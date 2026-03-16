Facts: With six wickets, Katie Thompson is the leading wicket taker for UAE Women in this tournament.

Both teams have remained unbeaten in this tournament.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Chance of Winning

United Arab Emirates Women have been impressive in the T20 format as they have one defeat in 11 matches. They have continued their domination in this tournament as they have been unbeaten in the group stages and have been the best team in the tournament. The last game against Qatar was called off.

Thailand Women have been one of the biggest surprises in this campaign as they have remained unbeaten in the group stages which includes two wins in four games and they ended up second on the table. As per our calculations, Thailand Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates Women ’ chances of winning - 43%

Thailand Women’ chances of winning - 57%

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United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Theertha Satish has been one of the most consistent batters for UAE Women. She did not have much to do in the opening game but in the last innings she scored a half century which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi has been brilliant for Thailand Women in this calendar year as she has been consistent and in the last innings she scored 22 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 33C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

United Arab Emirates Women News & Player List

United Arab Emirates Women Player List

Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Indhuja Nandakumar, Heena Hotchandani, Vaishnave Mahesh, Michelle Botha, Udeni Dona, Athige Silva, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Suraksha Kotte, Rinitha Rajith, Al Maseera Jahangir

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Rohit Oza Batter Indhuja Nandakumar Batter Heena Hotchandani Batter Vaishnave Mahesh All-rounder Theertha Satish Wicket-keeper Michelle Botha Batter Udeni Dona All-rounder Athige Silva All-rounder Katie Thompson Bowler Lavanya Keny Bowler Keziah Miriam Sabin Bowler

United Arab Emirates Women Team Form

United Arab Emirates Women have been impressive so far as they remained unbeaten in the group stages and made the super three this term.

Thailand Women News & Player List

Thailand Women Player List

Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Natthakan Chantham, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suwanan Khiaoto, Chanida Sutthiruang, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Nattaya Boochatham, Nannaphat Chaihan, Rosenan Kanoh

Predicted Playing XI

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi Batter Sunida Chaturongrattana Batter Naruemol Chaiwai Batter Chanida Sutthiruang All-rounder Nannapat Koncharoenkai Wicket-keeper Natthakan Chantham Batter Suwanan Khiaoto All-rounder Phannita Maya All-rounder Thipatcha Putthawong Bowler Suleeporn Laomi Bowler Onnicha Kamchomphu Bowler

Thailand Women Team Form

Thailand Women much like their opponents have been brilliant this season as they ended up second on the table and remained unbeaten.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Head to Head

Thailand Women have dominated this fixture against United Arab Emirates Women 7-2. Both teams went head to head prior to this tournament and Thailand Women won the game.

Head to Head

United Arab Emirates Women: 02

Thailand Women: 07

United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Betting Odds

Thailand Women to have a better opening partnership than United Arab Emirates Women

United Arab Emirates Women and Thailand Women went into this tournament as one of the favourites and they haven’t disappointed so far. Both sides have remained unbeaten and with two wins in four games they have ended up first and second on the table. United Arab Emirates could not have hoped for a better start as they won the first two matches and the last two games were washed out but they still ended up at the top of the table. Thailand Women got the job done in the group stages and ended up second on the table. They have dominated this fixture in the past and we expect them to do the same once again and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Top Batters

Esha Rohit Oza to be United Arab Emirates Women’ top batter

Esha Rohit Oza did not have much to do in the opening game against Hong Kong Women but in the last game she scored a brilliant century against Hong Kong Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai to be Thailand Women’ top batter

Nannapat Koncharoenkai was brilliant in the last game as she scored 33 and took her team over the line. With 253 runs she is the leading run scorer for her side in this calendar year which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Thailand Women Top Bowlers

Katie Thompson to be United Arab Emirates Women’ top bowler

Katie Thompson has been sensational so far in this campaign as she bagged four wickets in the last game against Hong Kong Women and is also the leading wicket taker for her side in this campaign which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Suleeporn Laomi to be Thailand Women’ top bowler

Suleeporn Laomi was sensational in the last game as she bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. She is also one of the leading wicket takers which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.