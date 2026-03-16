Facts: Netherlands Women’s opener, Sterre Kalis, was the second leading batter of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series with 160 runs in six innings.

The United States of America Women’s Disha Dhingra was the second highest run scorer of the series against Zimbabwe Women with 77 runs in three innings.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Chances of Winning

The United States of America Women are fresh off their T20I series against Zimbabwe Women, having lost as the hosts of the three-match tournament. Even though they managed to take victory in the last game by a margin of three wickets, it was too little, too late as they lost the first two matches. Zimbabwe Women did not have to do anything extraordinary with the bat since their bowling lineup kept the home team at bay with ease. Overall, the home side’s performance was second rate.

Netherlands Women are coming into this tournament on the back of a second-place finish in the Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series. They beat the hosts in all three encounters but lost twice to Thailand Women. They exacted their revenge in the final game where they went up against Thailand Women for a third time and emerged victorious by a one-wicket margin.

United States of America Women chance of winning - 21%

Netherlands Women chance of winning - 79%

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United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Tips

United States of America Women to score low before first dismissal

The United States of America Women’s Disha Dhingra and Chetna Pagydyala have been the team’s linchpins at the front and their partnership has dwindled. In the last series against Zimbabwe Women, they secured totals of 8, 32 and 40 runs, and in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier, they added 23, 19 and 46 runs to the first wicket in the last three outings. Seeing as their collaboration has a tendency to trail off with time, they are not expected to put up a fight against Netherlands Women’s bowlers.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Toss Prediction

The teams chasing at Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd have been wildly successful in the T20I so far, having won 23 out of 35 matches while those batting first have 11 victories. The average first innings score of 109 is quite low and not a challenging total to overcome, making it the preferred strategy for the next game.

Weather Report

A 35% chance of a washout is predicted at Utrecht and light rain could disrupt the match. The temperature is going to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

United States of America Women Player List

Aditiba Chudasama (c), Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Chetnaa G Prasad, Geetika Kodali, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Lekha Shetty, Ritu Singh, Mitali Patwardhan, Pooja Ganesh, Maahi Madhavan, Saanvi Immadi, Suhani Thadani.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Dhingra Batter Chetna Reddy Pagydyala Batter Jessica Willathgamuwa All-rounder Aditiba Chudasama (C) All-rounder Pooja Ganesh Wicket-keeper Gargi Bhogle Batter Ritu Singh All-rounder Jivana Aras Bowler Geetika Kodali All-rounder Chetnaa G Prasad Bowler Saanvi Immadi Bowler

United States of America Women Team Form

The United States of America Women were not effective with the bat during their previous series and they are not expected to challenge their rivals.

Netherlands Women Player List

Babette de Leede (c), Sterre Kalis, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Noa Mais, Robin Schmidt, Rosalie Lawrence, Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Isabel Van Der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Lilli Hamilton, Merel Dekeling, Myrthe van den Raad, Silver Siegers.

Predicted Playing XI

Phebe Molkenboer Batter Sterre Kalis All-rounder Babette de Leede (C) Wicket-keeper Robine Rijke Batter Heather Siegers All-rounder Iris Zwilling All-rounder Frederique Overdijk All-rounder Caroline de Lange Bowler Carlijn van Koolwijk Bowler Silver Siegers Bowler Isabel Van Der Woning Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women are dominant with the bat, especially their top order batters. They have the firepower to overhaul their opponents with ease.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head

In the three head-to-head games between United States of America Women and Netherlands Women, the latter has one win in the bag while the remaining two matches were abandoned.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

United States of America - 0

Netherlands Women - 1

Abandoned - 2

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Odds

Netherlands Women to have a better opening partnership than United States of America Women

In the United States of America Women’s last T20I series against Zimbabwe Women, Disha Dhingra and Chetna Pagydyala made a solid start to the tournament with a 40-run stand. It was a downhill spiral from there as they added 32 and 8 runs to the first wicket in the following two games. Netherlands Women’s Phebe Molkenboer and Sterre Kalis had their ups and downs, too, but are a much more reliable duo with scores of 28, 151* and 8 runs in the last three matches of the Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series. Given that the latter are a more established pair, they are expected to achieve a superior first partnership.

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United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Best Batters

Disha Dhingra to be United States of America Women’s Best Batter

Disha Dhingra top-scored for the team during their previous series versus Zimbabwe Women with 77 runs in three innings, including a 52-run half-century. This marked her fourth T20I career 50 and she has a total of 487 runs in 27 innings. She is a reliable option and will be expected to be their standout batter in the next game.

Sterre Kalis to be Netherlands Women’s Best Batter

Sterre Kalis was Netherlands Women’s leading run scorer during the Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series where she secured 160 runs in six innings, including a 98-run unbeaten knock. She is the team’s most consistent batter with 1358 runs in 44 innings which includes a century and eight half-centuries. She is, without a doubt, their top pick against United States of America Women.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Best Bowlers

Geetika Kodali to be United States of America Women’s Best Bowler

Geetika Kodali led the United States of America Women’s bowling attack during the series against Zimbabwe Women, having taken six wickets across three innings with an impressive average of 11.16. She has 20 wickets in her international T20 career spanning 31 innings, and remains the dependable choice for the upcoming fixture as well.

Iris Zwilling to be Netherlands Women’s Best Bowler

Iris Zwilling emerged as the top wicket-taker for Netherlands Women, having taken 11 wickets in six Nepal Women's T20I Tri-Series matches. She ended up with an exceptional average of 9.72 and continues to be the leading contender for the next match.