With 676 runs, Muhammad Waseem is the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in 2024.

With 493 runs, Towhid Hridoy is the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in 2024.

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

United Arab Emirates headed into this campaign after a brilliant display in T20 format in 2024 as they were one of the most consistent teams with 13 wins in 14 matches. United Arab Emirates struggled in the opening game against Bangladesh and currently trail the series 1-0.

Bangladesh head into this series after an impressive performance against West Indies at the tail end of 2024. In the opening game against UAE they scored 191 runs and managed to defend the target as they won the game by 27 runs. As per our calculations, Bangladesh are favourites in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates ’ chances of winning - 17%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 83%

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United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Asif Khan was brilliant for the United Arab Emirates last year as he was consistent and he scored 567 runs. He was brilliant once again in the last match as he scored 42 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Najmul Hossain Shanto missed the opening game but we expect him to start this game as he has been consistent and scored 358 runs last year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds United Arab Emirates Opening Partnership to be Over 16.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Bangladesh 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four games have been won by the team that batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D' Souza, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Saghir Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Simranjeet Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Waseem Batter Aryansh Sharma Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Asif Khan All-rounder Rahul Chopra Wicket-keeper Ethan D' Souza Batter Muhammad Jawadullah All-rounder Muhammad Zohaib Bowler Saghir Khan Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler Simranjeet Singh Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates were impressive last year as they head into this game after 13 wins in the last 14 matches but lost the opening game in this series.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, and Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Liton Das Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali Anik All-rounder Hasan Mahmud All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman All-rounder Shoriful Islam Bowler Rishad Hossain Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh headed into this series after an impressive win against West Indies and they took the first game and currently lead the series 1-0.

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Bangladesh have dominated this fixture against United Arab Emirates 4-0. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Bangladesh won the game.

Head to Head

United Arab Emirates: 00

Bangladesh: 04

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Bangladesh to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh head into this series after both closed out 2024 after an impressive win. United Arab Emirates have looked great in this format as they won 13 of the last 14 games in the last calendar year and would be hoping to carry on their form in this series against a team that they are yet to beat in this format. On the other hand, Bangladesh did not have a great 2024, as they lost a few series but in the last series against West Indies they dominated the games away from home and won the series 3-0. Both sides squared off in the opening game and Bangladesh dominated the game as they won the tie by 27 runs. Even though UAE had a better opening partnership in the game, we believe Bangladesh will end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Muhammad Waseem continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored a half century. Last year he scored 676 runs in 17 innings and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Towhid Hridoy to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Towhid Hridoy had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 20 runs. We are going to back him once again as with 493 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Bangladesh in 2024 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Muhammad Jawadullah to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Muhammad Jawadullah was sensational in the opening game against Bangladesh as he bagged four wickets. He was pretty consistent last year as he bagged 17 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishad Hossain to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Rishad Hossain missed the opening game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as with 35 wickets last year he was the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.