Facts: With 77 runs, Disha Dhingra is the leading run scorer for USA Women in this series

With 88 runs, Loreen Tshuma is the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe Women in this series.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Chance of Winning

USA Women head into this game after a disappointing start to the series as they lost the first two matches and needed wins in all three games to seal the series. In the last game USA Women managed to turn things around and registered their first win as they managed to chase down the target with three wickets to spare.

Zimbabwe Women entered this series after five straight losses but were brilliant in the first two games as they went ahead 2-0 and needed a win in the remaining three matches to seal the series. They lost the last game against USA. As per our calculations, Zimbabwe Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

USA Women ’ chances of winning - 38%

Zimbabwe Women’ chances of winning - 62%

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USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Isani Vaghela has had an underwhelming series so far as she has struggled for consistency. In the three games thus far she has scored 2, 2 and 17 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Kelis Ndhlovu did not have a great start to the campaign as she struggled in the opening game but since then she has grown into this tournament as she has scored 18 and 49 in the last two matches which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

USA Women News & Player List

USA Women Player List

Pooja Ganesh (wk), Aditi Chudasama (c), Disha Dhingra, Chetna Pagydyala, Isani Vaghela, Bhakti Om Shastri, Ritu Priya Singh, Gargi Bhogle, Geetika Kodali, Jivana Aras, Saanvi Immadi, Maahi Madhavan, Mitali Patwardhan, Chetnaa Prasad

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Dhingra Batter Chetna Pagydyala Batter Isani Vaghela Batter Aditi Chudasama All-rounder Pooja Ganesh Wicket-keeper Gargi Bhogle Batter Ritu Priya Singh All-rounder Bhakti Om Shastri All-rounder Geetika Kodali Bowler Chetnaa Prasad Bowler Saanvi Immadi Bowler

USA Women Team Form

USA Women won six games in a row prior to this series but with back to back losses they trail the series 2-1.

Zimbabwe Women News & Player List

Zimbabwe Women Player List

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (c), Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Natasha Mtomba, Beloved Biza, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Adel Zimunu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange, Josephine Nkomo, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Tendai Makusha, Titus Chipare

Predicted Playing XI

Modester Mupachikwa Batter Kelis Ndhlovu Batter Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano Batter Loreen Tshuma All-rounder Chiedza Dhururu Wicket-keeper Beloved Biza Batter Natasha Mtomba All-rounder Runyararo Pasipanodya Bowler Adel Zimunu Bowler Lindokuhle Mabhero Bowler Nomvelo Sibanda Bowler

Zimbabwe Women Team Form

Zimbabwe Women headed into this series after five straight losses but have taken a 2-1 lead in this series.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Head to Head

Zimbabwe Women have dominated this fixture against USA Women 3-1. Zimbabwe Women have taken a 2-1 lead in this series.

Head to Head

USA Women: 1

Zimbabwe Women: 3

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Betting Odds

USA Women to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women

Zimbabwe Women and USA Women head into this penultimate game with both sides needing a win in this tie. Zimbabwe Women did not have a great run in T20i prior to this tournament but they got off to a brilliant start in this series as they won back to back games and currently lead the series 2-1. On the other hand USA Women headed into this series in brilliant form as they won six games on the bounce but failed to live up to the expectation as they lost the first two games, in the last match they managed to turn things around as they registered their first win in this series and would be hoping to continue their momentum in this game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact USA Women have had a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Batters

Disha Dhingra to be USA Women’ top batter

Disha Dhingra did not have a great game in the last outing but she has been brilliant so far in this series. With 77 runs thus far she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Loreen Tshuma to be Zimbabwe Women’ top batter

Loreen Tshuma has been the standout batter for Zimbabwe in this series as she has been consistent and with 88 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer in this series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

USA Women vs Zimbabwe Women Top Bowlers

Geetika Kodali to be USA Women’ top bowler

Geetika Kodali has been sensational for USA Women in this tournament as she has been the standout bowler and with six wickets she is also the leading wicket taker in this series which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Beloved Biza to be Zimbabwe Women’ top bowler

Beloved Biza has been the most consistent bowler for Zimbabwe Women so far as he has been economical and is also the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.