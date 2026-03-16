Facts: Netherlands Women have the upper hand over the United States of America Women with one victory.

The United States of America Women’s Disha Dhingra led their batting in the last series against Zimbabwe Women with 77 runs in three matches.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Chances of Winning

The weather in Netherlands has put a damper on the tournament so far and with two out of five matches abandoned already, the pressure mounts on both teams to deliver when there is an opening. The first game was abandoned without a ball bowled due to unfavorable weather conditions and as the second game rolled around, a wet outfield did not allow the match to commence.

As the sides hope for a breakthrough in the next outing, they come into this tournament in different forms. The United States of America Women are lacking in batting strength and opener Disha Dhingra is their only reliable batter. Netherlands Women, on the other hand, are strong on all fronts which puts them at an advantage.

United States of America Women chance of winning - 31%

Netherlands Women chance of winning - 69%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Tips

United States of America Women to score low before first dismissal

Disha Dhingra and Chetna Pagydyala have long anchored the top order for the USA Women’s side, but their recent outings suggest that their partnership is beginning to lose steam. In the Zimbabwe Women’s series, the pair managed modest opening stands of 8, 32, and 40. Their performance in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier followed a similar trend, with first-wicket contributions of 23, 19, and 46 runs in their last three matches. Their rhythm at the top appears to fade as matches progress which raises concerns ahead of the next game.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Toss Prediction

Out of 35 T20I matches held at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd so far, the teams fielding first have found a lot more success than those batting with 23 victories. The average first innings score of 109 is not a competitive total and based on past records, chasing will be the sought-after option for the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

The weather does not look promising for the next game either with predictions for light rain along with a 25% possibility of a downpour. The temperature will remain around 18 degrees Celsius.

United States of America Women Player List

Aditiba Chudasama (c), Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Chetnaa G Prasad, Geetika Kodali, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Lekha Shetty, Ritu Singh, Mitali Patwardhan, Pooja Ganesh, Maahi Madhavan, Saanvi Immadi, Suhani Thadani.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Dhingra Batter Chetna Reddy Pagydyala Batter Jessica Willathgamuwa All-rounder Aditiba Chudasama (C) All-rounder Pooja Ganesh Wicket-keeper Gargi Bhogle Batter Ritu Singh All-rounder Jivana Aras Bowler Geetika Kodali All-rounder Chetnaa G Prasad Bowler Saanvi Immadi Bowler

United States of America Women Team Form

The United States of America Women have to revamp their batting approach if they intend to give the hosts a tough fight.

Netherlands Women Player List

Babette de Leede (c), Sterre Kalis, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Noa Mais, Robin Schmidt, Rosalie Lawrence, Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Isabel Van Der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Lilli Hamilton, Merel Dekeling, Myrthe van den Raad, Silver Siegers.

Predicted Playing XI

Phebe Molkenboer Batter Sterre Kalis All-rounder Babette de Leede (C) Wicket-keeper Robine Rijke Batter Heather Siegers All-rounder Iris Zwilling All-rounder Frederique Overdijk All-rounder Caroline de Lange Bowler Carlijn van Koolwijk Bowler Silver Siegers Bowler Isabel Van Der Woning Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women are powerful with the bat and ball, and their balance makes them the stronger team to take a punt on.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head

The United States of America Women and Netherlands Women had four head-to-head meetings prior to this where only one was complete, and the latter were the ones who took victory.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

United States of America Women - 0

Netherlands Women - 1

Abandoned - 3

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Odds

Netherlands Women to have a better opening partnership than United States of America Women

Disha Dhingra and Chetna Pagydyala have served as dependable openers for the United States of America Women in their T20I matches but their performance showed a downward trend in the last series against Zimbabwe Women. They added 8, 32 and 40 runs to the first wicket in the three matches which was inferior to that of Netherlands Women’s Phebe Molkenboer and Sterre Kalis. The latter were able to score 28, 151* and 8 runs together in the last three fixtures of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series. They are, naturally, the top opening pair for the next game as well.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women T20i Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, null Netherlands Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.45 Bet Now! USA Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.75 Bet Now!

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Best Batters

Disha Dhingra to be United States of America Women’s Best Batter

Disha Dhingra is the most consistent batter for United States of America Women, and she has a total of 487 in 27 T20I innings which is inclusive of four half-centuries. Although her career average of 19.48 is quite low, she is the top pick for the upcoming game.

Sterre Kalis to be Netherlands Women’s Best Batter

Netherlands Women have the most reliable batter in Sterre Kalis as she has 1358 runs in 44 innings in her T20I career so far. She has one century to her credit along with a grand total of eight half-centuries, and her stellar average of 35.73 makes her the favorite against the United States of America Women.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Best Bowlers

Geetika Kodali to be United States of America Women’s Best Bowler

Geetika Kodali was the top wicket-taker for United States of America Women with six wickets in three innings in their previous series against Zimbabwe Women. Moreover, she has 20 wickets in 31 T20I innings in her career so far, and will be expected to come out on top in the next fixture.

Iris Zwilling to be Netherlands Women’s Best Bowler

Iris Zwilling is a force to be reckoned with as she has 67 wickets under her belt in 63 T20I innings until now. This includes a 11-wicket haul in the six matches during the Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series. Her career average of 16.92 is excellent and she is the top contender to be their premier bowler in the next encounter.