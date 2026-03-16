Facts: With 676 runs, Muhammad Waseem is the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in 2024.

With 676 runs, Muhammad Waseem is the leading run scorer for United Arab Emirates in 2024.

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

The United Arab Emirates headed into this campaign after a great run in the T20 format prior to this series. UAE had 13 wins in the last 14 matches and were hoping to go toe to toe against Bangladesh who have dominated this fixture in the past. Bangladesh had already beaten the United Arab Emirates three times in this format and they were dominant in the opening game of the series. Bangladesh batted first and scored 191 runs and eventually won the game by 27 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series. UAE managed to turn things around in the last game as they registered their first win in this fixture and leveled the series 1-1. As per our calculations, Bangladesh are favourites in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates ’ chances of winning - 28%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 72%

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United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Asif Khan was brilliant for the United Arab Emirates last year as he was consistent and he scored 567 runs. He was brilliant in this series as he has scored 42 and 19 in the first two games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim did not have a great start to the series as he scored ten runs but in the last game he was sensational as Hasan scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 38C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 28C.

United Arab Emirates News & Player List

United Arab Emirates Player List

Muhammad Waseem, Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D' Souza, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Zuhaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Saghir Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Simranjeet Singh







Predicted Playing XI









Muhammad Waseem Batter Aryansh Sharma Batter Alishan Sharafu Batter Asif Khan All-rounder Rahul Chopra Wicket-keeper Ethan D' Souza Batter Muhammad Jawadullah All-rounder Muhammad Zohaib Bowler Saghir Khan Bowler Sanchit Sharma Bowler Simranjeet Singh Bowler

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates lost the opening game but managed to turn things around and took game two and leveled the series 1-1.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana, and Shoriful Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Parvez Hossain Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Towhid Hridoy Batter Mahedi Hasan All-rounder Liton Das Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali Anik All-rounder Hasan Mahmud All-rounder Mustafizur Rahman All-rounder Shoriful Islam Bowler Rishad Hossain Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh were brilliant in the first game but they lost their way in the second game as UAE have leveled the series 1-1.

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Bangladesh have dominated this fixture against United Arab Emirates 4-1. Both sides have squared off twice in this series and the series is tied 1-1.

Head to Head

United Arab Emirates: 01

Bangladesh: 04

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

United Arab Emirates to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh head into this series after both closed out 2024 after an impressive win and have been evenly matched so far, after two matches the series remain leveled 1-1. Bangladesh headed into this series with a perfect record in this fixture and they dominated the game one as they scored 191 and eventually won the game by 27 runs. In the second game against all odds, United Arab Emirates managed to turn things around and beat Bangladesh for the first time in this format. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact UAE have had a better opening partnership in the first two games which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Muhammad Waseem to be United Arab Emirates’ top batter

Muhammad Waseem was sensational last season in the T20 format as he was the leading run scorer for his side. In the two games thus far he has scored 54 and 82 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Towhid Hridoy to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Towhid Hridoy has been the most consistent batter for Bangladesh. He was the leading run scorer last year and in two games thus far he has scored 20 and 45 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Muhammad Jawadullah to be United Arab Emirates’ top bowler

Muhammad Jawadullah has been the stand out bowler for UAE in this series as so far in the first two games Jawadullah has bagged seven wickets and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Rishad Hossain to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Rishad Hossain returned in the starting lineup and he had a good game as he bagged two wickets. Last year he bagged 35 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bangladesh United Arab Emirates to win - 3.43 (PariMatch)

Bangladesh to win - 1.31 (PariMatch) United Arab Emirates were brilliant in the last game against Bangladesh as they registered their first win in this fixture. Regardless Bangladesh are still the better side in this series which is why the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and you should do the same as Bangladesh will win the series come May 21. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





