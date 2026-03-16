USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women T20I Match Prediction
38%
Chance of Winning
62%
National teams
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Facts:
- With 77 runs, Disha Dhingra is the leading run scorer for USA Women in this series
- With 88 runs, Loreen Tshuma is the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe Women in this series.
USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning
USA Women head into this game after a disappointing start to the series as they lost the first two matches and needed wins in all three games to seal the series. In the last game USA Women managed to turn things around and registered their first win as they managed to chase down the target with three wickets to spare.
Zimbabwe Women entered this series after five straight losses but were brilliant in the first two games as they went ahead 2-0 and needed a win in the remaining three matches to seal the series. They lost the last game against USA. As per our calculations, Zimbabwe Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- USA Women ’ chances of winning - 38%
- Zimbabwe Women’ chances of winning - 62%
USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Isani Vaghela has had an underwhelming series so far as she has struggled for consistency. In the three games thus far she has scored 2, 2 and 17 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Kelis Ndhlovu did not have a great start to the campaign as she struggled in the opening game but since then she has grown into this tournament as she has scored 18 and 49 in the last two matches which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
USA Women News & Player List
USA Women Player List
Pooja Ganesh (wk), Aditi Chudasama (c), Disha Dhingra, Chetna Pagydyala, Isani Vaghela, Bhakti Om Shastri, Ritu Priya Singh, Gargi Bhogle, Geetika Kodali, Jivana Aras, Saanvi Immadi, Maahi Madhavan, Mitali Patwardhan, Chetnaa Prasad
Predicted Playing XI
|
Disha Dhingra
|
Batter
|
Chetna Pagydyala
|
Batter
|
Isani Vaghela
|
Batter
|
Aditi Chudasama
|
All-rounder
|
Pooja Ganesh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gargi Bhogle
|
Batter
|
Ritu Priya Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Bhakti Om Shastri
|
All-rounder
|
Geetika Kodali
|
Bowler
|
Chetnaa Prasad
|
Bowler
|
Saanvi Immadi
|
Bowler
USA Women Team Form
USA Women won six games in a row prior to this series but with back to back losses they trail the series 2-1.
Zimbabwe Women News & Player List
Zimbabwe Women Player List
Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (c), Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Natasha Mtomba, Beloved Biza, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Adel Zimunu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Tendai Makusha, Titus Chipare
Predicted Playing XI
|
Modester Mupachikwa
|
Batter
|
Kelis Ndhlovu
|
Batter
|
Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano
|
Batter
|
Loreen Tshuma
|
All-rounder
|
Chiedza Dhururu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Beloved Biza
|
Batter
|
Natasha Mtomba
|
All-rounder
|
Runyararo Pasipanodya
|
Bowler
|
Adel Zimunu
|
Bowler
|
Lindokuhle Mabhero
|
Bowler
|
Nomvelo Sibanda
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Women Team Form
Zimbabwe Women headed into this series after five straight losses but have taken a 2-1 lead in this series.
USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head
Zimbabwe Women have dominated this fixture against USA Women 3-1. Zimbabwe Women have taken a 2-1 lead in this series.
Head to Head
USA Women: 1
Zimbabwe Women: 3
USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Odds
USA Women to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women
Zimbabwe Women and USA Women head into this penultimate game with both sides needing a win in this tie. Zimbabwe Women did not have a great run in T20i prior to this tournament but they got off to a brilliant start in this series as they won back to back games and currently lead the series 2-1. On the other hand USA Women headed into this series in brilliant form as they won six games on the bounce but failed to live up to the expectation as they lost the first two games, in the last match they managed to turn things around as they registered their first win in this series and would be hoping to continue their momentum in this game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact USA Women have had a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women
National teams
Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, null
USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters
Disha Dhingra to be USA Women’ top batter
Disha Dhingra did not have a great game in the last outing but she has been brilliant so far in this series. With 77 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Loreen Tshuma to be Zimbabwe Women’ top batter
Loreen Tshuma has been the standout batter for Zimbabwe in this series as she has been consistent and with 88 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer in this series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers
Geetika Kodali to be USA Women’ top bowler
Geetika Kodali has been sensational for USA Women in this tournament as she has been the standout bowler and with six wickets she is also the leading wicket taker in this series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Beloved Biza to be Zimbabwe Women’ top bowler
Beloved Biza has been the most consistent bowler for Zimbabwe Women so far as he has been economical and is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Zimbabwe Women
- USA Women to win - 2.24 (PariMatch)
- Zimbabwe Women to win - 1.59 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments