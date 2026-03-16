Facts: With seven wickets, Katie Thompson is the leading wicket taker for UAE Women in this tournament.

With 227 runs, Puja Mahato is the leading run scorer for Nepal Women in 2025.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Nepal Women Chance of Winning

United Arab Emirates Women registered their first defeat in this campaign in the last game against Thailand Women. UAE Women have always struggled against Thailand Women and once again struggled to make an impact as they lost the match and now need wins in remaining games to stay in contention.

Nepal Women headed into this tournament as one of the favourites and they managed to get the job done in the group stages. The opening game against Hong Kong Women was called off due to rain but they went on and won two of the last three games. As per our calculations, UAE Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates Women ’ chances of winning - 45%

Nepal Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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United Arab Emirates Women vs Nepal Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Theertha Satish has been one of the most consistent batters for UAE Women. She is one of the top run scorers for UAE in this campaign. Even though she did not score well in the last game we believe she will score high.

Indu Barma has been brilliant for Nepal Women in T20 format in this calendar year. So far this season she has scored 121 runs and in the last game she scored 24 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Nepal Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 65% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

United Arab Emirates Women News & Player List

United Arab Emirates Women Player List

Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Indhuja Nandakumar, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Michelle Botha, Udeni Dona, Athige Silva, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Suraksha Kotte, Rinitha Rajith, Al Maseera Jahangir

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Rohit Oza Batter Indhuja Nandakumar Batter Heena Hotchandani Batter Vaishnave Mahesh All-rounder Theertha Satish Wicket-keeper Michelle Botha Batter Udeni Dona All-rounder Athige Silva All-rounder Katie Thompson Bowler Lavanya Keny Bowler Keziah Miriam Sabin Bowler

United Arab Emirates Women Team Form

United Arab Emirates Women were impressive in the group stages as they ended up at the top of the table. But in the last game they lost against Thailand Women.

Nepal Women News & Player List

Nepal Women Player List

Rubina Chhetry, Indu Barma (c), Rajmati Airee, Roma Thapa, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Rubi Poddar (wk), Kabita Joshi, Sabnam Rai, Samjhana Khadka, Riya Sharma, Bindu Rawal, Ishwori Bist

Predicted Playing XI

Samjhana Khadka Batter Kabita Joshi Batter Indu Barma Batter Rubina Chhetry All-rounder Rubi Poddar Wicket-keeper Rajmati Airee Batter Roma Thapa All-rounder Puja Mahato All-rounder Kabita Joshi Bowler Sabnam Rai Bowler Riya Sharma Bowler

Nepal Women Team Form

Nepal Women have had a decent campaign as even though they lost a game they still ended up third on the table.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Nepal Women Head to Head

Nepal Women have dominated this fixture against United Arab Emirates Women 3-1. Both teams went head to head back in 2024 and Nepal Women won the game.

Head to Head

United Arab Emirates Women: 01

Nepal Women: 03

United Arab Emirates Women vs Nepal Women Betting Odds

Nepal Women to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates Women

United Arab Emirates Women and Nepal Women went into this tournament as one of the favourites and they were excellent in the group stages and made the next stage. This fixture has been a happy hunting group for Nepal Women as they have won three of the last four matches. Nepal Women were expected to dominate this tournament but a defeat against Hong Kong Women put them on the back foot in the group stages. They will be hoping to make a mark in this game and set up the final game against Thailand Women as a decider. UAE Women would be hoping to bounce back after an underwhelming game against Thailand Women. We expect Nepal Women to dominate the game and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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United Arab Emirates Women vs Nepal Women Top Batters

Esha Rohit Oza to be United Arab Emirates Women’ top batter

Esha Rohit Oza did not have a great game in the last outing as she scored 11 runs against Thailand Women. With 136 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Puja Mahato to be Nepal Women’ top batter

Puja Mahato did not have a great outing in the last game against Hong Kong Women regardless we are going to back her as with 227 runs in 13 innings and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Nepal Women Top Bowlers

Katie Thompson to be United Arab Emirates Women’ top bowler

Katie Thompson bowled well in the last game as she was economical and bagged a wicket as well. With seven wickets she is the leading wicket taker for her side in this campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Indu Barma to be Nepal Women’ top bowler

Indu Barma has been the most consistent bowler for Nepal Women in this calendar year. So far she has bagged 11 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.