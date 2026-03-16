Facts: Netherlands Women’s Silver Siegers is the leading bowler of the series with four wickets in two innings.

The United States of America Women’s Ritu Singh is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with three wickets in two innings.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Chances of Winning

The series was thwarted by the weather right from the start and after two abandoned games, the teams played a reduced ten-over game at the third time of asking. Netherlands Women were tasked with batting first on home soil and they scored 87 runs - skipper and wicket-keeper batter Babette de Leede led the team with an unbeaten 52. Even though the target was attainable, the USA Women had trouble during their chase. Opener Disha Dhingra’s 28 was the most valuable contribution and with minimal support from the other end, the visitors faced a 16-run defeat.

Netherlands Women were successful in their next outing as well, having scored 128 runs in a match which was interrupted by weather disruptions. This time around, opener Heather Siegers top-scored with a half-century, having notched up 54 runs. The USA Women were rendered ineffective once again as they were bundled out for a meager 75 runs in 17th overs, handing the home favorites a dominant victory by a margin of 53 runs.

United States of America Women chance of winning - 17%

Netherlands Women chance of winning - 83%

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United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Tips

United States of America Women to score low before first dismissal

Disha Dhingra and Chetna Pagydyala have showcased a downward trend in the tournament so far where they started strong with 28 runs in the first outing. They found themselves unable to sustain their performance as they added a mere 12 runs to the first wicket in the previous encounter. Their partnership is dicey at the moment and they do not possess the capacity to give Netherlands Women’s bowlers a run for their money.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Toss Prediction

Although chasing is a huge advantage at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd, it has not worked out in the last two games. Despite this, chasing will be the sought after option since those fielding first have 23 wins while those setting the target have 13 victories.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy skies are expected at Utrecht with a mild 10% chance of precipitation, and the temperature will go up to 26 degrees Celsius.

United States of America Women Player List

Aditiba Chudasama (c), Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Chetnaa G Prasad, Geetika Kodali, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Lekha Shetty, Ritu Singh, Mitali Patwardhan, Pooja Ganesh, Maahi Madhavan, Saanvi Immadi, Suhani Thadani.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Dhingra Batter Chetna Reddy Pagydyala Batter Ritu Singh All-rounder Gargi Bhogle Batter Geetika Kodali All-rounder Pooja Ganesh Wicket-keeper Aditiba Chudasama (C) All-rounder Maahi Madhavan Bowler Lekha Shetty Bowler Saanvi Immadi Bowler Suhani Thadani Bowler

United States of America Women Team Form

United States of America Women are struggling with the bat and the bowlers are unable to challenge the rivals.

Netherlands Women Player List

Babette de Leede (c), Sterre Kalis, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Noa Mais, Robin Schmidt, Rosalie Lawrence, Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Isabel Van Der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Lilli Hamilton, Merel Dekeling, Myrthe van den Raad, Silver Siegers, Sanya Khurana.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Siegers All-rounder Sterre Kalis All-rounder Babette de Leede (C) Wicket-keeper Robine Rijke Batter Phebe Molkenboer Batter Myrthe van den Raad Bowler Iris Zwilling All-rounder Silver Siegers Bowler Lilli Hamilton Bowler Isabel Van Der Woning Bowler Sanya Khurana Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women’s batting and bowling are both significantly better than that of their opponents. Their bowling, especially, is their strong suit.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head

In the five head-to-head T20Is between United States of America Women and Netherlands Women, the latter have the edge with two wins while the remaining three fixtures were abandoned.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 5

United States of America Women - 0

Netherlands Women - 2

Abandoned - 3

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Odds

Netherlands Women to have a better opening partnership than United States of America Women

In the first game of the series between the sides, United States of America Women went against the odds and posted a 28-run opening stand, led by Disha Dhingra and Chetna Pagydyala. However, their partnership saw a downtrend as they scored 12 runs together in the following match. Netherlands Women’s Heather Siegers and Sterre Kalis started with no runs on the board in the first game but went on to secure 28 runs in the second match, outdoing their rivals. They are anticipated to do the same in the next fixture.

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United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Best Batters

Disha Dhingra to be United States of America Women’s Best Batter

Disha Dhingra emerged as United States of America Women’s top run scorer with 28 runs during the first completed game of the series. She now has 520 runs in 29 T20I innings, and remains the most reliable batter for the team. Although her career average of 19.80 is not entirely compelling, she is expected to be their standout batter.

Sterre Kalis to be Netherlands Women’s Best Batter

Sterre Kalis has not contributed much in the competition so far as she scored 22 runs in the first game, taking the second spot among the batters, and went on to score a mere eight runs in the following match. Nonetheless, she has a career T20I average of 35.38 and will be expected to come good in the next encounter.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Best Bowlers

Ritu Singh to be United States of America Women’s Best Bowler

Ritu Singh did not deliver a spell in the first match but in the previous game, she picked an impressive three-wicket haul in four overs along with an economy rate of 5.00. She has a brilliant bowling average of 16.68 in her T20I career spanning 23 innings. She remains the top pick for the upcoming game, too.

Silver Siegers to be Netherlands Women’s Best Bowler

Silver Siegers has been the epitome of consistency in the series thus far, having taken two wickets in each of the two innings. She leads their bowling attack with four wickets in two innings and has a phenomenal average of 7.75, making her the favorite for the next match as well.