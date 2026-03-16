Facts: Netherlands Women’s Sterre Kalis is the leading run scorer of the series with 111 runs in three innings.

The United States of America Women’s Ritu Singh is the second highest wicket-taker of the competition with four wickets in two innings.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Chances of Winning

Netherlands Women have blitzed through the series and taken a clean sweep against the United States of America Women and they sealed the deal in the last fixture. The visitors dug their own grave by choosing to field first despite it being the losing strategy in the two games prior to that. They allowed Netherlands Women to pile on 164 runs, and the latter’s opener, Sterre Kalis, top-scored with an unbeaten 81 runs.

The bowlers did the best they could to defend the total and although the USA Women’s captain, Aditiba Chudasama, managed to anchor the chase with a score of 60* runs, the rest of the batting order are of no help whatsoever. In the end, they were five wickets down and suffered a 52-run defeat.

United States of America Women chance of winning - 14%

Netherlands Women chance of winning - 86%

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United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Tips

United States of America Women to score low before first dismissal

Disha Dhingra and Chetna Pagydyala’s partnership for the USA Women has regressed over the course of the season and both openers are equally responsible for this decline in performance. In the previous three encounters of the competition, they set up scores of 1, 12 and 28 runs. Since their totals have been off the mark this season, another paltry stand is on the cards for the next game.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Toss Prediction

Sportpark Maarschalkerweerd is a fielding friendly track but the tournament has been an exception since those batting first have taken all three wins. The average first innings score of 126 is low but it includes a game which was reduced due to the rain, and batting first will remain the toss winner’s priority in the next match.

Weather Report

A 20% possibility of precipitation is expected at Utrecht with cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

United States of America Women Player List

Aditiba Chudasama (c), Chetna Reddy Pagydyala, Disha Dhingra, Gargi Bhogle, Chetnaa G Prasad, Geetika Kodali, Jessica Willathgamuwa, Jivana Aras, Lekha Shetty, Ritu Singh, Mitali Patwardhan, Pooja Ganesh, Maahi Madhavan, Saanvi Immadi, Suhani Thadani.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Dhingra Batter Chetna Reddy Pagydyala Batter Ritu Singh All-rounder Gargi Bhogle Batter Geetika Kodali All-rounder Pooja Ganesh Wicket-keeper Aditiba Chudasama (C) All-rounder Maahi Madhavan Bowler Lekha Shetty Bowler Saanvi Immadi Bowler Suhani Thadani Bowler

United States of America Women Team Form

The USA Women’s batting is inconsistent and nowhere near as competitive as their rivals. They are on the backfoot once again.

Netherlands Women Player List

Babette de Leede (c), Sterre Kalis, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Phebe Molkenboer, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Heather Siegers, Iris Zwilling, Noa Mais, Robin Schmidt, Rosalie Lawrence, Caroline de Lange, Hannah Landheer, Isabel Van Der Woning, Lara Leemhuis, Lilli Hamilton, Merel Dekeling, Myrthe van den Raad, Silver Siegers, Sanya Khurana.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Siegers All-rounder Sterre Kalis All-rounder Babette de Leede (C) Wicket-keeper Robine Rijke Batter Phebe Molkenboer Batter Myrthe van den Raad Bowler Iris Zwilling All-rounder Silver Siegers Bowler Lilli Hamilton Bowler Isabel Van Der Woning Bowler Sanya Khurana Bowler

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women are incredibly consistent with the bat and their scores have given them the edge over the visiting side.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Head-to-Head

A total of seven head-to-head games have taken place between United States of America Women and Netherlands Women, and the latter remain undisputed with four victories while the other games were abandoned.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 7

United States of America Women - 4

Netherlands Women - 0

Abandoned - 3

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Betting Odds

Netherlands Women to have a better opening partnership than United States of America Women

Netherlands Women’s openers were outperformed by their rivals in the first match but they did not let it happen again in the next two games where they got more competitive with time. In the last three matches, Heather Siegers and Sterre Kalis added 46, 28 and 0 runs to the first wicket while the USA Women’s openers, Disha Dhingra and Chetna Pagydyala, scored 1, 12 and 28 runs together in the tournament so far. Since the hosts have shown an upward trajectory, they are on course to overhaul the visitors’ opening wicket.

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United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Best Batters

Sterre Kalis to be Netherlands Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game, Sterre Kalis emerged as the top batter for Netherlands Women with 81 runs against the USA Women. She quickly made her way to the top with 111 runs in three innings along with a stellar average of 55.50. Given that she has finally found her feet, she remains the top contender for the next match.

Disha Dhingra to be United States of America Women’s Best Batter

Disha Dhingra top-scored during the first game against Netherlands Women with a 28-run knock but her performance has gone awry as she failed to make a proper contribution in the following two matches. She is the team’s second leading batter with 40 runs in three innings and despite a rather unimpressive average of 13.33, she is expected to come good in the final.

United States of America Women vs Netherlands Women Best Bowlers

Silver Siegers to be Netherlands Women’s Best Bowler

Silver Siegers was tied as the second leading bowler for Netherlands Women in the previous game, having picked one wicket in three innings and achieved an economy rate of 5.00. She stands as their top wicket-taker overall with five wickets in three innings. Averaging at 9.20, she is the top pick for the upcoming fixture as well.

Ritu Singh to be United States of America Women’s Best Bowler

Ritu Singh is the top bowler for United States of America Women in the tournament so far with a total of four wickets in three innings and an exceptional average of 9.50. In the last encounter, she was the second highest wicket-taker with a single wicket in two overs and an economy rate of 9.00. She is the favorite to be their premier bowler against Netherlands Women.